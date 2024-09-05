Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the fully-subscribed private placement announced on August 14, 2024 and amended on August 28, 2024 through the issuance of 21 Million units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000 (the " Offering ").

Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.05 per share for four (4) years from the date of issue.

Finder's fees of $47,202.40 are payable in cash on a portion of the Offering to parties at arm's length to the Company (the " Finders "). In addition, the Company is also issuing 944,048 non-transferable finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") to the Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for four (4) years from the date of issue, expiring on September 5, 2028 .

There is an offering document relating to the Offering that has been amended change in pricing of the Offering, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Certain insiders of the Company have participated in the Private Placement for $20,000 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs including the recently acquired in-situ recovery uranium projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/05/c7578.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces it is amending the terms of the non-brokered private placement for the sale of: (i) a minimum of 18,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 ; and (ii) a maximum of 21,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000 (the " Offering "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of four (4) years following the issue date of the Unit.

Please contact Shawn Perger at 1-604-687-1828 or Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada other than Quebec and in certain offshore jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The Units may also be sold in certain other jurisdictions pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Common Shares issuable from the sale of Units sold under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada , subject to any hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") on the securities issued to certain purchasers. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the Offering and any securities issued to such directors and officers are subject to the Exchange's four-month hold period. A commission may be paid to arm's length finders on a portion of the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs including the recently acquired in-situ recovery uranium projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the participation by insiders in the Offering, finder's fees, and the use of proceeds; the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/28/c8424.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement for the sale of: (i) a minimum of 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.045 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 ; and (ii) a maximum of 21,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $945,000 (the " Offering "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project ("AGP") in Argentina . Field work is currently concentrating on surface exploration while the updating of environmental permits for further drilling is underway. The aim of the on-going program is to apply different techniques to detect the presence and continuity of blind uranium mineralization at depth. The recent work included mapping, soil and pit sampling, auger drilling and the first isotopic survey. The isotopic technique uses geochemical analysis of soils to detect uranium at depth based on its natural decay into specific lead isotopes detectable in surface samples, a method that has been successfully demonstrated in other uranium districts. Blue Sky's work to date was concentrated in the Ivana sector, where anomalous isotopic patterns or footprints identified at the Ivana deposit will be compared with samples collected at other areas of known mineralization, like Ivana Central, in order to identify new drill targets. If successful, this technique will be used as a regional tool to identify new targets and vector drilling for the potential discovery of blind uranium mineralization throughout the 145-km long AGP. Final results of sample analyses and interpreted target generation from the program are in progress.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
