iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

GamingInvesting News

Acer Boosts its Gaming Portfolio with New Predator Laptops and Monitors

Editor's Summary

  • The all-new Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 Windows 11 gaming laptops feature 13th Gen Intel ® Core processors, NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and a plethora of must-have gaming features.
  • The Predator X45 boasts a giant curved 45-inch UWQHD (3440x1440) OLED display, ideal for professional and console gamers, and was bestowed a 2023 CES Innovation Award.
  • The Predator X27U gaming monitor with its 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) OLED panel, blazing fast 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.01 ms pixel response time delivers incredibly smooth gameplay on PCs.

Acer announced two powerful Predator Helios gaming laptops and a pair of Predator gaming monitors. The laptops feature an all-new design with 16-inch and 18-inch display sizes, the latest 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ mobile processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 40 Series GPUs, making them Acer's most powerful gaming laptops to date. The Predator X45 showcases a massive 800R curved monitor and has earned a CES Innovation Award in the "Computer Peripherals & Accessories" category. Along with the Predator X27U, both monitors include OLED technology with fast 240 Hz refresh rates.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18 Laptops

The all-new Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) and Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) bring the latest and greatest tech to Acer's most powerful gaming laptop series. Sporting a completely new design and upgraded thermals, they both offer models that include 13th Gen Intel Core i9 [1] or i7 HX processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU (MGP up to 165W) and a plethora of must-have top-of-the-line gaming features.

"We're excited to collaborate with Acer to bring high-performing PC platforms to enthusiasts around the globe based on 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family," said Steve Long , Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan at Intel. "The blazing fast performance users could experience is remarkable when compared to industry alternatives, as our labs have shown up to 40% higher in Crossmark tests of general PC use and two times in Blender which many content creators use for work for content creators."

The new 13th Gen Intel Core processors extend beyond performance to let your PC do even more at once. Its faster performance core and hybrid design deliver ultra-efficient multitasking and immersive entertainment while playing your favorite games, without interruptions. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs leverage the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. Users can experience lifelike virtual worlds and boosted performance with ray tracing, high-quality frames with DLSS 3, and Reflex's optimized system latency to gain a competitive edge. Lastly, up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0 make them awe-inspiring mobile powerhouses, ideal for playing the most demanding AAA games.

The Predator Helios 16 offers a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165 Hz or 240 Hz or a Mini LED [2] panel at 250 Hz, powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports over 1000 nits peak brightness with 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut for rich, vivid colors. The Predator Helios 18 sports a breathtaking 18-inch (16:10) display with the following options: WUXGA (1920x1200) at 165 Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165 Hz or 240 Hz, or AUO's superfast 250 Hz Mini LED display that showcases three times more ambient contrast ratio than conventional displays and supports 1000 local dimming zones to provide total freedom of use even in poor lighting conditions. The higher resolutions and fast refresh rates make images glide across the screens with minimal ghosting or tearing. The immersive 18-inch panel delivers portable gaming on a bigger scale and is ideal for multiple monitor setups, taking the action to a new level with stunning clarity and detail.

Keeping the powerful new components cool, the new Predator laptops feature enhanced thermal solutions with dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes in the shape of rectangles for improved heat transfer. In addition, the chilling effects of liquid metal thermal grease cap off its advanced thermal performance.

Housing all this powerful tech is a new design for the Helios series, featuring a simplified matte black chassis with clean edges and thinner bezels. Several ports are located on the back of the laptop with a customizable RGB light bar that runs along the top of the back vents.

The new design is complimented by a mini-LED backlit keyboard with 1.8 mm key travel and anti-ghosting N-key rollover. The per-key RGB backlit keyboard has been redesigned to showcase bright uniform color (with less halo) and smooth dynamic lighting effects, requiring less power and helping expel heat efficiently with a specially designed backlight module. The new dedicated Mode key provides instant mode switching for improved gaming performance, while the PredatorSense key makes it easy to quickly open the app. Users can also utilize PredatorSense to enable Predator Pulsar lighting for added customization on their keyboard's per-key RGB backlighting. In addition, Acer's gaming control center, PredatorSense, has been updated to version 4.0 and offers a more robust design that makes it easier to control system settings and monitoring, while the new Scenario Manager feature enables the creation of personal profiles for different gaming setups.

