Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

PEP11 Update

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

BPH Energy

BPH:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Barrick Declares Q2 Dividend and Buys Back Shares

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

The Q2 2024 dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

In addition to the dividend, Barrick repurchased 2.95 million shares during the second quarter under the $1 billion share buyback program that was announced in February 2024.

"The continued strength of our balance sheet and our world class gold and copper asset base allow us to distribute a robust quarterly dividend while maintaining ample liquidity to invest in growing our business. Additionally, we took the opportunity to buy back stock at a compelling valuation," said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

Enquiries:

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "perform", "maintain", "growth", "potential", "would", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick's operating and financial performance, liquidity available to invest in growth projects, and the potential for Barrick to deliver enhanced dividends to shareholders under its Performance Dividend Policy.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; assumptions relating to the trading price of the Company's common shares; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities at Barrick's more remote properties, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems, including risks related to cybersecurity incidents; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by ongoing global supply chain disruptions, global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and country-specific political and economic factors in Argentina; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future, including the potential impact of proposed changes to Chilean law on the status of value-added tax refunds received in Chile in connection with the development of the Pascua-Lama project; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; non-renewal of or failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; risks related to competition in the mining industry; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; Barrick's ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including its climate-related goals and GHG emissions reduction targets; risks related to the failure of internal controls; risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Gold CorporationABX:CATSX:ABXGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Lead the Way as Turmoil Rocks Markets

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 17.97 points last week to close at 537.59. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) lost 83.67 points to close at 22,311.3.

Statistics Canada released its July labor force survey on Friday (August 9). In the announcement, the agency indicates that the employment situation in Canada remained flat for the third consecutive month, with just 2,800 jobs lost.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Mining Lease Lodged for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA.

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has lodged a Mining Lease Application (MLA63/684) and associated Miscellaneous Licence (L63/99) for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia, (Figures 1 and 2). This is a crucial step in advancing the project towards production as it defines the work required to obtain the statutory approvals needed for the grant of the Mining Lease.

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update on the restart of gold doré production from its 100% owned Mt Boppy gold mine (“Mt Boppy”) located in the Cobar Basin, NSW (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
US flag with red down arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to Market Chaos, Yen Carry Trade Unwind Not Over Yet

The gold price dropped significantly on Monday (August 5) as global markets faced volatility, sinking as low as the US$2,375 per ounce mark after closing the previous week around US$2,440.

Diverse factors were at play that day. A weaker-than-expected US jobs report released on August 2 stoked fears about a recession, with only 114,000 jobs added for the month of July compared to the 175,000 expected by analysts.

However, the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike has been widely identified as the bigger culprit for Monday's selloffs. It surprised market watchers by raising rates to 0.25 percent on July 31, the highest level in a decade and a half.

Keep reading...Show less
UAE flag on a map of the Middle East.

UAE Suspends 32 Gold Refineries in Anti-Money Laundering Initiative

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the temporary suspension of operations at 32 gold refineries as part of a sweeping effort to combat money laundering and related financial crimes.

According to Bloomberg, the move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the the country's gold sector, which has been linked to illicit activities, including smuggling of the yellow metal and unregulated gold flows.

The UAE is one of the world's largest gold-trading hubs, with 7,000 traders of precious metals and stones.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured firm commitments of A$2.26 million at A$0.33 per share (SPP Shortfall Placement). The SPP Shortfall Placement was in strong demand and the A$2.26 million represents the full shortfall under its recently completed share purchase plan (SPP) which closed on 10 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Commences 2024 Drill Program at the Alasala Target

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

×