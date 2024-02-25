Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") announces that it has agreed to settle debts relating to certain consulting fees owed to two arm's length parties by issuing an aggregate of 171,554 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.185 per share, representing an aggregate value of $31,737.50 (the "Debt Settlement").

All common shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance and 58,750 of the shares shall be subject to additional contractual hold period expiring on July 10, 2024.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.BeyondLithium.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated transactions, future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022, its annual management's discussion and analysis, and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondlithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondlithium.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199152

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Highlights

  • Drilling intercepts encountered high grade spodumene-bearing pegmatites in wider pegmatites zone:
    • 2.30% Li2O and 178ppm Cs over 3.84m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.46% Li2O and 250ppm Cs over 36.25m (EF23-04).
    • 0.58% Li2O and 387ppm Cs over 3.2m and 0.51% Li2O and 960ppm Cs over 2.63m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.30% Li2O and 348ppm Cs over 24.9m (EF23-02).
    • 0.97% Li2O and 236ppm Cs over 1.58m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.29% Li2O over 15.36m (EF23-03).
  • Holes #1-4 are mineralized with lithium from top to bottom (hole lengths vary between 30 to 60m).
  • Six out of the seven holes (EF23-01 to 05 & 07) ended in mineralization signifying the system remains open at depth and along strike of the 13km long exploration corridor.
  • Six out of the seven holes have pervasive and strong lithium and cesium mineralization in the alteration halo around the pegmatites indicating the potential of a larger system with wider pegmatites at depth and along strike.
  • Drilling results show a doubling of the width of the Wenasaga North Zone from 35 to 70m.
  • Drilling results confirm new pegmatites zone at depth that was not exposed previously on surface.
  • The Sandy Creek West Zone has the same geochemical signatures with highly anomalous lithium and cesium as the drilling results from the Wenasaga North Zone implying the Sandy Creek West Zone is proximal to spodumene mineralization.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the drill results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha) with core logging facility located in the town of Ear Falls, Ontario, that is just 10 minutes away from the site. The 2023 drilling program completed seven AQ-sized drill holes totaling 329.59m. The seven drill holes drilled tested 200m strike length of the initial spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery at Ear Falls, the Wenasaga North Zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O (see press release dated September 17, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Patriot Lithium Limited ("Patriot"), an Australian based mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:PAT), pursuant to which the Company will transfer to Patriot an undivided 100% interest in the 61 mining claims comprising the Company's Borland East and Borland North projects located approximately 60 km northwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK project in Northwest Ontario (the "Borland Claims").

As consideration for the Borland Claims, Patriot will issue to Beyond Lithium on closing, 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Patriot, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements (the "Purchase Price Shares"). Additionally, Patriot shall pay Beyond Lithium a cash payment of C$2,500,000 for an initial mineral resource estimate filed or announced by Patriot declaring any JORC, NI 43-101, or SK-1300 compliant, as applicable, deposits or orebodies contained exclusively in any part of the Borland Claims exceeding 20 million metric tonnes of contained Li2O with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

  • Grab samples from the spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the western side of the exploration trend (the Last Resort Pegmatite) assayed up to 5.11% Li2O and all eleven announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.
  • Grab samples from the spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the eastern side of the exploration trend (the Bounty Gold Pegmatite), assayed up to 3.48% Li2O.
  • The two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are about 30-40 meters in width and have been traced over 150 to 300 meters along strike on surface.
  • The two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and both pegmatites lie within a six kilometers long exploration corridor that is structurally controlled by the subparallel English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary.
  • Assays for an additional 32 grab samples and 28 channel samples from the Victory Project are pending.
  • Drilling and trenching exploration permit application for the Victory Project expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Mines of Ontario before the end of December.
  • Appointment of Director of Communications.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the results of fourteen grab samples from its two newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Victory Project (see news release dated October 10, 2023). The spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the western side of the Project, the Last Resort Pegmatite, assayed up to 5.11% Li2O, and all 11 announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.

