Aurion Signs Definitive Option Agreement with Kinross on the Launi East Property

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a formal definitive option agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC); ("Kinross") granting Kinross the right to earn up to an undivided 70% interest in the 42.74 km 2 Launi East Property, which is located to the southeast and adjacent to the Company's 100%-owned Risti Property.

Figures associated with this release can be found on the Company's website through the following link: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1508/nr23-18figures.pdf .

Under the terms of the agreement, Kinross can earn a 70% undivided interest in the Launi East Property by incurring a minimum of USD$10,000,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the seventh anniversary of the agreement dated August 21 st , 2023. Subject to receiving all necessary permits for a drilling program, Kinross has agreed, as a firm obligation, to incur a minimum of USD$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on, or before the second anniversary of the agreement.

Should Aurion's interest in the joint venture be diluted down to 10% or less, Aurion's interest will be converted to a 2% Net Smelter Return (NSR) Royalty on the property. Kinross may purchase one-half of the royalty to reduce the royalty to 1% of net smelter returns for USD$2,000,000 .

"We are pleased to extend our excellent working relationship with Kinross and their first-class exploration team on the Launi East property," commented Matti Talikka , Aurion's CEO. "The Company staked the Launi East Property in 2018 and has since completed a significant amount of surface, geophysical, geochemical work on the property, as well as limited drilling. We welcome the Kinross team to build upon the work completed and unlock value from the property."

Silaskaira Property
Kinross has informed the Company on the termination of the Silaskaira option agreement. Aurion will regain full ownership of the property and related data.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.
Aurion is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c1763.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Newmont Receives Clearance from Australia's Competition Regulator to Acquire Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that following a review by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), the agency has cleared the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM). The ACCC is expected to convey its clearance of the transaction to Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for consideration.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Earlier this month, Korea's Fair Trade Commission and Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Independent Consumer & Competition Commission cleared the proposed acquisition. In July, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a "no action" letter also clearing the transaction.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

The program consists of 14 shallow RC drill holes totaling 719.3 meters in the northern-most of the three target areas. Almost all drill holes intersected one or more, near-surface mineralized quartz veins with up to 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11 (see Figure 2). The recent drilling and mapping program has confirmed the presence of a regional low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers and possibly further on under cover rocks. The North Target area now measures 250 by 400 meters and remains open north and south as well as down-dip to the east (see Figures 3 & 4). With the confirmation that gold mineralization is expanding underneath the carbonate unit to the east (Upper Limestone), NV Gold is planning geophysical (Induced Polarization (IP)) investigations to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets along this promising structural gold-corridor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Siren’s Global Resource Increases to >1.3 Moz AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide a maidenMineral Resource Estimate for the Auld Creek Prospect.
Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Argonaut Gold Up After Posting Q3 Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower on Friday (August 18) at 19,812.23.

The index was on track for a weekly decline, hitting a 6 week low on the back of rising bond yields. The technology and financial sectors fell last week, while the energy sector was the bright spot.

Looking over to commodities, gold dropped below the US$1,900 per ounce mark, to trade around the US$1,892 level on Friday. Meanwhile, silver was trading upward to end the week above US$22 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
copper and gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Maritime Resources Leads with Rise of Over 40 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline last week, finishing at 585.4.

In the resource sector, the gold price took a hit as investors grew more confident in the US Federal Reserve's ability to engineer a soft landing. The yellow metal sank below US$1,900 per ounce mark, continuing its summer decline.

Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks made moves over the last five days. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the period and what was affecting their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less

PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Base Metals Investing

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Resource Investing

Lefroy Confirms High-Grade 15kt Resource At Goodyear

Lithium Investing

Winsome Strengthens Presence In Quebec Opening Val-D'or Office

Resource Investing

Surface Gold Anomalism At Mt Steadman Doubles In Extent

×