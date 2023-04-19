Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Beroni Group Limited Enters Into Convertible Loans With Investors

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreements with two investors for an aggregate principal loan amount of US$291,545.

The loan is convertible at US$1.50 per share upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchanger prior to the repayment date. The loans are repayable on 18 April 2024 unless converted earlier.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:
Beroni Group Limited



Contact:
T: +61-2-9159-1827
E: enquiry@beronigroup.com
W: www.beronigroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

B2GoldBTO:CABTGGold Investing
BTO:CA,BTG
The Conversation (0)
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Big River Maiden Mineral Resource Increases Siren To 1.1Moz

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Big River Gold Project in New Zealand.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2023 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nomination of Three New Directors

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST

  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting and vote, and may submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email

  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation centered on Donlin Gold, a premier Tier 1 gold development project 1 located in a Tier 1 gold jurisdiction 2 , uniquely positioned to be the right asset at the right time

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST). On this occasion, Shareholders will elect Directors for the ensuing year, including three new nominees: Hume Kyle, Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla, and Dawn Whittaker. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2022 achievements and share their outlook on the year ahead. Topics to be covered will range from the significance of the latest Donlin Gold drill results (some of which stand among the best in the entire gold industry) to the promising outlook for NOVAGOLD amidst a confluence of supportive trends — in particular: the scarcity of high quality, high volume gold projects; a possible new "long wave" for a higher in gold price; and the ever-increasing geopolitical risk and resource nationalism that will redefine the ultimate meaning of what constitutes Tier 1 assets going forward.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Completes Acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE MKT: BTG, NSX: B2G) (" B2Gold ") is pleased to announce today that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (" Sabina ").

The Arrangement results in B2Gold acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometre belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, construction ready, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. B2Gold's management team has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose project and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Despatch of Target’s Statement: Takeover Bid for Breaker Resources NL

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) advises it has today completed the despatch of its Target’s Statement dated 11 April 2023 which contains a response to the off-market takeover bid by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX: RMS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ramelius Kalgoorlie Pty Ltd to acquire all of your shares in Breaker Resources NL.

Keep reading...Show less
don hansen, stock chart

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Analysis with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his due diligence process over more than 20 years of resource sector involvement.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he shared his strategies for evaluating gold and silver stocks, including his process for assessing risk/reward and how he analyzes market cap/gross margin.

Hansen also went through the questions he asks companies before investing, and explained why Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF), a pure-play silver producer focused on Morocco, is his favorite stock.

Keep reading...Show less
mining haul trucks and excavators at mine site

10 Largest Gold Mines in the World by Production (Updated 2023)

Together, the world’s 10 largest gold mines produced nearly 337 metric tons (MT) of the yellow metal in 2022.

According to the most recent US Geological Survey data, global gold production totaled 3,100 MT in 2022. The 10 largest gold mines accounted for more than 10 percent of this output, and perhaps unsurprisingly half of these mines are located in four of the world’s top gold-producing countries: Russia, Australia, Canada and the US.

Major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), the world’s second largest gold-mining company by production, holds at least a partial interest in four of these mines: Nevada Gold Mines (61.5 percent) in the US; Kibali (45 percent) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); Pueblo Viejo (60 percent) in the Dominican Republic; and Loulo-Gounkoto (80 percent) in Mali.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

HTM To Commence Ground Geophysical Surveys At The Werner Lake Cobalt Project

Big River Maiden Mineral Resource Increases Siren To 1.1Moz

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Related News

Cobalt Investing

HTM To Commence Ground Geophysical Surveys At The Werner Lake Cobalt Project

rare earth investing

Untapped Potential of Canada’s Carbonatite-hosted Rare Earths Deposits

Uranium Investing

Cosa Resources: Exploring Uranium Assets in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

×