The other spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the eastern side of the Project, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite, assayed up to 3.48% Li2O. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and lie within a six kilometres long exploration corridor that is controlled by the regional English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary and local metasediment-metavolcanics contacts (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake Project established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the Beyond Lithium's recently discovered Allen Graeme ("AG") Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite's mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
  • A grab sample from a pegmatite just outside the green muscovite zone composed of quartz, feldspar, and alluaudite returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) suggesting the pegmatite is highly fractionated.
  • The 0.39% Li2O grab sample in pegmatite indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
  • Over 4,000 field data points of lithology and mineralogy have been compiled from the Phase 2 mapping program at Cosgrave Lake.
  • Several groups of pegmatite outcrops were outlined by the mapping program with some of these pegmatite outcrop groups measuring up to 10 to 30 meters in width and over one kilometer in strike length.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that recent exploration work at the Company's Cosgrave Lake Project indicate the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar. html on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun construction of a winter road for a drilling campaign at the Elrond project, located in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Region of Quebec. This maiden drilling campaign will begin in March and will test the Arwen spodumene-bearing pegmatite that was discovered during prospecting last September by the BRW team. The Arwen showing and the Elrond property have never been drilled.

The Arwen pegmatite is exposed over a surface area measuring approximately 250 meters by 100 meters, dipping shallowly to the north. The outcrop is well mineralized and three representative grab samples returned values between 1 and 3% Li 2 O. The pegmatite remains open in all directions (see press release dated October 3 rd , 2023). Previous to drilling activities, a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown in the fall of 2023 and suggests that the Arwen showing is emplaced in a favorable structural corridor that is 4km long and 500m wide. The target area is proximal to infrastructure, located approximately 12km from the Billy-Diamond Highway and drilling activities will be ground supported via a winter road.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has waived its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium. North Arrow may purchase 1% of the royalty (reducing the royalty from 2% to 1%) by making a single payment of $2 million at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due. Dr. Chris Jennings a director of North Arrow, is a principal of Springbok. Further details related to the agreement can be found in North Arrow news release dated February 5, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Encouraging Iron Ore Samples up to 58% Fe in Pilbara

QX Resources Ltd Encouraging Iron Ore Samples up to 58% Fe in Pilbara

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that a detailed sampling program has been planned for the Company's Western Shaw iron ore project, in the Pilbara iron ore province of Western Australia.

At Western Shaw, previous reconnaissance rock chip samples have returned up to 58.5% Fe from outcrop, which extends over a 4km distance.

A Banded Iron Formation (BIF) with chert horizons was sampled over 4.4km but extends over 8km within the Western Shaw leases (E45/6107, E45/4960), with southern extensions held by the FMG group and Rio Tinto (E45/5589, E45/6326).

QXR has undertaken a comprehensive review of prior exploration over Western Shaw with the iron ore potential only having been recently assessed as the area had been targeted for pegmatites by QXR. Potential exists for enriched surface iron ore over BIF sequences. The Pilbara has been an exploration target for enriched iron ore as DSO (Direct Shipping Ore). A new sampling program of 250m spaced rockchip traverses over the outcropping BIF sequence is planned over the full 8km outcrops in the coming quarter, followed by costeans to better identify drilling targets.

Previous work had been conducted by Atlas Iron over 15 years ago with rockchip results up to 62.3%Fe+ (Table 2*). However recent sampling indicates further untested potential to the south. Atlas had previously intersected up to 57.4% Fe in RC drilling (0-2m, WSRC016) + (Table 2*) within strongly oxidized goethitic ironstone but Atlas' planned reconnaissance drill program was never completed, according to their WA mines dept reports. QXR's rock chip samples display 3km of untested strike length to the south of previous drilling and rockchip sampling.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "Iron ore rockchip sample results with grades above 57% Fe are rare to locate this past decade and may lead to DSO potential if results continue to show promise. It's an exciting opportunity within our leases surrounded by majors in the sector. New work could show the potential for something significant, so we are excited to get this detailed sampling program underway."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E4NGD6I5



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Expansion of Critical Minerals Portfolio with the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper-Cobalt Project near Upsala, Ontario

Expansion of Critical Minerals Portfolio with the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper-Cobalt Project near Upsala, Ontario

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 90% interest in a highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario.

The Firesteel project ("Firesteel" or the "Project" or "Property"), previously referred to as the Honeyjack project, is located less than 10 km directly west of Upsala along Highway 17 and stretches for 16 km to the Firesteel River (Figure 1 and 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Beyond Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Lithium Investing

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

×