Players stay fully connected as the Predator laptops come with the Intel ® Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel ® Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency band support for fast, seamless gameplay. The gaming laptops cover a full range of peripherals with USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, including an HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 that support power delivery, and a Micro SD card reader. The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Predator X45 & X27U Gaming Monitors

Acer's newest Predator-branded gaming monitors, the Predator X45 and the Predator X27U, feature OLED displays and blazingly fast performance that will please even the most hardcore gamers. The 45-inch UWQHD (3440x1440) Predator X45 is an 800R curved monitor with an ultra-wide, narrow frame that expands the field of vision, deepening gaming immersion. It also supports 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for stunningly realistic images. Outfitted with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, it supports both PCs and consoles and is also TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe ® -certified. The Predator X45's OLED panel with HDR10 and a peak brightness of 1000 nits produce excellent contrast for more detailed images, while its UGR

The Predator X27U's flat 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel with 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage is ideal for professional gamers looking for a reliable and powerful machine for daily use. The TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe-certified monitor also leverages a peak brightness of 1000 nits and HDR10 capabilities to deliver astounding and life-like visuals.

Both the Predator X45 and Predator X27U have very fast 240 Hz refresh rates and 0.01 ms pixel response time combined with AMD FreeSync Premium technology to deliver incredibly smooth gameplay. They also have a KVM switch which allows for effortless switching between desktops and laptops without having to change the keyboard and mouse. In addition, a USB hub with USB Type-C is a convenient home for gadgets and other peripherals.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,649.99 ; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 2,399 , and in China in February, starting at RMB 17,999 .

The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 1,699 ; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 2,499 , and in China in February, starting at RMB 20,999 .

The Predator X45 will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,699 ; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,799 , and in China in Q1, starting at RMB 12,999 .

The Predator X27U will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,099 ; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,099 , and in China in Q1, starting at RMB 7,999 .

Exact specifications, prices, and availability for these new products may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer  press room to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model.
[2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-boosts-its-gaming-portfolio-with-new-predator-laptops-and-monitors-301711779.html

SOURCE Acer

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ASUS Republic of Gamers Maxes Out Performance at CES 2023

Maxed-out performance with 540 Hz Swift Display; the latest silicon from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA; WiFi 7 technology; and incredible laptop and gaming gear

KEY POINTS

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acer Pushes Limits of 3D Gaming with 3D Ultra Mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame

Acer's SpatialLabs TrueGame stereoscopic 3D technology features new 3D Ultra mode, amplified stereo 3D rendering support, and newly launched game profiles to be enjoyed

Editor's Summary

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acer Ushers In New Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

Editor's Summary

  • The Acer Nitro gaming laptop line gets a significant upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs
  • Available with a 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA display or a 17.3-inch FHD/QHD display, the new Nitro laptops feature up to 2 TB of storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 memory
  • The new laptops have dual fans, four fan outlets located at their sides and rear, upper air intake, and are further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to aid cooling over intense gaming periods

Acer today introduced a suite of powerful new Nitro gaming laptops, featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs. Aimed at casual gamers who are ready for enhanced gameplay, extra features, and a more immersive experience, the new 16-inch and 17-inch Acer Nitro laptops come in more compact, thinner, and lighter form factors with higher screen-to-body ratios. Whether it's exploring the ever-growing catalog of game titles or editing montages of gameplay videos, the Nitro's solid construction and powerful performance lead users to experience a new level of gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Alienware Revamps its Iconic Laptop Armada at CES 2023

Alienware and Dell today reveal six new gaming laptops including: Alienware m18 and m16 Alienware x16 and x14 and Dell G16 and G15 . And these aren't small updates either the roster debuts updated form factors and materials, best-in-class performance upgrades, design and comfort enhancements, as well as an overhauled Alienware Command Center .

Alienware reveals six new gaming laptops including: Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14.

As what defines preeminent gaming experiences constantly evolves, Alienware and Dell continue to set itself apart with meaningful high-impact innovation that meets the changing needs of gamers. Whether you're a competitive or hobby gamer, if freedom without compromise is what you value most, look no further than our intrepid new fleet of high-performance laptops.

New Alienware laptops galvanize gamers with elite power, performance and design

In 2019, we made a bold move to undergo a complete portfolio redesign to distinguish Alienware's brand identity from the industry. At the time, the landscape was swarmed by red and black machines. It was at that time we chose to charter a new course for Alienware and retire the iconic space-age identity of our Epic design language.

