Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

NASDAQ Listing Update

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Highlights

  • Drilling intercepts encountered high grade spodumene-bearing pegmatites in wider pegmatites zone:
    • 2.30% Li2O and 178ppm Cs over 3.84m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.46% Li2O and 250ppm Cs over 36.25m (EF23-04).
    • 0.58% Li2O and 387ppm Cs over 3.2m and 0.51% Li2O and 960ppm Cs over 2.63m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.30% Li2O and 348ppm Cs over 24.9m (EF23-02).
    • 0.97% Li2O and 236ppm Cs over 1.58m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.29% Li2O over 15.36m (EF23-03).
  • Holes #1-4 are mineralized with lithium from top to bottom (hole lengths vary between 30 to 60m).
  • Six out of the seven holes (EF23-01 to 05 & 07) ended in mineralization signifying the system remains open at depth and along strike of the 13km long exploration corridor.
  • Six out of the seven holes have pervasive and strong lithium and cesium mineralization in the alteration halo around the pegmatites indicating the potential of a larger system with wider pegmatites at depth and along strike.
  • Drilling results show a doubling of the width of the Wenasaga North Zone from 35 to 70m.
  • Drilling results confirm new pegmatites zone at depth that was not exposed previously on surface.
  • The Sandy Creek West Zone has the same geochemical signatures with highly anomalous lithium and cesium as the drilling results from the Wenasaga North Zone implying the Sandy Creek West Zone is proximal to spodumene mineralization.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the drill results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha) with core logging facility located in the town of Ear Falls, Ontario, that is just 10 minutes away from the site. The 2023 drilling program completed seven AQ-sized drill holes totaling 329.59m. The seven drill holes drilled tested 200m strike length of the initial spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery at Ear Falls, the Wenasaga North Zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O (see press release dated September 17, 2023).

Allan Frame, President & CEO of Beyond Lithium, stated: "Our technical team could not be more pleased with the results from our initial drilling campaign at Ear Falls. The results released today meet and exceed our objectives for this early-stage project. To advance the project this quickly is remarkable. Firstly, the strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization near surface at the Wenasaga North Zone indicates the potential of a larger system with wider pegmatites at depth and along strike North Zone. Secondly, the Sandy Creek West Zone has the same geochemical signatures with highly anomalous lithium and cesium as the drilling results from the Wenasaga North Zone implying the Sandy Creek West Zone is proximal to spodumene mineralization confirming the 13-kilometer prospective corridor."

He added: "From a strategic perspective, it is important to keep in mind that the positive results announced today are from only one of many promising projects we have in the district. In that district, Beyond Lithium has the Victory Project, the Ear Falls Project, and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) which are located within 100 km of each other. The district also hosts three regionally significant lithium deposits:

  • The Mavis Lake Lithium deposit owned by Critical Resources Ltd. with 8 Mt at 1.07% Li2O at a cut-off grade of 0.3% Li2O. (1)
  • The Separation Rapids Lithium deposit owned by Avalon Advanced Materials with a PEA of the pre-tax NPV (8% discount rate) calculated at C$156 million and the IRR at 27.1%. (2)
  • The Root and McComb Lithium deposit owned by Green Technologies Metals with 12.6 Mt at 1.21% Li2O at a cut-off grade of 0.2% Li2O. (3)

Wenasaga North Zone Drilling
Multiple subparallel spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been mapped over a 1.5km trend at the Wenasaga North Zone since its discovery made in September 2023. The seven AQ sized drill holes drill only tested 200m (13%) along strike of the 1.5km long spodumene-bearing pegmatites trend identified within the Wenasaga North Zone (Figure 1).

