Gold Investing News

Beroni Group Limited Advances R&D of Enhanced COVID-19 Antigen RTK

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that its enhanced COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit - Colloidal Gold Method has been undergoing clinical trial in China, for eventual application to the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) for marketing authorisation in the country.

In response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain which is more contagious but less severe, Beroni Group further optimised its COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit and started the clinical trial of the Rapid Test Kit in March 2022, in collaboration with Tianjin Haihe Hospital, Tianjin Hospital of ITCWM Nankai Hospital and the Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University. As of December 2022, 276 subjects (100 negative subjects, 176 positive subjects) were enrolled and tested. The test results of 229 subjects in the first group (100 negative subjects, 129 positive subjects) showed that the positive coincidence rate was 86.57%, the negative coincidence rate was 88.89%, and the total coincidence rate was 88.21%, which performed better than many others in the industry. At present, the research team is sorting out the relevant data of the second group of subjects to apply for marketing authorization in China.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is developing and we may coexist with the virus for a long time. Rapid test kits that can be used at home will become essential products for our daily health surveillance. China is a highly dynamic market in the world with huge market potential. Beroni's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit is expected to become a key product for SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection in China's market. Beroni Group always emphasizes on product quality and excellent customer service, and we strive to provide customers with fast, accurate, easy-to-operate products" said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:
Beroni Group Limited



Contact:
T: +61-2-9159-1827
E: enquiry@beronigroup.com
W: www.beronigroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

B2GoldBTO:CABTGGold Investing
BTO:CA,BTG
Breaker Resources

Building Shareholder Wealth Through Exploration

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB, Breaker, or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Appointment of New York-Based Director

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pini Althaus as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO — Jeff Clark: Gold and Silver in 2023 — Prices and Key Factors to Watch

VIDEO — Jeff Clark: Gold and Silver in 2023 — Prices and Key Factors to Watch

Where are gold and silver prices headed after last year's relatively flat performance?

Jeff Clark of TheGoldAdvisor.com sees both metals moving upward, and when it comes to gold he said it will be important to watch the US Federal Reserve, which will at some point move from tightening interest rates to easing.

"I think that reversal — going from a tightening to an easing cycle — could easily be one instigator that lights a fire under gold," he said, adding that while the Fed has been aggressive with its hikes so far, a turnaround may not be far away.

Keep reading...Show less
Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2023)

Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2023)

Indicator minerals, also known as pathfinder minerals, are used by those engaged in mineral exploration to effectively narrow down the search area for many different types of ore deposits.

When found as grains in sediments and/or rocks, these minerals give clues as to the presence and location of specific types of mineralization. They tend to be used in the search for gold, copper, nickel, tungsten, diamond and platinum-group metals deposits.

In indicator mineral-based exploration programs, sediments and rocks are either geochemically tested or visually inspected for clues about the distance and direction of their source. When it comes to visual inspection, rocks are examined for certain grain morphologies and surface textures in order to obtain information about transport distance and bedrock source.

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty President and CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

Empress Royalty CEO Projects US$7 Million in Revenue by Year End

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources President and CEO Rick Trotman

Barksdale Resources Plans for Drilling After Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TINONE DISCOVERS LITHIUM AT ITS 100%-OWNED ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA WHILE PROSPECTING FOR TIN AND TUNGSTEN

Alianza Minerals Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Intersects 2.68 Percent Lithium Oxide at The Forgan Lake Lithium Property in Northern Ontario, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

rare earth investing

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Final Priority Drill Targets Selected For Cluff Lake Uranium Project Field Season

Resource Investing

Spectacular Drill Hit Of 30.5m @ 6.2% Copper And 6.8 G/T Gold At Bluebird Includes 17.8m @ 11.5 G/T Gold And 16.1m @ 10.5% Copper (Massive Sulphides)

Lithium Investing

Galan Moves To 100% Title Of Candelas Project In Catamarca, Argentina

×