The journey began with our design team sifting through endless scores of Sci-fi lore and artwork across a variety of mediums (comic books, games, illustrations, and film). The goal was to project the iconic AW design 30 years into the future. This led us to our current design framework, known as Legend .

Now entering its third evolutionary stage, Legend 3 debuts today on all four new Alienware laptops. With a keen focus on form, function and quality, the latest machines bring forward intuitive design features that reinforce interactivity and convenience—all while enabling higher performing technology.

Our family of Alienware gaming laptops has historically focused on 15" and 17" screen sizes. That all changes today, with the introduction of 16" and 18" screen sizes alongside our 14" model that was unveiled last year (CES 2022). This foundational shift was driven by the improvements delivered via our Alienware Cryo-tech thermal solution which enables us to adopt these larger displays without making significant changes to the footprint of each device.

Across the new Alienware laptop family, we've enabled the following features to help ensure that your gameplay and entertainment experiences are comfortable, expressive and enjoyable:

  • Taller 16:10 displays usher in more screen real estate for a greater field of view.
  • Dolby Atmos for immersive, spatial sound and Dolby Vision for stunning visuals, so you feel closer to your favorite entertainment.
  • All panels feature ComfortView Plus , our hardware-based technology meant to reduce blue light emissions without impacting performance or picture quality.
  • Higher-resolution FHD webcam to improve the quality of video interactions.
  • New bottom foot design allows airflow through the underbelly and into the heart of the chassis to aid overall system performance.
  • Element 31 thermal interface material now placed on both the CPU and the GPU to help ensure heat dissipation is optimized. i
  • Revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 rebuilt to improve stability, navigation between features, and control over system performance. ( more on this below )
Meet Alienware's new 18-inch performance juggernaut, introducing the m18

Alienware M Series is designed for gamers who prioritize performance. Rising to that challenge are the all-new Alienware m18 and Alienware m16 powerhouses.

Alienware's most powerful laptop, the m18 ii , is in a performance class of its own, with customization options that span the gamut of new CPU and GPU technology. This includes up-to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPUs, plus next-gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors and Radeon™ Graphics for mobile. All this performance is enabled by a suite of major Alienware Cryo-tech™ advancements.

Here are the most notable thermal improvements made to the new Alienware m18:

  • Element 31 thermal interface material is now used on both the CPU and the GPU. iii
  • Vapor chamber now covers the GPU and CPU, helping to increase thermal capacity by 35% iv .
  • Seven heat pipes (up from four on m17) to move thermal energy into expanded copper fins, which equates to a >114% surface area increase v .
  • Quad fans with ultra-thin fan blades increase airflow by 25% vi .

These significant improvements to platform thermal capacity (~35% using Full Speed mode vii ) and cooling pave the way for higher-performance CPUs and GPUs, allowing us to push the total system power to 250W viii .

Impressively, m18 maintains the same peak thickness (Z-height) as m17, while giving gaming enthusiasts 14% more room on-screen ix , providing enough space for a full-sized keyboard and number pad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys, plus dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and unprecedented storage capacity… now up to 9TB of total storage! Available panel options include either 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD displays with Dynamic Display Switching technology, and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All fortified by structural improvements inside and out that enable a stronger, more rigid chassis —meeting the robust build quality Alienware customers expect.

For gamers seeking a slightly more compact powerhouse, the m16 provides many of the same technologies, ergonomics, design qualities and experiential benefits as the m18.

m18 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | m16 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

Introducing the most luxurious Alienware yet, the first-ever x16

X Series laptops are designed for gamers who expect their Alienware laptop to compliment every aspect of their lifestyle, including beyond gaming. They want a more portable companion that can be taken with them wherever life leads yet demand supreme performance to match. To address both of these needs, we pull deeper from engineering's bag of tricks to architect the most aggressive designs possible. As our flagship brand, X Series serves as our innovation portal, bringing many technology breakthroughs in addition to elevating premium materials, finishes and features to the forefront of the product experience.

The new Alienware x16 is our first 16" gaming laptop since 2004 and our most premium Alienware product yet. It answers the debate on whether to buy a 15-inch or 17-inch gaming laptop by pinpointing a sweet spot between both sizes. Promising more performance, a taller 16:10 display and an improved six-speaker design, the new x16 bests our current x17 in almost every way and does so in a sleeker and more robust full-metal chassis. Everything you hear, see and feel is on another level.