The seven drill holes only drill tested up to 60m below surface. The encouraging results and useful data collected from the 2023 drilling program warrant longer drill holes to drill test the deeper part of the system and more step-out holes to continue expanding the footprint of the system. A drilling and trenching permit application was submitted last month.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_002.jpg

Figure 1 2023 Drill Tested 200m Area of the Overall 1.5km Trend of the Wenasaga North Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_002full.jpg

Holes #1 to 4 (EF23-01 to EF23-04) all intercepted multiple subparallel spodumene-bearing pegmatites packaged with metasediments at depth with the pegmatites zone confirming higher grade zone are enveloped by wider pegmatites zone that was observed from the stripping and channel sampling program. The 2023 stripping and channel sampling program only outlined the pegmatites zone up to 9.52m due to the disturbance limitation allowed for stripping on surface under our initial permit. The pegmatites zone delineated at depth including the projected spodumene pegmatites from the NE part of the Wenasaga North Zone have now been expanded up to 70m in width that is seven times wider that what was observed from the surface stripping program (Figure 2). The progression of the 2023 exploration program from surface mapping to surface stripping and to follow-up drilling has proven to be effective at exposing wider pegmatites zone from surface to at depth.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_003.jpg

Figure 2 2023 Ear Falls Drill Holes Plan Map With >0.5% Li2O Grab Sample (white), Channel Sample (blue), And Core Sample (orange) Assays Along the 200m of Wenasaga North Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_003full.jpg

In addition, holes #1-4 (EF23-01 to EF23-04) are mineralized with lithium and cesium from top to bottom of the holes (Figure 3). On top of that, 6 out of the 7 holes (EF23-01 to EF23-05 & EF23-07) were shut down in lithium mineralization demonstrating the system remains open at depth and along strike (Figure 4).

Drilling Results (Table 2):

  • 2.30% Li2O and 178ppm Cs over 3.84m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.46% Li2O and 250ppm Cs over 36.25m (EF23-04).
  • 0.58% Li2O and 387ppm Cs over 3.2m and 0.51% Li2O and 960ppm Cs over 2.63m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.30% Li2O and 348ppm Cs over 24.9m (EF23-02).
  • 0.97% Li2O and 236ppm Cs over 1.58m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.31% Li2O over 11.41m (EF23-03).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_004.jpg

Figure 3 Interpreted Geological Cross Section of Drill Holes EF23-03 to EF23-05
(Looking NE)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_004full.jpg

Entire drill hole (top to bottom) weighted average:

  • 0.32% Li2O and 188ppm Cs over 60.66m (EF23-04)
  • 0.27% Li2O and 284ppm Cs over 32.47m (EF23-02)
  • 0.20% Li2O and 194ppm Cs over 38.26m (EF23-03)
  • 0.20% Li2O and 188ppm Cs over 29.87m (EF23-01)

Moreover, drilling results confirmed a new pegmatites zone at depth that was not exposed previously on surface from the recent stripping and channel sampling program in which suggesting deeper holes should be considered in the next drill program (Figure 4):

  • 0.22% Li2O over 9.85m from 39.80 to 49.65m (EF23-04).

Mr. Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration for Beyond Lithium noted: "As the lithium and rare earth minerals concentrated fluids and volatiles passed through the Wenasaga North Zone's structure and formed spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the fluids also interacted and altered the surrounding host rock resulting as the alteration halo."

"In general, the wider the alteration halo around the pegmatites is, the larger amount of fluid and the larger the system that altered a large area of surrounding rocks. In reverse, a small and narrow dyke system would result a slender (1-2m) to no alteration halo around the pegmatites. Yet at the Wenasaga North Zone, the Li and Cs values in the host rocks and the alteration halo around the spodumene-bearing dykes persist for over 10 to 30m indicating that these pegmatites are probably connected to a larger system at depth or along strike that is not exposed on surface (Figure 5)."

In geology, alteration is a common term used to describe the transformation of rocks and minerals due to various geological processes, such as weathering, metamorphism, and hydrothermal activity (4). Alteration halo refers to a change in the physical or chemical properties of rocks and minerals in the host rocks around the main structure containing the rare earth minerals concentrated fluids and volatiles. The alteration was caused when the hot, mineral-rich fluids interact with the surrounding host rocks and minerals, causing them to change in terms of their mineral composition, texture, and structure. For example, the extensive lithium and cesium mineralization in the metasediment host rocks around the pegmatites is the alteration halo as a result of the rare earth concentrated fluid passing through the pegmatites structure and altering the surrounding host rocks. The wider alteration halo indicates a more extensive alteration event, while a narrower alteration halo suggests a more limited or shallow system(4).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_005.jpg

Figure 4 Interpreted Geological Cross Section of Drill Holes EF23-03 to 05 with newly identified pegmatites zone, end of holes mineralization, and holes top to bottom mineralization (Looking NE)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_005full.jpg

