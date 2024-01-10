Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Patriot Lithium Limited ("Patriot"), an Australian based mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:PAT), pursuant to which the Company will transfer to Patriot an undivided 100% interest in the 61 mining claims comprising the Company's Borland East and Borland North projects located approximately 60 km northwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK project in Northwest Ontario (the "Borland Claims").

As consideration for the Borland Claims, Patriot will issue to Beyond Lithium on closing, 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Patriot, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements (the "Purchase Price Shares"). Additionally, Patriot shall pay Beyond Lithium a cash payment of C$2,500,000 for an initial mineral resource estimate filed or announced by Patriot declaring any JORC, NI 43-101, or SK-1300 compliant, as applicable, deposits or orebodies contained exclusively in any part of the Borland Claims exceeding 20 million metric tonnes of contained Li2O with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater.

"We are pleased to announce the first of many expected transactions to maximize the value of our large lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario for the benefit of our shareholders. When looked at a price per hectare, this transaction values Beyond Lithium's 198,000-hectare portfolio at $33 million," commented Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium. "We adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for the exploration of our most advanced projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. During our very successful 2023 exploration season, we generated significant amount of geological data on over 50 of our projects, making them attractive candidates for both companies which want to enter the lithium market or wish to consolidate existing land positions. These results will allow us to accelerate our deal-making activities."

"The deal with Patriot Lithium is consistent with our priorities of partnering with reputable companies and retaining an interest in a potential lithium discovery, in this case in the form of milestone payments. The Borland Claims will form a part of a large and significant land package with better potential for development by Patriot Lithium."

Completion of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including:

  • completion of customary due diligence investigations to the satisfaction of Patriot;
  • Patriot obtaining all necessary consents and approvals to issue the Purchase Price Shares;
  • no material adverse change occurring with respect to Patriot;
  • the Purchase Agreement not having been terminated; and
  • standard closing conditions for transactions of this nature.

Beyond Lithium also announced that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Extreme Exploration Inc. (the "Optionee"), pursuant to which the Company has granted the Optionee an exclusive option to acquire (the "Option") an undivided 100% interest in its non-core Fabie Gold project located approximately 35 km northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec (the "Fabie Gold Project"). Extreme Exploration Inc. is a Vancouver based private exploration company.

The Fabie Gold Project is intended to serve as the Optionee's qualifying property for a going public transaction to be carried out as an initial public offering, reverse takeover, or other transaction structure which results in the Optionee's common shares becoming listed, or being exchanged for shares which are listed, on a recognized Canadian stock exchange (a "Going Public Transaction").

Exercise of the Option by the Optionee is subject to the Optionee satisfying the following conditions:

(a)

completing a Going Public Transaction within 18 months of the date of the Option Agreement (the "Effective Date");
  
(b)

issuing to the Company an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Optionee upon closing of the Going Public Transaction, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements;
  
(c)

reimbursing the Optionor for its costs associated with the exploration of the Fabie Gold Project in the amount of C$150,000 cash as follows:
   
 (i)

 $50,000 to be paid on the earlier of (A) 90 days from the Effective Date or (B) closing of the Optionee's first debt or equity financing transaction completed following the Effective Date;
   
 (ii)
$100,000 to be paid on or prior to completion of the Going Public Transaction; and
   
 (d)

assuming the 1.0% net smelter return royalty obligation of the Company in respect of the Fabie Gold Project in favour of Reyna Silver Corp. upon exercise of the Option.

 

"The transaction with Extreme Exploration is in line with Beyond Lithium's strategy of monetizing its non-core mineral property and developing a portfolio of marketable securities. Beyond Lithium will continue to concentrate on advancing its exploration on its lithium property portfolio in Ontario with a focus on its most advanced and promising projects. The combined cash and securities value of the two transactions announced today totals about C$575,000 in non-dilutive financing. We look forward to announcing other similar transactions," concluded Mr. Frame.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

About Patriot Lithium Ltd (ASX: PAT)

Patriot Lithium Limited is primarily focused on the exploration of high-grade, hard rock lithium projects located in the highly prospective Archean Greenstone Belts in northwest Ontario, Canada and the prolific Black Hills lithium district of South Dakota and Wyoming.

Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.BeyondLithium.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated transactions, future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022, its annual management's discussion and analysis, and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondlithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondlithium.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193755

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond LithiumBY:CCCSE:BYBattery Metals Investing
BY:CC
Beyond Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Beyond Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

  • Grab samples from the spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the western side of the exploration trend (the Last Resort Pegmatite) assayed up to 5.11% Li2O and all eleven announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.
  • Grab samples from the spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the eastern side of the exploration trend (the Bounty Gold Pegmatite), assayed up to 3.48% Li2O.
  • The two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are about 30-40 meters in width and have been traced over 150 to 300 meters along strike on surface.
  • The two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and both pegmatites lie within a six kilometers long exploration corridor that is structurally controlled by the subparallel English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary.
  • Assays for an additional 32 grab samples and 28 channel samples from the Victory Project are pending.
  • Drilling and trenching exploration permit application for the Victory Project expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Mines of Ontario before the end of December.
  • Appointment of Director of Communications.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the results of fourteen grab samples from its two newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Victory Project (see news release dated October 10, 2023). The spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the western side of the Project, the Last Resort Pegmatite, assayed up to 5.11% Li2O, and all 11 announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.

The other spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the eastern side of the Project, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite, assayed up to 3.48% Li2O. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and lie within a six kilometres long exploration corridor that is controlled by the regional English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary and local metasediment-metavolcanics contacts (Figure 1).

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake Project established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the Beyond Lithium's recently discovered Allen Graeme ("AG") Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite's mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
  • A grab sample from a pegmatite just outside the green muscovite zone composed of quartz, feldspar, and alluaudite returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) suggesting the pegmatite is highly fractionated.
  • The 0.39% Li2O grab sample in pegmatite indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
  • Over 4,000 field data points of lithology and mineralogy have been compiled from the Phase 2 mapping program at Cosgrave Lake.
  • Several groups of pegmatite outcrops were outlined by the mapping program with some of these pegmatite outcrop groups measuring up to 10 to 30 meters in width and over one kilometer in strike length.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that recent exploration work at the Company's Cosgrave Lake Project indicate the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the completion of an oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement of 3,118,333 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $935,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and a one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants are subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.

Beyond Lithium Announces Upsized Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB:BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the private placement previously announced on October 23, 2023, is being increased to up to 2,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants will be subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Market (OTCQX): LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of LILIF . The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Argentina Lithium's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LIT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OAY3.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LILIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", "BHL" or the "Company") (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI) the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Company has delisted its shares from trading on the US OTCQB Market, with effect from 1 January 2024, due to share trading liquidity expectations not having been met and cost saving in this current market environment

The Company's shares continue to trade on the London AIM Market and on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange.

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BCCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt is pleased to announce that shareholders at the Annual and General Meeting held on October 31, 2023 voted in favour to change the Company's name to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc".  The new name will better reflect the direction of the Company.  The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, and the strategic steps being taken to explore this flagship property. Also, through an amendment to the spin-off agreement signed between Lancaster and Nelson Lake (the " Spin-Off Agreement" ), the record date for the Spin-Off transaction has been set for February 5, 2024.

CEO's Statement:

Beyond Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Beyond Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×