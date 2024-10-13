Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris Hamilton as the General Manager Operations for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine in NSW Australia. Mr Hamilton will commence with Vertex on the 11th of November 2024, reporting to the Executive Chairman. The General Manager Operations will be responsible for the operational readiness of the Reward Gold Mine and the transition from development to operations. The role includes responsibility for - Ensuring the operation complies with all statutory, regulatory and Licence obligations which apply to the operations - particularly in relation to WHS and environmental requirements.

- Ensuring the operation complies with all corporate policies or guidelines particularly in relation to finance, administration and reporting.

- Developing annual budgets designed to achieve optimal financial and production outcomes and once approved manage the operation to achieve or better those outcomes.

- Developing and maintaining a positive workplace culture that delivers professionalism, efficiencies and high performance with all employees contributing to the success of the operation.

- Ensuring that the operation is regarded positively and maintains effective relationships within the local Hill End community and the various government authorities that regulate the operation.

- Providing effective leadership and management of the operation's team for it to achieve the best possible production, cost, safety and environmental performance

- Developing medium to longer term strategies to increase production, revenues and profitability.

Recent roles include:

Mine manager Aeris Resources, Tritton Operations

Responsibly for tech services and MEM for underground operations at Tritton, a deep underground trucking mine. Managing development of new orebody at Avoca Tank with Contractor and Murrawombie mine operations in flat dipping graphitic stopes.

Mine manager Aurelia, Hera Mine

MEM for Hera Operations at Underground Modified Avoca with contractor workforce, achieving 1 year Injury free.

Operations Superintendent, Acting MEM, Safety and Compliance Advisor Aurelia, Peak Gold Mines Working with the MEM through managing site contractor to achieve safe production.

Mine manager Glencore, CSA Mine

MEM Statutory responsibility for 1.8km deep, 1.2Mt Underground Copper mine with 400 underground employees. Acting General Manager during this period when required. Achieved record Cu production in '16 and '17 and achieved record reduction in TRIFR on site.

Examiner for NSW Resource for Regulator - Mining Engineering Manager (2020 to present) and NSW Underground Supervisor (2018 to present)

Mr Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering) with Honors, University of South Australia, and has additional qualifications including First Class Mine Manager (NSW) Metalliferous - Unrestricted

Commenting on the appointment, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said:

"We're pleased to welcome Chris to the Vertex team, his extensive underground hard rock mining, operations and leadership experience can only bode well for the success of the High Grade Reward Gold Mine. "

*To view mineral resources figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/936Y4I2U



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
roger@vertexminerals.com.au

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex MineralsVTX:AUASX:VTXBase Metals Investing
VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that firm commitments have been received for a placement and convertible loan financing to raise up to $2.1M at $0.16 per share1 before costs (Capital Raising).

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Firm commitments have been received for a strategic placement to an existing investor to raise $1.10M (before costs) at an issue price of $0.16 per share (Placement).

- Placement proceeds will be further augmented by loan funding of $0.98M, under a convertible facility agreed with institutional / sophisticated investors (Loan). Subject to shareholder approval Loan funds will be converted to fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share.

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards the acquisition of an Ore Sorter and the associated conveyance equipment, purchase of an Underground Drill Rig and working capital.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "We are very pleased to have the support of a strategic investor in this placement along with some of our very supportive existing shareholders backing the convertible loan. The funds will be used to acquire a laser Ore Sorter which will be integrated into the Gekko gravity gold plant along with an underground drill rig.

The drill will be focussed on the high-grade targets below and along strike of the high-grade gold resource at Reward. We wish to build our gold inventory from within our Reward mine. We are on track with the plant refurbishment and preparations to move the Reward mine into production in January 2025" Placement Details.

The Placement will comprise the issue of up to 6,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share. Subject to shareholder approval, the placement participant will also receive three (3) free attaching options for every five (5) shares. The options will be on the same terms a existing VTXOA options, which have an exercise price of 25c per share and an expiry date of 17/07/2026 (VTXOA Options).

Loan Details

Loan funds are expected to be $976,000 and the Company intends to seek approval for conversion of the Loan at the Company's 2024 AGM, to be held on 29 November 2024. Upon approval by shareholders, loan funds will be automatically converted into fully paid ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.16 per share, with two (2) free attaching VTXOA Options for every five (5) shares issued on conversion. If not converted, Loan funds will accrue interest at 10% per annum and fall due for repayment on maturity 12 months after receipt.