Lawrence Tsang commented further: "Beyond Lithium's technical team is thrilled with getting these great results from the AQ sized drilling program that is less than a total of 330m of drilling. The program was able to accomplish what we originally designed the drilling program for which was to gather additional geological data to evaluate the Ear Falls system for planning the next drilling and exploration program. We now have a much better understanding of the Ear Falls system in terms of geochemistry, structure, lithology, mineralogy, size, and potential. The extensive lithium and cesium mineralization we observed in the alteration halo around the spodumene dykes indicating these dykes are most likely connected to a larger system either at depth or along strike (Figure 5); six of the seven holes ended in mineralization suggesting the system remains open at depth and along strike. In short, the 2023 program has delineated more drill targets for us to follow up in the next drill program for deeper and more step-out holes (Figure 5)."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_006.jpg

Figure 5 Interpreted Geological Cross Section of The Ear Falls System with Additional Subparallel Dykes projected at 030-040 Azimuth and Surface Mapped Spodumene-bearing Pegmatites in Comparison with the Footprint of the 2023 Drilling (blue box) and Common Pegmatites Depth of Over 300m Below Surface

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_006full.jpg

Upsize Potential
Based on the 2023 stripping and channel sampling programs, the Ear Falls Project was observed as being a highly structurally controlled system. So far, the 2023 program only drill tested the 030-040 azimuth orientation which is one of the two dyke orientations identified from the striping and the drilling programs. The other orientation is at 100-120 azimuth, probably a conjugate set along the main structure, yet to be drill tested. The next drill program will also be drill testing the 100-120 azimuth orientation to determine which orientation, the 030-040 or the 100-120 azimuth, is the dominate set and also to look for where the two orientations might converge together and dilate for hosting the wider and higher lithium-grade pegmatites (Figure 6).

Furthermore, the surface exposed spodumene-bearing pegmatites (see press release dated December 19, 2023) correlate well with the spodumene-bearing pegmatites intercepted in drill holes at depth. Based on the projected orientation of these dykes at 030-040 azimuth, the additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites located northeast and southwest from the drill tested area (labeled as "NE" and "SW" in Figure 6) are additional subparallel dykes instead of the continuation of the same dykes which would now have doubled the width of the Wenasaga North Zone from 35 to 70m (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_007.jpg

Figure 6 Identified Two Dyke Orientations: 1) 030-040 Azimuth in Red 2) 100-120 Azimuth in Orange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/194353_efe563b2b431bb96_007full.jpg

The discovery of the Sandy Creek West Zone was made after Beyond Lithium's technical team prospected a new clear-cut area located in the SW region of the 13km exploration corridor (see press release dated December 19, 2023). The Sandy Creek West Zone is situated on a 100-meter-wide ridge with numerous pegmatite outcrops with grab samples assaying up to 0.4% Li2O. Both Wenasaga North Zone and the Sandy Creek West Zone geochemical signatures show great similarity in the averaged lithium oxide and cesium grades of host rocks and alteration halo in granite and metasediments assaying at about 0.20% Li2O and 200ppm Cs (Table 1). This background geochemistry likeness essentially implies the proximity of spodumene mineralization at the Sandy Creek West Zone.

ZoneType# of SamplesAveraged Li2O %Averaged Cs ppm
Wenasaga NorthCore1930.17189
Wenasaga NorthChannel320.16227
Wenasaga NorthGrab20.20385
Total2270.17196

Sandy Creek WestGrab30.23228

 

Table 1 Averaged Li2O % And Cs Background Grade of Host Rocks and Alteration Halo Similarity Between Wenasaga North Zone and Sandy Creek West Zone

Lawrence Tsang concluded: "Most lithium deposits contain - or are modeled with - both zones of higher grade of over 1% Li2O and zones of above cut-off grade at about 0.20 to 0.40% Li2O. At this stage for the Ear Falls Project, it is more important to understand the fundamental geology of the system to determine if the project has the prospectivity to outline an economical deposit rather than to put a box around the system and start defining a smaller section of the system. Especially, we are just scratching the surface at Ear Falls where the pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization in six out of the seven drill holes demonstrated the Wenasaga North Zone could connect to something bigger at depth or along strike. Also, the improved understandings of the structural control and the geochemical signatures of the dykes have enhanced our confidence to explore the Sandy Creek West Zone and to expand along the 13 km exploration corridor. At this stage, the Wenasaga North Zone only accounts for 1% of the entire Ear Falls Project. The 2023 drilling only drill tested 200m of strike length and 60m below surface. As we continue to expand and to drill deeper and along trend, we will eventually get to the hotter parts and the higher grade of the system."