Built with top-firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass, x16 creates a spatial audio experience with its 6-speaker audio. With Dolby Atmos, you will experience rich, layered sound that reveals depth, clarity, and details like never before, bringing your entertainment to life.

Complimented by our best AlienFX experience, x16 now boasts 100 micro-LEDs (touting 50 individual lighting zones!) on the rear stadium and is the first Alienware laptop enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop and Rainbow lighting mods. Additionally, our illuminated RGB touchpad is now 15% larger (than the one found on the x17 R2). Finally, we continue to offer per-key RGB keyboard lighting with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys to complete our most dynamic and customizable lighting experience to date, all controllable via Alienware Command Center.

It features the latest technologies including 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, up-to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPUs and next-gen AMD technology for mobile.

The world's thinnest 14" gaming laptop, the x14 x , was first introduced last year at CES 2022, and now our refreshed x14 R2 sports an impressive new display panel that delivers more visual real estate and heightens resolution with 97% more pixels than before xi . You can also charge more ways than one with the included Type-C USB charging. A new, two-fan design increases cooling performance with the option to add the Cryo-tech cooling design and Element 31 thermal interface xii .

x16 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | x14 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

G Series unveils stylish new design with G16 and G15

Dell's new G16 and G15 gaming laptops are grounded in reliability and simplicity at approachable price points, featuring youthful and fun aesthetics with performance to match.

We've taken a bold new design approach with the G15 and G16, which are available in eye-catching colorways, with retro pops of orange and blue set against premium metallics, that are sure to be coveted by those with an appreciation for '80s pop aesthetics. Both feature our G-mode key, exclusive gaming function macro keys, and toggle audio keys to enhance the player experience. G15 offers one-zone and four-zone RGB keyboard options with numpad, while G16 offers one-zone RGB and Cherry MX keyboard options to fit your style.

Looking under the hood, G15 and G16 supports graphic-intensive games with ease and consistency, even in marathon sessions, powered by the latest Intel, AMD and NVIDIA technology to help you get lost in your favorite games. And for the first time, G Series receives Alienware inspired Vapor Chamber Cooling and Element 31 thermal interface xiii .

Both devices are equipped with the newly enhanced Alienware Command Center for the ultimate in-player customization.

G15 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | G16 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

A single interface to rule them all, welcome the re-engineered Alienware Command Center

The redesigned Alienware Command Center (AWCC) is launching with all these new Alienware and G Series gaming laptops, bringing the ultimate customization and convenience to your fingertips.

A quick refresher on Alienware Command Center : the dashboard creates a centralized location to quickly access settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio and overclocking—all things that are critical to your gaming experience.

The redesigned AWCC isn't just software updates and enhancements to the prior version. It is a new architecture – built from the group up – featuring a new, intuitive and dynamic user design. This not only makes AWCC easier to navigate and update, but it makes you a better gamer. Take our new performance overlay as an example: you can now see and adjust your performance while gaming.

Alienware Command Center Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

For more information
To learn more about these new products, you can check out the complete press kit here .

Target Pricing & Availability
** Select high-end configurations will be available at launch, with additional configurations becoming available at a later date(s). For more specific details, check out our target pricing and availability guide here .

Coming soon this winter

  • Alienware m18** will first launch with high-end configs starting at ~$2,899 (US), ~$3,899 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$2,099 (US), ~$2,849 (CA)
  • Alienware m16** will first launch with high-end configs starting ~$2,599 (US), ~$3,599 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$1,899 (US), ~$2,599 (CA)
  • Alienware x16** will first launch with high-end configs starting ~$3,099 (US), ~$4,199 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$2,149 (US), ~$2,899 (CA)
  • Alienware x14 will start at ~$1,799 (US), $2,449 (CA).

Coming soon this spring

  • Dell G15 will start at ~$849 (US), $1,149 (CA)
  • Dell G16 will start at ~$1,499 (US), $1,999 (CA)

i Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.
ii Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
iii Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.
iv Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
v Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
vi Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
vii Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
viii Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
ix Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
x Based on internal Dell analysis, December 2022 .
xi Based on internal analysis, December 2022 .
xii Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.
xiii Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.

Fun Fact: The Legend design journey included 19 designers, more than 17,000 hours of work, 1,100 images of inspiration, 3 distinct visions, 48 concept models, two final visions, and a complete ecosystem of product.

