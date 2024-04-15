Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 15, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of two key advisors, Dr. Brett Davis and Paul Warren. The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the announcement on February 26, 2024 it has received in full the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP ") grant totaling C$200,000 from the Ontario Ministry of Mines.

Appointment of Key Technical Advisors

Dr. Brett Davis

Brett is widely regarded in the exploration and mining industry for his application of applied structural geology to numerous commodity types and mineral deposit styles. The approach Brett has brought to understanding mineralizing environments globally is a product of the integration of modern structural geology and techniques married with several decades of applied research.

Brett received a structural geology PhD (1992) from James Cook University following a role as a production geologist at Mt Isa Mines. This was succeeded by six years of applied structural geological postgraduate research before returning to the minerals industry in 1998. Here he held various technical and senior managerial roles at consultancy groups and in mining and exploration companies prior to running his own international geology consultancy, Olinda Gold Pty Ltd. Brett currently holds an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow position at James Cook University.

Paul Warren, P.Geo

Paul is a highly experienced Professional Geologist with over 29 years of experience in exploration, geotechnical, structural geology and mine operations. From 1995 to 2017, Paul worked for PT Freeport McMoran ("Freeport") at the company's copper and gold mine in Irian Jaya, Indonesia (one of the largest copper/gold mines in the world). Paul held a range of operating and management positions at Freeport including Exploration Geologist where he conducted helicopter assisted exploration in remote locations; General Superintendent roles leading and training Freeport geological teams in resource, geology and hydrology modelling. Paul is an expert at computer based modeling and early-stage exploration. Paul holds a Master of Arts in Geology and a Bachelor of Science Geology from University of Texas at Austin. Paul is a Professional Geologist, Certified Professional Geologist and a Project Management Professional ("PMP"). Paul is based in Tucson, Arizona.

"Dr. Brett Davis and Mr. Warren have the skillsets and track records to take our Company to the next level. Working with them has been eye opening into what can be accomplished digitally and have set a record pace for target development.

We look forward to further updates as we develop our projects in a systematic manner." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

OJEP Receipt

OJEP helps junior mining companies finance early exploration projects in Ontario. These projects help boost

mineral exploration, growth and job creation in the province.

"We would like to thank the Ministry of Mines for the receipt of funds pertaining to the OJEP program. We look forward to further advancing our projects in Northwestern Ontario in a systematic manner." commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board has approved the grant of incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the " Plan ") to certain directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,385,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the " Options ").  The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire three years from the date of grant.   The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and that it has been approved for a $200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ontario Ministry of Mines under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Files Action Seeking to Vacate EPA's Unlawful Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") note that on April 11, 2024 the State of Alaska ("the State") filed an action in Federal District Court in Alaska, seeking to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") veto of a development at Pebble

To read the State's announcement of its filing, see the following link: Press Release - State Files Against EPA in U.S. District Court, Calling Out Unlawful Order on State Land in Bristol Bay (alaska.gov)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Announces Filing of Technical Report on an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Peru" ("Technical Report") in support of the Company's news release dated February 28, 2024 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release. The effective date of the Technical Report is February 28, 2024

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to release the Technical Report for the updated 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which showcases Ayawilca as an attractive polymetallic project with a mix of critical metals and excellent economics using conservative metal prices. The updated PEA introduces significant improvements from the previous study, including a streamlined operation with a more efficient zinc-silver-lead plant and a dedicated tin plant. In addition, the Ayawilca Mineral Resource has a stronger level of confidence following drilling completed in 2023 while the updated conceptual mine footprint is more compact. Ayawilca has a mix of essential critical metals for the modern hi-tech economy, and we look forward to continuing to move the project towards development."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

  • Senior Mining Engineer with oversight expertise in mine planning, design, construction and project management for Matsa, Aljustrel and Neves Corvo's VMS projects on the Iberian Pyrite Belt;
  • Strengthens Ascendant's Technical capability during transition for project development

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Guy Lauzier, P.Eng., who has been appointed as Technical Adviser for its Lagoa Salgada project. Mr. Lauzier will work with the management team to enhance the design, construction and delivery of the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, in Portugal

Mr. Lauzier is a mining engineer with over 45 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. Previous employment experience includes a tenure at projects located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt including MATSA - Trafigura, as Project Manager specializing in project design, control and construction of a 2.2 Mtpa processing plant. He was Project Manager at Lundin Mining's previously owned Aljustrel Project in Portugal, where he was responsible for the engineering and upgrade of Lead/Zinc/Copper circuit, fine crushing and fine grinding system. He organized the reopening of the Moinho mine and the development of the the Feitais mine for 3000 tpd. Prior to Lundin, Mr. Lauzier was a Technical Advisor at Eurozinc Neves Corvo's Mine (IBP) where his responsibilities included Mine Planning, Design, Construction and Project Management as well as the refurbishment of the Lead Zinc plant.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news release dated February 27, 2024, the Company has closed a first tranche of their non-brokered financing issuing an aggregate 53,015,112 units for gross proceeds of $3,711,058. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 issuing 38,460,995 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,499,962.08 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement with certain third-party vendors (the "Polaris Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option (the "Polaris Option") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Polaris Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("Polaris Resources"). Polaris Resources holds a 100% interest in the Cristinas copper project located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Cristinas Project"), subject to fulfillment of certain underlying payments to be made to the underlying property vendors (the "Property Vendors").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

