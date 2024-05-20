Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Nick Hodge: Gold to Remain Bullish, Watch Silver, Copper and Uranium Too

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Amphenol Corporation Announces Two-for-One Stock Split

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a two-for-one stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend. Each Amphenol shareholder of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024 will receive one additional share for every share held on the record date. Amphenol expects the additional shares will be distributed on June 11, 2024.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements about the stock dividend, including the timing thereof, that may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in all forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, the expected results may not be attained or may be materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Sherri Scribner
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
203-265-8820
IR@amphenol.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETFXPH:US
XPH:US
The Conversation (0)

Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2024 Dividend

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2024 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.22 per share at its meeting held on May 1, 2024. The Company will pay this second quarter 2024 dividend on July 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2024.

About Amphenol

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Amphenol Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

"Amphenol continues to make a positive impact on the environment, the communities in which we operate and our global team members, all while delivering exceptional performance for our shareholders," said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Anna Richo joins Illumina's Board of Directors

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Resource Investing

Drilling Commenced at Salazar

Silver Investing

Successful $1M Placement to Accelerate Exploration

Gold Investing

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

manganese investing

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Lithium Investing

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

×