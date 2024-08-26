CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Odienné Results Confirm Mineralised Structures, Extend Targets and Define New Anomaly

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Piche Resources

PR2:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement for the sale of: (i) a minimum of 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.045 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 ; and (ii) a maximum of 21,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $945,000 (the " Offering "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of four (4) years following the issue date of the Unit.

"The finalization of the definitive agreement with Corredor Americano S.A . (COAM), a Corporacion America Group company, will ensure that the Ivana Deposit is funded through advanced engineering studies to potential production with a free carry for Blue Sky. The proposed transaction with COAM would catapult Blue Sky Uranium on to a clear path through potential production with one of the most prominent groups in Argentina , " stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO.

"The proceeds of this financing will allow the Company to continue exploration on further known targets outside of this partnership, including the recently acquired in-situ recovery uranium projects and for working capital," added Cacos.

Please contact Shawn Perger at 1-604-687-1828 or Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada other than Quebec and in certain offshore jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The Units may also be sold in certain other jurisdictions pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Common Shares issuable from the sale of Units sold under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada , subject to any hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") on the securities issued to certain purchasers. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the Offering and any securities issued to such directors and officers are subject to the Exchange's four-month hold period. A commission may be paid to arm's length finders on a portion of the Offering.

In accordance with TSXV Policy 1.1, of the portion of the proceeds from this financing allocated to working capital, the Company estimates that approximately 11% will be used to make payments to the Company's directors and officers who are non-arm's length parties and 6.5% will be used to make payments to consultants conducting investor relations for the Company.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the participation by insiders in the Offering, finder's fees, and the use of proceeds; the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/26/c5604.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky UraniumBSK:CATSXV:BSKEnergy Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project ("AGP") in Argentina . Field work is currently concentrating on surface exploration while the updating of environmental permits for further drilling is underway. The aim of the on-going program is to apply different techniques to detect the presence and continuity of blind uranium mineralization at depth. The recent work included mapping, soil and pit sampling, auger drilling and the first isotopic survey. The isotopic technique uses geochemical analysis of soils to detect uranium at depth based on its natural decay into specific lead isotopes detectable in surface samples, a method that has been successfully demonstrated in other uranium districts. Blue Sky's work to date was concentrated in the Ivana sector, where anomalous isotopic patterns or footprints identified at the Ivana deposit will be compared with samples collected at other areas of known mineralization, like Ivana Central, in order to identify new drill targets. If successful, this technique will be used as a regional tool to identify new targets and vector drilling for the potential discovery of blind uranium mineralization throughout the 145-km long AGP. Final results of sample analyses and interpreted target generation from the program are in progress.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new projects totaling nearly 80,000 hectares that are prospective for discovery of uranium deposits amenable to In Situ Recovery (" ISR ") in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina (see Figure 1 ). These acquisitions represent a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that the sample analysis have been received from the 2024 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 metres of drilling in four diamond drill holes completed earlier this year. Drilling was focused on the K and H Zones with initial results reported in a news release dated May 28 th 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

  • Dravite and Kaolinite clay alteration zone expanded in K and H Zones
  • Illite, Dravite and Kaolinite clay alteration identified in G Zone
  • Illite and Kaolinite clay alteration identified in A Zone

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that the sample analysis has finally been received from the 2024 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes completed between March and April 2024. Drilling was focused on the K and H Zones (Figure 3) with initial results reported in a news release dated May 28 th , 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today an increase to its previously announced private placement ( NF News Release dated June 24, 2024 ) to 2,446,483 units, for gross proceeds of $856,259 as a result of enCore Energy Corp. exercising its right to maintain its pro-rata ownership. Gregory Huffman will be purchasing 2,000,000 units in conjunction with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels. enCore Energy Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company and Nuclear Fuels' largest shareholder, will purchase 446,483 units to maintain their pro rata share ownership of the Company at 18.3%. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before August 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") dated July 26 th 2024, whereby Skyharbour will sell Cosa two (2) mineral claims, comprising approximately 6,049 hectares. These two claims represent a small portion of Skyharbour's Karin Property and are located in Saskatchewan about 22 km south of the Key Lake Mill. In consideration for the claims, Cosa will issue to Skyharbour 250,000 common shares in the capital of Cosa (the "Consideration Shares"). Skyharbour originally acquired the claims through low-cost, online staking. The Company retains ownership in five other adjacent claims constituting the new Karin Project which is now 19,116 hectares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

  • Intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity within a massive hydrothermal alteration system
  • New zone discovered on the second drill hole of Hook's regional exploration program, 6 km from ACKIO discovery
  • Demonstrates the fertility of the uranium corridor along Baselode's Hook Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new uranium prospect on the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're very excited about this new discovery on Hook, on the second hole of our regional exploration program. HK24-010 intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity at approximately 173 metres vertical depth. This new discovery is hosted within a massive alteration corridor similar in scale to what we have observed at our ACKIO zone 6 km to the southwest. We believe the alteration corridor has mobilized uranium from the host rocks and deposited it within a redox front, similar to what we interpret for HK24-010. We intend to follow-up drilling in this area in the coming weeks after completing exploration drilling in a logistically efficient order on other targets with stronger geophysical anomalisms. Hook's regional exploration aim was to discover new zones of uranium mineralization and we're well on our way with this new prospect," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Apple announces Chief Financial Officer transition

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

resource investing

Allup Appoints IHC Mining Consultants for McLaren PFS

Resource Investing

Large Copper - Antimony System at Bulla Park

gold investing

Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston

Gold Investing

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

×