Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Nerds On Site operates in 10 major cities across Canada and expanded into the US last year. Nerds On Site uses subcontractor and franchising models in the US to expand its presence. According to Konaryev the initial cost of entering a city, which is approximately $250,000 for a 10-person team, is minimal when the entire team enthusiastically serves that city. He went on to point out that the market Nerds On Site operates in is highly-fragmented and that there is not a lot of competition among IT solutions companies servicing SMEs.

“When someone asks who our biggest competitor is, I can’t even give them a name,” said Konaryev. “There are small IT shops in cities, and often when you need help, there is nobody available to answer the phone, or you call, and they have gone out of business. That’s why this is such a great opportunity.”