Shareholder Meetings

The Company expects shortly to despatch a notice of meeting for a General Meeting to be held on or around 8 November 2024 to seek ratification of recent share issues as well as approval for the second tranche of shares under the Company's placement announced on 21 August 2024 and associated issues of options.

Separately, the Company expects to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2024, at which it is intended that business will include the seeking of shareholder approval to approve the conversion of the Loan as well as associated option issues.

CPS Capital Group (CPS) acted as lead manager to the Capital Raising.

- CPS and/or its Nominees will receive a management fee of 2% of the total gross proceeds of the Placement and Loan financing for managing the Capital Raising.

- CPS will receive a placing fee of 4%, plus GST. By negotiation CPS may be liable to pay a placing fee to parties, of up to 4%, plus GST for funds raised in the Capital Raising.

- Subject to Shareholder Approval, CPS and/or its Nominees will receive 1,500,000 VTXOA Options to be issued at $0.00001 per option.

- CPS will receive a one-off completion fee of $20,000 plus GST upon completion of the Placement.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/784UZHT1



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource

- The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

o Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource

o Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area

- Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1*

- Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target

- The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

o The ability to work on surface and underground

o Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling

o Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas

o LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs

- Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages

o Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

o More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

o Works well with Job sharing

o Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

o The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: "The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we're excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine."

LONGYEAR LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG - KEY FEATURES

The LM90 has several attributes which will provide flexibility for on-site drilling operations, where Vertex will be able to maintain drill sites with the Company's own underground mining crew. The deployment of the LM90 also means Vertex does not have to pay stand-down time or mobilisation fees, and its drillers can be assigned to other jobs.

1. REVERSIBLE FEED CYLINDER

The feed cylinder is reversible which increases up-hole drilling capacity.

2. SEMI-AUTOMATED ROD HANDLING

Semi-automated rod handler (optional) makes handling of rods safer and easier.

3. HIGH TORQUE BREAKOUT

Automated high torque breakout device breaks most rod joints automatically.

4. FAIL SAFE ROD CLAMP

Hydraulic open and spring close rod clamp resultsin failsafe operation.

5. LOAD SENSING HYDRAULICS

Load sensing hydraulics maximize efficiency and reduce heat.

6. PROPORTIONAL CONTROLS

Proportional controls and lock levers provide optimum control of rpm and feed.

7. DIRECT COUPLED FEED FRAME

Direct coupled feed frame resultsin lower maintenance and smoother feed transmission

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Reward gold deposit at Hill End stands at 419,000 tonnes at 16.72g/t Au for 225,200oz Au (VTX Announcement 21 June 2023)

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DG26OB8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan (the " Osisko Loan ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025; and (ii) with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing senior secured convertible debenture (the " Glencore Debenture ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: " The concurrent extensions of the Corporation's senior debts demonstrate the strong relationship and long-standing support of Osisko and Glencore to Falco and the development of the Horne 5 Project. Such extensions provide the Corporation with additional flexibility to pursue the permitting and development of this project".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 1 st and 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT   : https://bit.ly/3Y53d5E

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of necessary permits to continue exploration at the Company's Rottenstone SW project. The Company will focus on its Ranger target where 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was discovered. Mobilization of the field crew for the mapping and sampling program will occur on October 7, 2024.

"The Ramp Metals team hit a world class gold intercept after only one exploration season on site. Historically, the Rottenstone SW property has not been explored in detail. Saskatchewan is very underexplored in general, which shows the potential for a new gold district. The team will use the data from this mapping and sampling program to help prioritize areas for drill targeting," commented Jordan Black, CEO and Director of Ramp Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") hereby reports that QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (QCCUF) ("QC Copper") has made an offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cuprum Corp. ("Cuprum") in an all-share deal (the "Acquisition"). Cuprum is a private company (formerly Pickle Lake Minerals Inc.) which owns 100% of the Thierry Mine project ("Thierry"). CCMI currently owns 29.9% of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder. QC Copper currently owns 7.7% of Cuprum. Following the proposed transaction, CCMI's ownership of QC Copper would be 10.4%. This Acquisition, if completed, will establish QC Copper as one of the largest resource developers in Canada, with two multi-billion pound copper deposits in Quebec and Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dore Copper Mining Corporation to Present at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 1st

Dore Copper Mining Corporation to Present at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 1st

Dore Copper Mining Corporation (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM), based in Toronto, focused on developing its high-grade copper assets, today announced that Ernest Mast, President and CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 1, 2024.

DATE : October 1 st
TIME: 9:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3z584tW
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 1-3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Rare Earth Investing

Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

Uranium Investing

Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek

Copper Investing

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent

×