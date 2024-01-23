Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Apple scores record 13 Academy Award nominations, as culture-moving feature "Killers of the Flower Moon" lands 10 historic nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone and Best Director for Martin Scorsese

"Killers of the Flower Moon" earns 10 Academy Award nominations in total, and makes history for Indigenous representation with nods for Lead Actress Lily Gladstone, artist Robbie Robertson for Best Original Score and Scott George for Best Original Song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)"

Apple Original Films' historical action epic "Napoleon" honored with three nominations including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Special Visual Effects

Today, Apple was recognized with a record 13 Academy Award nominations, including 10 nominations for "Killers of the Flower Moon," which was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director Martin Scorsese, Best Actress Lily Gladstone, Best Supporting Actor Robert De Niro, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. With landmark representation for Indigenous artists, "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone makes history as the first Native American to land a nomination for Best Actress, and Indigenous artists Robbie Robertson and Scott George land their first-ever nominations in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, respectively. Additionally, Scott George is the first member of the Osage Nation to be nominated for an Academy Award. Martin Scorsese also makes history as he becomes the most-nominated living director, bringing his total to 10 total lifetime Academy Award nominations for Best Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123857536/en/

Apple Original Films'

Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" was recognized with 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Lily Gladstone). (Photo: Business Wire)

Apple Original Films' epic feature "Napoleon," from Ridley Scott, earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

"Thank you to the Academy for these nominations that celebrate both 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' Martin Scorsese's powerful film that has moved and inspired audiences across the globe, and Ridley Scott's spectacular epic ‘Napoleon,' two stories that illuminate the human experience," said Apple's head of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg. " From the dynamic and complex performances of Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro and the gorgeous cinematography, design, editing and soundscape that immersed viewers in the world of the Osage Nation to the majestic costumes, sets and visual effects that brought Napoleonic France to vibrant life on screen, it is wonderful to see so many members of these brilliant creative teams recognized today. We applaud you all."

"It has been such a rewarding experience to see the exceptional work of so many incredibly gifted artists from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and ‘Napoleon' nominated this morning," said Apple's head of worldwide video Jamie Erlicht. "We are greatly appreciative to the Academy for these honors. At Apple, we are passionate about bringing stories to the screen that push creative boundaries and make a difference in our world and we are thrilled for the recognition that has been given to these two special films with these nominations."

With 13 nominations in total, Apple more than doubles its record for Academy Award nominations in a single year, and is among this year's most-nominated studios since its launch just over four years ago.

This year's historic Academy Award nominations for "Killers of the Flower Moon" follow Apple's history-making wins at the 2022 Academy Awards, as "CODA" became the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to win Best Picture, and the first-ever film from a streaming service to land Best Picture. "CODA" star Troy Kotsur was the first Deaf male actor to win Best Supporting Actor; and, writer-director Siân Heder landed her first-ever Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In 2023, beloved Apple Original Film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

Broadly hailed as a "masterpiece," "Killers of the Flower Moon" recently received nine BAFTA Film Award nominations including Best Picture, and has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, which named star Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, as well as being named to the American Film Institute's list of Motion Pictures of the Year. The film has also received over 200 accolades, in addition to recognition from over 30 critics groups globally, and has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, and Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. Star Gladstone recently made history as the first Indigenous actress to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. "Killers of the Flower Moon" is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ following its worldwide theatrical run.

Following its debut in theaters, "Napoleon" has landed nominations from the BAFTA Film Awards, including Outstanding British Film, Costume Designers Guild Awards for Excellence in Period Film, Art Directors Guild for Excellence in Production Design for Period Film and VES Award for Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects, among others.

The winners will be revealed at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Apple Original Films were nominated for 13 Academy Award nominations in total:

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director - Martin Scorsese
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role - Lily Gladstone
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Robert De Niro
  • Best Costume Design - Jacqueline West
  • Best Production Design - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
  • Best Original Score - Robbie Robertson
  • Best Original Song - "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Scott George
  • Best Film Editing - Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Best Cinematography - Rodrigo Prieto

"Napoleon"

  • Best Costume Design - Janty Yates, David Crossman
  • Best Production Design - Arthur Max, Elli Griff
  • Best Visual Effects - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), "Killers of the Flower Moon" is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's bestselling book.

"Napoleon"

"Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ four years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with "CODA," Apple Original Film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" also recently earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, and recently debuted "Napoleon," from director Ridley Scott and "The Family Plan" starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. Upcoming Apple Original Films include the star-studded spy thriller "Argylle," with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; an upcoming Jon Watts thriller starring Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt who will both produce under Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment; "Blitz," from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen; an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 452 wins and 2,057 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and historic Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com , for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices .

Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AAPL
×