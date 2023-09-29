Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Twiga Partnership Shows the Transformative Impact of Mining, Says Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless specified otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) and the Tanzanian government are demonstrating how mining can be an enormous force for good when miners and their host governments work together to create sustainable value for all stakeholders, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

Speaking to media here today, Bristow said Barrick's pioneering Twiga partnership with the government, which equally shares the economic benefits generated by the North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines, should be a model for successful cooperation, notably in developing countries. Not only is Barrick now the largest contributor to the Tanzanian economy through taxes, salaries, dividends, payments to local suppliers, and investment in community projects, but it is also proving the country's investability to other international mining companies.

Since taking over the two moribund mines in 2019, Barrick has transformed them into a world-class gold mining complex making a substantial contribution to the company's bottom line. In that time, it has contributed more than $3 billion to the Tanzanian economy, with Twiga this year recognized as the largest dividend payer of all the companies in which the government has an interest. The mines spent 84% of their procurement budgets with local companies, and Tanzanian citizens account for 96% of their workforce.

In the same spirit of partnership, Barrick has committed $40 million to a roadbuilding program and a further $30 million to the improvement of the country's education facilities.

Both mines are well on track to achieve their production guidance for 2023 as well as to replace reserves depleted by mining. In the meantime, exploration across Barrick's licence areas has highlighted new development opportunities across these areas, including a potential new underground mine at North Mara.

"Our Twiga partnership is not only adding value to the Tanzanian economy but to the quality of the lives of the communities around its mines as they continue to grow. Our continued engagement with these communities and their village leaders, local NGOs and human rights organizations demonstrates Barrick's partnership philosophy and our commitment to upholding human rights standards in the regions in which we operate," Bristow said.

Barrick Enquiries

Tanzania country manager
Melkiory Ngido
+255 686 945 222 		Corporate communications and
country liaison manager
Georgia Mutagahywa
+255 754 711 215
Email: georgia.mutagahywa@barrick.com 		Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "on track", "create", "potential" "expected", "committed", "expanding", "maintaining", "currently", "continue", "can", "should", "would", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the production profile of North Mara and Bulyanhulu as a combined complex; North Mara and Bulyanhulu's ability to meet 2023 guidance and replace reserves depleted by mining; opportunities for further growth in Tanzania, including through resource conversion, the development of a potential new underground mine at North Mara, and exploration for new deposits; Barrick's partnership with the Government of Tanzania; Barrick's sustainability initiatives in Tanzania and continued investments in community projects; and Barrick's contributions to the local economy including its tax contributions, education funding, local hiring and procurement programs and spending.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Tanzania and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less

ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Newmont Shareholders Vote "FOR" Proposed Acquisition of Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced today that independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis) recommended that Newmont shareholders vote "FOR" each of the Company's resolutions in connection with the proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) at the special meeting of stockholders that will take place virtually on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

Commenting on the proxy advisory firms' reports, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Palmer, said:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
david erfle, gold ore

David Erfle: Gold Sector Looking for a Bottom, M&A Needed

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shared his key takeaways from the Precious Metals Summit, held recently in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

While the atmosphere wasn't as morose as he expected, Erfle said gold juniors continue to face challenges. Of course, as he reminded investors, it's easier to pick winners during tough times than in bull markets.

"Let's face it — the great projects are always going to get financed, they're always going to get built. And many of them are controlled by these juniors," he said. "In bear markets you can always tell the strong companies from the bad companies — you can always tell the wheat from the chaff, they stand out. But in bull markets it's much more difficult."

Keep reading...Show less
mining equipment on desk

What are Intrusion-related Gold Systems? (Updated 2023)

Gold is considered an important part of any investment portfolio, and gold stocks can offer investors exposure to the market without needing to actually hold any physical gold. But investing in gold-focused companies requires due diligence, as well as an understanding of the factors that can bring these entities success.

Understanding gold deposit types is one place to start. Given their reputation for containing high-grade gold, most investors will have heard of Carlin-style gold deposits; however, they may not be familiar with intrusion-related gold systems. These gold deposits are lower grade, but their large tonnage makes them some of the most productive assets in the world. That means they can be highly attractive prospects for gold-focused companies.

Intrusion-related gold systems were first identified more than three decades ago, and in the time since then their defining characteristics have been debated by geologists. This has led to the acceptance of an important distinction between oxidized intrusion-related gold deposits and reduced intrusion-related gold deposits; even so, the reclassification of some deposits as intrusion-related remains controversial among experts.

Keep reading...Show less
piece of gold

Introduction to Gold Assaying and Gold Grades (Updated 2023)

Gold assaying is essential in determining the amount of gold in a mineral deposit. The process involves bringing a rock sample, most often a core obtained through drilling, to a laboratory where it is examined by experts.

Assay results are often mapped and used to pinpoint targets for future drill programs. Gold assay values at particular locations can help exploration companies learn where gold is distributed in a deposit and figure out its potential.

When some gold assay results are extremely high, but others are not, companies must carefully study the high values — these assays may not accurately reflect the gold grade of the deposit. However, strong assay values all around are a positive sign, and when companies report them to the public they may experience a share price jump.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Welcomes Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and His Delegation to Canada

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today welcomed Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and members of his economic team as part of the governor's two-day trade mission to Canada.

Canada is Nevada's largest trading partner and Barrick is the largest Canadian company operating in Nevada through Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the world's biggest gold mining complex. Barrick is one of the highest taxpayers in the state, as well as one of Nevada's biggest employers with a workforce of over 12,000 employees and contractors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and nuggets

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge (Updated 2023)

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Read on for a look at how this strategy works and why it's worth considering.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Related News

Lithium Investing

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Resource Investing

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

technology investing

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

technology investing

4e And Annual Report For Year Ended 30 June 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

×