HOLE #FROMTOWIDTHLi2O WGT. AVG %Cs WGT. AVG PPM
EF23-0100.70.70.411065
and2.785.30.23220
and9.0515.36.250.33366

EF23-02024.924.90.30348
incl.1.33.932.630.51960
also incl.12.1515.353.20.58387

EF23-038.5523.9115.360.29200
incl.12.523.9111.410.31218
incl.18.5720.151.580.97236
also incl.2223.911.910.34202

EF23-047.1349.6542.520.41235
incl.13.449.6536.250.46250
or13.434.9321.530.65269
incl.13.423.059.650.34300
also incl.25.1634.939.771.06236
or25.16293.842.30178

EF23-052.155.573.420.19145.00

EF23-06no significant interval

EF23-0717.822.474.670.20214
25.2527.452.20.17100
28.129.941.840.2077
41.2242.941.720.19127
44.8547.242.390.24133

 

Table 2 Assay Summary for Reported Drill Holes

Hole IDUTM ZoneEastingNorthingElevAzDipLength (m)
EF23-01154837505620046385115-4729.87
EF23-02154837505620046385115-7032.47
EF23-03154837275620027385120-5538.46
EF23-04154837275620027385120-7560.96
EF23-05154837275620027385300-5530.48
EF23-06154836885619944379120-5562.67
EF23-07154836885619944379300-5574.68

 

Table 3 Ear Falls 2023 Drill Collars Table of Reported Drill Holes

All seven holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke and the pegmatites zone orientations so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 70% to 100% of the drilled true width.

References

1 Critical Resources Limited, Mavis Lake. https://www.criticalresources.com.au/our-projects/mavis-lake-lithium-project/
2 Avalon Advanced Materials, Separation Rapids. https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/projects/separation_rapids/
3 Green Technology Metals, Root/McComb. https://www.greentm.com.au/root-project
4 Hydrothermal Alteration, Mining Geology. https://geologyscience.com/geology-branches/mining-geology/hydrothermal-alteration/?amp

Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Beyond Lithium's geologists. Drill core was transported from the drill to the core processing facility where it was logged and photographed. AQ sized drill cores were sampled as whole core. Samples were then bagged, and certified reference materials were inserted at 10th samples. Groups of samples were placed in rice bags and zip tied in order to maintain a chain-of-custody and transported from Beyond Lithium's core logging facility to SGS laboratory in Red Lake, Ontario.

Sample preparation for this drill program was carried out by SGS in Red Lake, Ontario, and the sample analytical work for this drill program was preformed by SGS in Burnaby, British Columbia. Samples were prepared for analysis according to SGS method CRU75: individual samples were crushed to 75% passing through 2 mm screen; a sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-RF) and then pulverized (PUL-85) such that 85% passed through 75 micron screen. A 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.1-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 56 elements according to SGS method ICM91A50. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted reference materials returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.

Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194353

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond LithiumBY:CCCSE:BYBattery Metals Investing
BY:CC
Beyond Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Beyond Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Patriot Lithium Limited ("Patriot"), an Australian based mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:PAT), pursuant to which the Company will transfer to Patriot an undivided 100% interest in the 61 mining claims comprising the Company's Borland East and Borland North projects located approximately 60 km northwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK project in Northwest Ontario (the "Borland Claims").

