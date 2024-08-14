Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement for the sale of: (i) a minimum of 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.045 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 ; and (ii) a maximum of 21,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $945,000 (the " Offering "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of four (4) years following the issue date of the Unit.

"The finalization of the definitive agreement with Corredor Americano S.A . (COAM), a Corporacion America Group company, will ensure that the Ivana Deposit is funded through to production with a free carry for Blue Sky. The proposed transaction with COAM would catapult Blue Sky Uranium on to a clear path through production with one of the most prominent groups in Argentina , " stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO.

"The proceeds of this financing will allow the Company to continue exploration on further known targets outside of this partnership, including the recently acquired in-situ recovery uranium projects and for working capital," added Cacos.

Please contact Shawn Perger at 1-604-687-1828 or Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada other than Quebec and in certain offshore jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The Units may also be sold in certain other jurisdictions pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Common Shares issuable from the sale of Units sold under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada , subject to any hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") on the securities issued to certain purchasers. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the Offering and any securities issued to such directors and officers are subject to the Exchange's four-month hold period. A commission may be paid to arm's length finders on a portion of the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the participation by insiders in the Offering, finder's fees, and the use of proceeds; the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/14/c9442.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new projects totaling nearly 80,000 hectares that are prospective for discovery of uranium deposits amenable to In Situ Recovery (" ISR ") in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina (see Figure 1 ). These acquisitions represent a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the " Term Sheet ") effective as of June 6, 2024 with Corredor Americano S.A . (" COAM "), an Argentine company of the Corporación América Group, to complete an option agreement (the " Proposed Transaction ") in respect to the Company's Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit (" Ivana " or the " Property ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today an increase to its previously announced private placement ( NF News Release dated June 24, 2024 ) to 2,446,483 units, for gross proceeds of $856,259 as a result of enCore Energy Corp. exercising its right to maintain its pro-rata ownership. Gregory Huffman will be purchasing 2,000,000 units in conjunction with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels. enCore Energy Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company and Nuclear Fuels' largest shareholder, will purchase 446,483 units to maintain their pro rata share ownership of the Company at 18.3%. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before August 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") dated July 26 th 2024, whereby Skyharbour will sell Cosa two (2) mineral claims, comprising approximately 6,049 hectares. These two claims represent a small portion of Skyharbour's Karin Property and are located in Saskatchewan about 22 km south of the Key Lake Mill. In consideration for the claims, Cosa will issue to Skyharbour 250,000 common shares in the capital of Cosa (the "Consideration Shares"). Skyharbour originally acquired the claims through low-cost, online staking. The Company retains ownership in five other adjacent claims constituting the new Karin Project which is now 19,116 hectares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

  • Intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity within a massive hydrothermal alteration system
  • New zone discovered on the second drill hole of Hook's regional exploration program, 6 km from ACKIO discovery
  • Demonstrates the fertility of the uranium corridor along Baselode's Hook Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new uranium prospect on the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're very excited about this new discovery on Hook, on the second hole of our regional exploration program. HK24-010 intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity at approximately 173 metres vertical depth. This new discovery is hosted within a massive alteration corridor similar in scale to what we have observed at our ACKIO zone 6 km to the southwest. We believe the alteration corridor has mobilized uranium from the host rocks and deposited it within a redox front, similar to what we interpret for HK24-010. We intend to follow-up drilling in this area in the coming weeks after completing exploration drilling in a logistically efficient order on other targets with stronger geophysical anomalisms. Hook's regional exploration aim was to discover new zones of uranium mineralization and we're well on our way with this new prospect," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2024 winter diamond drilling program which totaled 2,864 metres in nine holes at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A highlight from this program was from hole ML24-08 which intersected 5.0 metres of 4.61% U 3 O 8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre at the Main Maverick Zone. Skyharbour plans to continue advancing Moore through additional drilling in 2024 in conjunction with a fully-funded summer drill program to follow-up on the recently reported Fork target uranium discovery at the Company's adjacent Russell Lake Uranium Project. The combined drill campaign this summer is planned to consist of approximately 7,000 - 8,000 metres with details forthcoming.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from Phase One of its 2024 winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Drilling at Russell was completed during two separate phases of drilling with a total of 3,094 metres drilled in six holes during Phase One with geochemical assays reported here. The second phase of the winter drill program at Russell consisted of 2,058 metres in four holes with the geochemical assays still pending and to be released at a later date. The Company also recently completed 2,864 metres of drilling in nine holes at its Moore Project with assays pending from that program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

