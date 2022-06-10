Precious MetalsInvesting News

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC Capital") to purchase up to 2,000,000 Agnico Eagle common shares, or approximately 0.44% of Agnico Eagle's outstanding common shares, at a price of C$64.00 per share. Agnico Eagle does not endorse this unsolicited offer, has no association with TRC Capital or its offer, and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares to the offer.

Agnico Eagle cautions shareholders that the mini-tender offer has been made at a price below the current market price for Agnico Eagle's shares. The offer represents a discount of approximately 4.51% and 4.68% to the closing price of Agnico Eagle's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, respectively, on June 7, 2022 , the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced. The mini-tender offer is also subject to numerous conditions.

According to TRC Capital's offer documents, Agnico Eagle shareholders who have tendered their shares can withdraw their shares at any time before 12:01 a.m. ( Toronto time) on July 8, 2022 by following the procedures described in the offer documents.

TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other public companies. Mini-tender offers are designed to seek less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares, avoiding disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most bids under Canadian and U.S. securities regulations. Both the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") have expressed serious concerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investors might tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative to the actual market price of their securities, or without comparing the offer price to the current market price. The CSA's long-standing guidance on the practice of mini-tenders can be found here . The SEC has published investor tips regarding mini-tender offers on its website, which can be found here .

Shareholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor and exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer.

Agnico Eagle requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution of materials relating to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer for Agnico Eagle's shares.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-recommends-that-shareholders-reject-trc-capitals-below-market-mini-tender-offer-301566008.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c4802.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Kaiser Reef

High Grade A1 Mine Drill Results

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) (“Kaiser” or the “Company”) is pleased to report further encouraging drilling results from the ongoing A1 Mine diamond drilling programme. The drill holes are targeting near term and deeper lode positions, including extensions to the recently discovered “Sovereign” Lode which is currently being mined. The Sovereign Lode is currently providing high-grade gold ore from several mining fronts and its discovery is the result of Kaiser’s aggressive drilling and development into the deeper regions of the mine.

A1MineDrillingResultsNewDiscovery“SovereignReef”

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Kimberly Ann Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LG) and her team joined Tanya Rowntree Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c0274.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Bull

Gold Bull intersects 83.8m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 14.67g/t Au, defining significant extension of higher-grade oxide zone within the Silica Ridge deposit at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to report excellent reverse circulation (RC) drill results from its 100% owned Sandman Project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada USA. Two drill holes were completed at Silica Ridge (Figure 1), and both holes successfully hit high-grade gold intersections. The recent drill results returned 83.8m (275 ft) @ 1.50 g/t gold (Au) from 0m/surface in hole SA-0052 and 47.2m (155 ft) @ 1.54 g/t Au from 1.5m (5 ft) in hole SA-0044. Of note, a high-grade intersection of 3m @ 14.67 g/t Au from only 1.5m below the surface was successfully hit. These results demonstrate the significant extent of gold mineralization from surface at the Sandman gold project and provide confidence for the Company to initiate a Scoping Study that will investigate the economic viability of various near-term production scenarios at Sandman upon completion of the current drill program.

Highlights & Update:

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce the anticipated timing and additional details regarding a previously announced distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.).

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of $1.5M, which is based on a deemed price of CAD$0.25 per common share of Canadian Copper and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 (see News Release dated March 10, 2022), the Company will:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces that Both Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend B2Gold Shareholders Vote For All Proposed Items at the Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") is pleased to announce the support of Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), who have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the Say on Pay resolution as well as vote FOR all other proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of B2Gold.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide independent analysis and proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals Logo

Linderos Project Update, Southern Ecuador

Recent exploration activity at Titan Minerals Limited (Titan, or the Company (ASX: TTM) Linderos Project in Southern Ecuador has continued to show excellent copper and coincident molybdenum results from channel sampling at the Copper Ridge porphyry copper target. The recently completed soil geochemistry results have highlighted a classic zoned doughnut shaped anomaly approximately 750m in diameter with a central core of copper, molybdenum, and tungsten ringed by an outer halo of selenium, tellurium and bismuth.

Detailed stratigraphic, alteration and vein abundance mapping completed by Titan’s technical team, coupled with geophysical and geochemical datasets have defined compelling targets for a first phase of drilling at Copper Ridge.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×