As consideration for the Borland Claims, Patriot will issue to Beyond Lithium on closing, 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Patriot, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements (the "Purchase Price Shares"). Additionally, Patriot shall pay Beyond Lithium a cash payment of C$2,500,000 for an initial mineral resource estimate filed or announced by Patriot declaring any JORC, NI 43-101, or SK-1300 compliant, as applicable, deposits or orebodies contained exclusively in any part of the Borland Claims exceeding 20 million metric tonnes of contained Li2O with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

  • Grab samples from the spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the western side of the exploration trend (the Last Resort Pegmatite) assayed up to 5.11% Li2O and all eleven announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.
  • Grab samples from the spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the eastern side of the exploration trend (the Bounty Gold Pegmatite), assayed up to 3.48% Li2O.
  • The two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are about 30-40 meters in width and have been traced over 150 to 300 meters along strike on surface.
  • The two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and both pegmatites lie within a six kilometers long exploration corridor that is structurally controlled by the subparallel English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary.
  • Assays for an additional 32 grab samples and 28 channel samples from the Victory Project are pending.
  • Drilling and trenching exploration permit application for the Victory Project expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Mines of Ontario before the end of December.
  • Appointment of Director of Communications.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the results of fourteen grab samples from its two newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Victory Project (see news release dated October 10, 2023). The spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the western side of the Project, the Last Resort Pegmatite, assayed up to 5.11% Li2O, and all 11 announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.

The other spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the eastern side of the Project, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite, assayed up to 3.48% Li2O. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and lie within a six kilometres long exploration corridor that is controlled by the regional English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary and local metasediment-metavolcanics contacts (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake Project established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the Beyond Lithium's recently discovered Allen Graeme ("AG") Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite's mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
  • A grab sample from a pegmatite just outside the green muscovite zone composed of quartz, feldspar, and alluaudite returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) suggesting the pegmatite is highly fractionated.
  • The 0.39% Li2O grab sample in pegmatite indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
  • Over 4,000 field data points of lithology and mineralogy have been compiled from the Phase 2 mapping program at Cosgrave Lake.
  • Several groups of pegmatite outcrops were outlined by the mapping program with some of these pegmatite outcrop groups measuring up to 10 to 30 meters in width and over one kilometer in strike length.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that recent exploration work at the Company's Cosgrave Lake Project indicate the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the completion of an oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement of 3,118,333 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $935,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and a one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants are subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property (" Coronado ", or the " Property "), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A definitive Agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 and a first amendment to the Agreement was announced on January 31, 2022 .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Details of the Coronado Amended Option Agreement Terms

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to acquire a 100% interest in Coronado , subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, with certain buydown provisions, in consideration for the amended cash and share payments to the vendors and minimum exploration expenditures as described below (all dollar amounts listed are in US dollars):

Coronado VMS Project –Amendments to Schedule of Payments and Expenditures

Payment Due Dates

Cash Payments (Previous)

Amended Cash Payments (2023)

Share Payments (Previous)

Amended Share Payments (2023)

Minimum Exploration Expenditures (Previous)

Amended Minimum Exploration Expenditures (2023)

Sept. 25, 2021

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2022

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2023

$50,000

NIL

500,000

750,000

$300,000

NIL

Sept. 25, 2024

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

750,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2025

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

500,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2026

$1,050,000

$1,050,000

600,000

600,000

NIL

$300,000

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to accelerate the timing of cash and share payments to the vendors at its discretion. If minimum exploration expenditures, which include property maintenance costs, are exceeded in any year, the excess expenditures will be credited to a succeeding year. An advance royalty payment of $500,000 would be payable to the vendors upon completion of a feasibility study.

The second amendment to the Agreement for Coronado is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about Coronado , including maps and photos, click here

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is an 18.74% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for exploration at Coronado ; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/12/c3358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, as previously announced on October 24, 2023. Pursuant to the extension, the Company has until January 25, 2024, to complete the Offering. The extension is designed to provide sufficient time for certain subscribers to complete all necessary documentation and requirements for the Company to accept their subscriptions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Market (OTCQX): LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of LILIF . The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Argentina Lithium's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LIT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OAY3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LILIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", "BHL" or the "Company") (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI) the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Company has delisted its shares from trading on the US OTCQB Market, with effect from 1 January 2024, due to share trading liquidity expectations not having been met and cost saving in this current market environment

The Company's shares continue to trade on the London AIM Market and on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BCCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt is pleased to announce that shareholders at the Annual and General Meeting held on October 31, 2023 voted in favour to change the Company's name to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc".  The new name will better reflect the direction of the Company.  The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Beyond Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Uranium Investing

President of US Operations Appointed

×