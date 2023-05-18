Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple launches Apple Store online in Vietnam

Apple® today announced the expansion of the Apple Store® online into Vietnam. Customers throughout the country can now shop direct with Apple and receive exceptional service, delivered by our talented team members who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese.

"Customers are always at the center of everything we do, and we're thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "With today's expansion, we're proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple."

Personalized Shopping

Through the Apple Store online and the Apple Store app, customers can discover and shop the iPhone® 14 lineup, with incredible camera capabilities, amazing battery life, and a groundbreaking suite of health and safety features. Customers can also connect with Apple's team of experts for help finding the device that's right for them.

Customers have the opportunity to personalize their devices by choosing their preferred case and band combination to create a look that is uniquely their own through the Apple Watch Studio®, exclusively on apple.com/vn .

With configure-to-order options available through Apple, Mac® customers can select and customize the device to their desired specifications.

To add that extra-special touch, engraving is available for free only on apple.com/vn . Customers can personalize iPad®, AirTag™, AirPods®, and Apple Pencil® with a mix of emoji, text, and numbers.

Retail Services

With the support of online experts, customers can now take advantage of Apple's many retail services — including Apple Trade In, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS, making it easy for customers to safely and securely migrate their data from an old device.

With the Apple Trade In program, customers in Vietnam can trade in their old device and receive credit toward a new one. If their device is not eligible for a credit, Apple will recycle it for free, diverting electronic waste from landfills and saving precious materials in Apple's quest to take less from the earth.

The Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options, including up to 24 months of financing for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch® with MoMo. Additionally, students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories as well as AppleCare+®.

With AppleCare+, available on iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, customers get trusted service and support from the people who know Apple products best. AppleCare+ provides customers with two years of priority support and service, priority access to experts, and protection for their devices.

The Apple Store online is the best place to shop for Apple products in Vietnam. For all the latest information on Apple's lineup of innovative products and services, customers can visit apple.com/vn .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Store, iPhone, Apple Watch Studio, Mac, iPad, AirTag, AirPods, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch and AppleCare+ are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Apple introduces new features for cognitive accessibility, along with Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier

New software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year

Apple® today previewed software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak. These updates draw on advances in hardware and software, include on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy, and expand on Apple's long-standing commitment to making products for everyone.

Qualcomm's Approach to Breakthrough Inventions

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

icons for various apps floating above a smartphone

Social Media Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The world’s largest social media platforms have revolutionized the way people connect on the internet, and the companies behind these platforms can offer major investment opportunities.

This year's strong rally in technology stocks, led by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), is a clear example of the huge presence social media companies have in the stock market. In late April, shares of the social media giant jumped 14.6 percent on higher-than-expected earnings. The news came alongside increasing investor confidence in the broader tech industry.

“Meta earnings show the company’s commitment to cost discipline while driving accelerating N-T revenue growth and also continuing to invest in longer-term transformational technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse,” said Doug Anmuth, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Apple brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad

Pro apps introduce powerful features designed for iPad to deliver the ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators

Apple® today unveiled Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® for iPad®. Video and music creators can now unleash their creativity in new ways that are only possible on iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch™. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store® as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

