Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource

- The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

o Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource

o Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area

- Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1*

- Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target

- The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

o The ability to work on surface and underground

o Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling

o Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas

o LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs

- Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages

o Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

o More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

o Works well with Job sharing

o Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

o The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: "The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we're excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine."

LONGYEAR LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG - KEY FEATURES

The LM90 has several attributes which will provide flexibility for on-site drilling operations, where Vertex will be able to maintain drill sites with the Company's own underground mining crew. The deployment of the LM90 also means Vertex does not have to pay stand-down time or mobilisation fees, and its drillers can be assigned to other jobs.

1. REVERSIBLE FEED CYLINDER

The feed cylinder is reversible which increases up-hole drilling capacity.

2. SEMI-AUTOMATED ROD HANDLING

Semi-automated rod handler (optional) makes handling of rods safer and easier.

3. HIGH TORQUE BREAKOUT

Automated high torque breakout device breaks most rod joints automatically.

4. FAIL SAFE ROD CLAMP

Hydraulic open and spring close rod clamp resultsin failsafe operation.

5. LOAD SENSING HYDRAULICS

Load sensing hydraulics maximize efficiency and reduce heat.

6. PROPORTIONAL CONTROLS

Proportional controls and lock levers provide optimum control of rpm and feed.

7. DIRECT COUPLED FEED FRAME

Direct coupled feed frame resultsin lower maintenance and smoother feed transmission

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Reward gold deposit at Hill End stands at 419,000 tonnes at 16.72g/t Au for 225,200oz Au (VTX Announcement 21 June 2023)

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DG26OB8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
roger@vertexminerals.com.au

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Drill results outside of known mineralization confirm the expansion potential

Cyclone resource upgrade and expansion:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Threlkeld as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Threlkeld, who joined the Board on June 27, 2024 succeeds Dr. Bill Williams who served as Interim Chairman since February 22, 2024 . Dr. Williams will continue to serve on the Board as a director.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I am pleased with the progress made during my tenure as Interim Chairman," said Bill Williams . "With Ray's extensive background in project development, construction, and executive management, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Board moving forward".

"I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and to lead the Board during this pivotal time for Western," said Raymond Threlkeld . "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and management to unlock the full potential of the Casino Project".

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-raymond-threlkeld-as-chairman-302260782.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/27/c3353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine.  The Company has completed the drilling of its first hole to a depth of over 870 feet, with the remaining drill holes proposed to a maximum depth of 1500 feet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update that it received a permit that allows drilling to commence at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The 11,500-hectare property sits between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Princeton is the project that originally convinced us to create Quetzal Copper. It checks all the boxes for a potential home run project: next to an operating mine, high-grades in historic samples, and drive-up/drive-home targets. Despite being next to a world-class mine, the key targets remain undrilled and present an exciting opportunity for Quetzal shareholders. Historically, the targets were spread over a series of mining claims, worked independently. We are thrilled to have all the claims united now and are moving rapidly to commence drilling a soon as we can."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Drilling Has Started at Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes Project

Drilling Has Started at Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Mexico has started. Hole PV-24-34 of this collaborative drilling program with Vizsla Silver Corp's (TSXV:VZLA) ("Vizsla") was collared on Vizsla's property. The planned length of the first hole is 250 meters out of a total expected 1,250 meters in the first phase of the program now underway

Dr. Craig Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer of the Company explained: "The goal of the first phase of drilling is designed to explore the vein system to the west of the fault below the zone of bonanza grade intercepts from the previous campaigns. We expect the first hole to cut both the Palos Verdes vein as well as the higher gold-silver vein about 50 meters downdip from the previous intersections. Assays reported from last year's drilling include hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold, 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent - the highest-grade intercept recorded at the project to date (see News Release of July 27, 2023)."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Nigel Fisher as Director, Environment and Jarett Lalonde as Director, Government & Public Affairs for the Company.  Mr. Fisher will lead the advancement of environmental and regulatory programs for FPX projects, while Mr. Lalonde will lead the Company's public communications and government relations strategies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are excited to grow our team with Nigel and Jarett," commented Tim Bekhuys , FPX's Senior Vice-President, Sustainability & External Relations.  "Mr. Lalonde has a proven track record as a trusted government relations advisor to corporations, governments and nonprofits, and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to our team.  Mr. Fisher has been instrumental in permitting and advancing many of British Columbia's largest mines, including most recently, the Blackwater and Eskay Creek mines, and will lead our Environmental Permitting and Assessment for the Baptiste Project."

Mr. Fisher brings 20 years' experience leading environmental assessments, permitting and management systems, developing and executing on regulatory strategy and advancing governance and funding agreements with Indigenous governments across British Columbia .  Mr. Fisher has held progressively senior roles with New Gold, Teck Resources, Woodfibre LNG, and most recently, Skeena Resources as Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs.  In his prior roles, he successfully obtained multiple regulatory approvals for large-scale resource projects while maintaining compliance with existing and changing legislation.

Mr. Lalonde is a highly regarded public affairs leader with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources, technology, and regulated products sectors.  In his most recent role as Global Head of Product Policy at Shopify, Mr. Lalonde was instrumental in crafting compelling public affairs narratives for the company's diverse product offerings and spearheading engagement with policy makers across North America and Europe.  Before joining Shopify, he worked with Global Public Affairs, a leading government relations and strategic communications firm, where he performed advisory work for numerous companies advancing large-scale natural resource projects in British Columbia and across Canada.  Mr Lalonde previously served as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General & Minister of Justice for the province of British Columbia , and as Policy Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada.

Stock Option Grant

FPX has granted 775,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a five-year period commencing on September 23, 2024 .

Market Making Services

Further to its news release on August 1, 2024 , the Company has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. (" Insight ") and its market making service provider, ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") (the " Engagements ") effective August 1, 2024 .

Pursuant to an agreement (the " Consulting Agreement ") between the Company and Insight, Insight will provide capital markets consulting services, including providing the Company with advice and information regarding trading activity, for a term of twenty-four (24) months, provided that after a period of four (4) months either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement on thirty (30) days notice.

In addition, pursuant to an agreement (the " Market Making Agreement ") between the Company and ICP, the Company has engaged ICP to provide market making services. As previously announced, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM , in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

As previously disclosed, there are no performance factors contained in the Consulting Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the Engagements. Both Insight and ICP are at arm's length to the Company. Insight and ICP do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, Insight, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of nickel-iron mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking ‎information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address ‎future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the ‎Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially ‎from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority ‎of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains ‎forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the ‎Consulting Agreement and the Market Making Agreement, and the services provided thereunder. These statements speak only ‎as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as ‎the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking ‎statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the ‎adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/23/c9666.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×