Form. A new minimal approach to the Legend form, we've made these laptops more comfortable to carry in hand, accomplished by extruding the thermal shelf at the back of the laptop to create a flatback design.

Function. We've also made them easier to open and close plus gave the palm rest a more natural feel. This was achieved by incorporating a V-Rail grip along the perimeter of the B and C panels, or along the nose of the laptop where it opens.

Quality. Instead of using a single uniform color to wrap around the entire laptop, we're reviving a two-tone design that provides greater color contrast - X Series now brandishes a new Lunar Silver colorway while M Series reps a new Dark Metallic finish.

M Series continues to focus on performance and traditional gaming values.

Alienware's most powerful laptop, the m18.

X Series continues with form-factor leadership through innovation while bringing materials and finishes to the forefront in its new Lunar Silver colorway.

Alienware and Dell reveal six new gaming laptops including: Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14, and Dell G16 and G15.

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alienware-revamps-its-iconic-laptop-armada-at-ces-2023-301710766.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Alienware unleashes world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hz on a Fast IPS Gaming Monitor and bolsters Aurora R15 Desktop at CES 2023

Today, Alienware crushes new barriers with the introduction of the world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hz i on a Fast IPS Gaming Monitor and the evolved Aurora R15 gaming desktop with AMD technology . These industry-leading display and desktop advancements further Alienware's competitive edge, underscoring our longtime legacy as both technology pioneers and gamers at heart. Following last year's incredible portfolio upgrades, we're full throttle into 2023 with no signs of slowing down.

The AW2524H offers the world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hz on a gorgeous IPS panel.

Meet the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor, a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree and Best of Innovation Winner

Introducing the monitor with the world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hz i , the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H), a CES 2023 Innovation Award and Best of Innovation winner, delivers the world-class speed today's champions demand. Coming in at a 24.5-inch full high-definition (FHD) resolution with a supersonic refresh rate of 500Hz overclocked (480Hz native) on a Fast IPS panel, this elite display offers incredible frame rates to deliver stunning motion clarity in fast-paced games and help gamers clinch victory.

Designed for highly competitive gamers, the 500Hz Gaming Monitor also offers new functional elements such as a built-in retractable headset hanger and new hexagonal base structure which occupies a smaller footprint so you can place your gaming keyboard and mouse to your convenience and just focus on slaying the competition. The improved design was based on feedback from professional esports players (including those on Team Liquid) as well as the Alienware gaming community.

Performance and speed win games, and with the 500Hz Gaming Monitor, your gameplay will be fully optimized to enable split-second reactions for those clutch moments that matter most. Help eliminate blur and ghosting in fast-moving images with ultra-low latency at 0.5ms GtG response time ii so you can play with confidence knowing your pixels are performing to their maximum potential, allowing you to do the same. This display builds on the existing legacy of the Alienware line-up, delivering specific refinements for competitive gamers looking to edge out the competition.

Alienware's 500Hz Gaming Monitor comes standard with NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer, allowing gamers to capture end-to-end system latency and deliver a precise measurement of their PC's performance. The stunning IPS panel also features sRGB 99% color coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for wider viewing angles that deliver accurate, consistent colors and vibrant, lifelike visuals to enhance the entire gaming experience. This bold and expressive monitor is also stacked with:

  • NVIDIA G-SYNC certification, helping to ensure smooth tear-free gameplay for today and tomorrow's graphics cards
  • TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware solution, reducing harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors
  • AlienFX Lighting, allowing fully customizable backlighting to match your battle station aesthetic

AW25 500Hz Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

Available Jan 5 : Alienware Aurora welcomes AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors

Announced a few months back , Alienware's flagship Aurora R15 is designed with expressive curves and an iconic, sculpted shape that houses powerful performance. Originally configured with 13th Gen Intel Core K-Series processors, the latest Aurora now offers AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors and Intel 13th Gen 65W Desktop processor options. Later this winter, we will also introduce AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series graphics options.

Intentional craftsmanship from the inside out showcases a clean and organized interior through clear side doors with up to 8 AlienFX lighting zones that shine pleasantly across the powerful internal components. Available in two fan-favorite colorways, Lunar Light iii and Dark Side of the Moon, the head-turning Aurora R15 was uniquely 360 o designed to look truly stunning from any angle.

A CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, this beautifully crafted rig is outfitted with performance-driven architecture updates that support the latest generation of graphics and processor technologies. The R15 generation of Aurora desktops has a re-engineered chassis for airflow, cooling, and performance that is designed to take on higher-powered gaming components for the best desktop gaming experience possible.

Alienware Aurora R15 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

In True Fashion: Alienware is launching Interstellar clothing apparel line

Alienware is offering fans the opportunity to express their passion for the brand and the gaming lifestyle with premium quality apparel that never goes out of style. Designed with comfort in mind, Alienware's iconic brand aesthetic provides a subtle way for loyal fans and gaming fanatics to rep the brand with minimalist designs across hats, t-shirts, and hoodies.

For more information
To learn more about these products, you can check out the press kit HERE .

Pricing & Availability

Aurora R15

  • 1/5/23: Alienware Aurora R15 with AMD Ryzen 7000 Processors starts at ~$1,599 (US), $2,199 (CA)
  • 1/5/23: Alienware Aurora R15 with Intel 13th Gen Processors starts at ~$1,599 (US), $2,199 (CA)
  • Later this winter: Alienware Aurora R15 with AMD Radeon 7000 Graphics will be made available. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

500Hz Gaming Monitor

  • Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) pricing will be announced closer to the shipping date in first quarter of 2023.

Apparel Line

  • Availability : January 17, 2023 only in United States
  • Zip Hoodie - $100.00 USD
  • Pullover Hoodie - $90.00 USD
  • T-Shirt - $40.00 USD
  • Snapback Hat - $30.00 USD

i Based on third party analysis, June 2022 . 500Hz refresh rate is achievable with 500Hz capable games
ii 0.5ms (GtG min), 1ms (GtG most observed) in Extreme mode
iii Lunar Light color option is only available on Intel-based models.

Alienware Aurora welcomes AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors.

Alienware Aurora R15.

Alienware is launching Interstellar clothing apparel line.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alienware-unleashes-worlds-fastest-refresh-rate-of-500hz-on-a-fast-ips-gaming-monitor-and-bolsters-aurora-r15-desktop-at-ces-2023-301709716.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nestheads, Open-world, Adventure Game that Merges Cognitive Science and Gaming, Launches on Kickstarter

Nestheads a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind, launched today on Kickstarter and will run through February 13, 2023 .

"We believe that self-mastery should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and that's why we are turning to Kickstarter to make Nestheads a reality,'' said David Forman , Nestheads Inc.'s co-founder. "With your support, we can bring this innovative game to players all over the world and help them discover the wonders of their inner world."

Navigate the hand-drawn, 2D world of the human brain exploring actual locations like your Hippocampus, Mesencephalon, and Angular Gyrus. Experiences include visiting a paranoid kingdom made entirely of cardboard, a theme park dedicated to narcissism, and a factory that makes the motor impulses that move your muscles. Open-world content focuses on things like how habits are made, catching dreams, and combating negative thoughts.

Nesthead's other co-founder, Brody Pendragon, head of design and art, has worked to seamlessly integrate cognitive science, myths, and self-actualization into a fun, bright, and easy-to-play game.

The main character is a representation of the player embarking on a classic hero's journey, fighting their own dark side and liberating their head from chaos to restore peace.

"Most video games hijack your brain's reward systems to get you to play them longer to sell you more stuff you don't need, Nestheads leverages these same systems but in a way that can improve your life experience," said Dr. John Vervaeke , a PhD Cognitive Scientist. "Nestheads is a way to get people's feet on the path of wisdom."

Nestheads will be ideal for fans of Animal Crossing, Pokemon, Psychonauts, Paper Mario, and Undertale.

Nestheads is available now on Kickstarter until February 13 with exclusive rewards only available to backers of the crowdfunding campaign. To find out more about the product and project team, visit the Nestheads Kickstarter page: https://bit.ly/3Qe4JNh

About Nestheads: Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that takes place inside your own head where gamers control their willpower, a manifestation of pure intention, and are on a mission to liberate their head from chaos and restore peace of mind. For more information, visit nestheads.com.

Media contact:
Haley Gibbs
351315@email4pr.com
7753136135

Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind.

Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestheads-open-world-adventure-game-that-merges-cognitive-science-and-gaming-launches-on-kickstarter-301712312.html

SOURCE Nestheads

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd Interview with Samso on the Nifty Copper Project

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

×