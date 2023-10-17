Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CA

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drill results (holes 1-6) from its Phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL Project "). The drill program totaled 2,208m of NQ2 diamond drill core in 9 holes within the Alcona Area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

Alcona Area Drill Program Highlights:

  • Multiple significant Au-Ag intersections within broad anomalous zones in each hole (1 to 6)

  • ~1km strike length and ~145m vertical depth confirmed by current drill results

  • Highest drill intersection ever recorded:

    • HML23-004: 19.45 g/t Au and 62.10 g/t Ag over 1.05m from 177.90m, contained in a 15m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 1.48 g/t Au from 174m to 189m.

Highlights:

  • HML23-001:

    • 1.26g/t Au over 2.15m from 38.35m

    • 1.54 g/t Au and 5.17 g/t Ag over 1.50m from 45.00m

    • These intersections are part of an 8.15m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.68 g /t Au from 38.35m to 45.55m

Note: HML23-001 confirmed at surface via prospecting "Delaney Vein" ( 15.35 g/t Au and 163 g/t Ag and 16.5 g/t Au and 29.9 g/t Ag surface grabs, Figure 2 ) proving Alcona area geological modeling

  • HML23-002:

    • 9.14 g/t Au and 30.63 Ag over 1.00m incl. 15.2 g/t Au and 50.70 Ag over 0.50m

    • This intersection is part of a 11.40m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.86 g/t Au from 30.70m to 42.10m

  • HML23-003:

    • 1.34 g/t Au over 1.30m from 5.7m

    • 5.32 g/t Au and 11.85 g/t Ag over 0.65m from 11.85m

    • These intersections are part of a 6.8m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.77 g/t Au from 5.70m to 12.50m.

  • HML23-004:

    • 1.81 g/t Au over 1.00m from 65m

    • 1.96 g/t Au and 3.51 g/t Ag over 2.90m from 70.60m including 4.81 g/t Au and 8.05 g/t Ag over 0.50m

    • These intersections are part of a 8.50m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.91 g/t Au from 65.00m to 73.50m

    • 19.45 g/t Au and 62.10 g/t Ag over 1.05m from 177.90m.

    • These intersections are part of a 15.00m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 1.48 g/t Au from 174m to 189m.

  • HML23-005:

    • 5.75 g/t Au and 30.41 g/t Ag over 1.35m from 70.30m incl. 9.75 g/t Au and 53.30 g/t Ag over 0.75m.

    • These intersections are part of a 10.40m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.79 g/t Au from 70.30m to 80.70m

"We are thrilled at the results from our first drill program at Alcona. Early possible indications of a large-tonnage low-grade deposit are present. The Alcona Area contains high deposit potential with year-round access and proximity to infrastructure, an ideal phase two winter program candidate.

Holes 7, 8 and 17 are pending assays. We are very excited about holes 7 & 8 as they've shown very encouraging mineralization, so much so, we added a step back hole from hole 7 (hole 17) to the drill program and they both also hit unexpected mineralization near surface, widening the corridor.

Phase two planning has been initiated and will be communicated to the market once we have received all assays from this area.

Overall, a fantastic start to our drilling program. We look forward to communicating additional results in the near future on Alcona, New Millennium (never drilled) and Moretti target areas." Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.

"I am encouraged by the number of high-grade intersections and anomalous gold mineralization between them.

The Alcona area has potential to host a high tonnage low grade gold deposit. More drilling is required to substantiate our geological modeling on this target." Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor and QP to the Company.

Alcona Area:

Mineralized deformation corridor over 1,000 m (up to 200 m wide) consisting of multiple discrete

zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins.


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Alcona Area – 2023 Drill Locations – Phase 1


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 – Alcona Area "Delaney Vein

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT Heritage Mining LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations, including the volume of any deposit located in the Alcona area; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Logo

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce AZI Drilling has completed its drill program at the Alcona Target Area and New Millenium Target Area and is now mobilizing to the Moretti Target Area (" Moretti ") at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Discovers High-Grade Copper Boulder-Train With Assays up to 13.3% Cu and Possible Porphyry Type Alteration Nearby

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a train of mineralized boulders with high-grade copper +- gold values in an area adjacent to the Company's Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada. Sixteen new claims have been staked to cover the probable source area of these boulders as well as six more claims over old workings at another site.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the M67, L65, and M62 deposits. The M67 deposit consists of local prismatic development within a tabular apron of mineralization, while L65 and M62 are both tabular-style deposits in the Central Zone (C1). Drilling between M67 and L65 connected the tabular-style mineralization between these deposits over a strike length of 200 metres in an area that was not included in the 2022 PEA Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Oct 14 & 15, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - Positioned to emerge as a prominent high-grade gold producer in the South Pacific. Expedited construction of a 500-tonne per day plant by 2024, coupled with strong performance, offers a unique investment opportunity. With the inaugural gold pour successfully completed and near-surface mining operations underway, Lion One has established itself as the next Fijian success story.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) - BTV explores ION Energy's strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia's untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) - Osisko Metals is ready to capitalize on the global copper shortage. With copper demand expected to double by 2050 in line with decarbonization goals, Osisko Metals is positioned as a strategic investment opportunity in Quebec. With a preliminary resource estimate of ~455 million tonnes and crucial infrastructure in place, Osisko is on track to be a leading player in North American copper resources. Backed by CEO Bob Wares and the Quebec Government, Osisko Metals presents a promising prospect for investors.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 14 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 15 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 22 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183698

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Unveils New Website

Canadian North Resources Inc. Unveils New Website

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, aimed at providing an enhanced online experience for its stakeholders, investors, and the broader public.

The revamped website offers a modern, user-friendly interface that reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and sustainable resource exploration and development. With improved navigation, accessibility features, and updated content, the new website serves as a valuable resource for those seeking information about CNRI and its mission.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Battery Metals Investing

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Energy Investing

Imperial to hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

Lithium Investing

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

×