Tumbes Basin TEA Technical Update
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (“TEA”) offshore Peru (Figure 1). In August 2023, the Company executed TEA LXXXVI with PeruPetro, the Government department responsible for the administration and promotion of oil and gas exploration in Peru. The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. The block is surrounded by, and includes, multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
Highlights
- Identification and interpretation of historical data has identified more than 20 potential leads in the TEA area.
- Work programme commenced to develop, rank and ‘high-grade’ these leads and define new prospective features.
- The next milestone will be to select areas for 3D seismic reprocessing with a view to the deployment of new Quantitative Interpretation and Artificial Intelligence based interpretation methodologies.
Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.
The Company has now collected and curated a significant quantity of geophysical and geological data over the TEA and the wider Tumbes Basin and interpretation work is underway.
Figure 2 - TEA geophysical data
There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin itself, with the southerly adjacent Talara Basin representing the most prolific offshore hydrocarbon basin in Peru. The majority of existing discoveries and prospective targets in the Tumbes Basin are within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation (Figure 3).
Figure 3 – Tumbes Basin stratigraphy. Primary reservoir objectives are in the Miocene Zorritos Formation with secondary objectives in the Miocene Tumbes Formation and Pliocene Mal Pelo Formation. The primary source rock is the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation with secondary potential in the Miocene Cardalitos Formation where it is buried deep enough to reach maturity.
The Tumbes Basin has a complex geological history related to the Pacific Plate colliding with, and being subducted beneath, the South American Plate. The basin is heavily faulted (Figure 4) creating a multitude of structural trapping styles.
Despite the presence of several discoveries within and adjacent to the TEA area, only one well, Marina- 1, has been drilled to test an exploration prospect informed by 3D seismic data. Marina-1 was drilled in 2020 and encountered some hydrocarbon shows in shallow Pliocene reservoirs, however the anticipated reservoirs in the Tumbes Formation were not well developed. The well did not reach the Zorritos Formation which is the primary reservoir target in the basin.
Marina-1 was a commitment well drilled in the early period of the COVID pandemic when oil prices had dropped significantly due to global uncertainty.
The results of the Marina-1 are to be reviewed in detail and will be of value in determining where the Tumbes reservoir might be better developed. There are over 3,800 km2 of 3D seismic data within the TEA area and, as noted above, Marina-1 is the only exploration well to have been drilled since these data were acquired.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Matt Ireland - Non-executive Chairman
Matt Ireland, a partner at Steinepreis Paganin, is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance matters as well as in mining and oil & gas transactions including joint venture agreements, M&A transactions, capital raisings and asset acquisitions/disposals. Ireland graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce in 2002 and was admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2003 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia in 2004.
Scott Macmillan - Non-executive Director
Scott Macmillan is the managing director and founder of Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) which, since listing on the ASX in 2018, has seen Invictus grow substantially in value from a microcap frontier explorer to an emerging oil and gas developer. Invictus Energy is an oil and gas company opening one of the last untested large fronter rift basins in onshore Africa. Macmillan is a reservoir engineer with more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Before founding Invictus, Macmillan worked as a senior reservoir engineer at Woodside Energy and AWE, during which time he participated in large offshore oil and gas field operations and the development of the Waitsia Gas Field.
Troy Hayden – Non-executive Director
Troy Hayden has more than 25 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry. He has worked on numerous oil and gas asset acquisitions, divestments, and M&A transactions. He is currently the business development manager at Transborder Energy, a small-scale Floating LNG company. He was the CEO at ASX-listed Tap Oil for six years and worked at Woodside Petroleum for 12 years, where he held a number of senior leadership positions. He has consulted with several resource companies, working with First Quantum Minerals (acting CFO), QR National (group treasurer) and Western Gas.
Anna Mackintosh – Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience, including 11 years with BHP and 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. In addition to GLV, she also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities (ASX:TAO), Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR), and XS Resources.
Daydream-2 Update
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next stages of its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Very positive log results for recently discovered deep permeable zone
- Extent of this new play could be significant
- Stimulation and testing phase due to commence imminently
The discovery of the presence of porous and permeable sandstone reservoirs at 4,200 metres in the Daydream-2 well - which produced gas to surface - has great significance for Elixir’s Grandis Project
- and for the greater Taroom Trough. Daydream-2 was drilled to a total depth of 4,300 metres, which Elixir understands to be the deepest well in Queensland in over a decade.
During the drilling of Daydream-2 in December 2023, the well intersected a sandstone interval with significantly better than prognosed reservoir properties. Porosity of greater than 10% was logged, which is generally unusual for this depth onshore, other than in certain locations such as the Permian section of the Perth Basin.
The petrophysical log analysis and the recovery of gas indicates that there are three sandstone reservoirs in this section that are gas saturated. The gross thickness of these sands extends over ~12 metres.
Daydream-2 Petrophysical Logs over the Lower Lorelle Sandstone
The log character of the zone reveals significant information about the sands, namely:
1. The sands have sharp bases and are generally fine upwards, indicating they were deposited in a channelised fluvial depositional setting.
2. A good “resistivity profile” is noted between the shallowest and deepest readings. This is considered a good indicator of permeable rock and is particularly evident in Sand 1.
3. The yellow highlighted cross-over of the neutron and density logs is generally an indicator of gas producing reservoir sandstone in the Cooper and Bowen Basins.
Stratigraphic correlations show a similarity with the Lower Lorelle Sandstone identified in the well reports from the Dunk-1 well drilled by BG Group around a decade ago – located in PCA 305 (Shell – 100%) some 26 kilometres away – see map below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Oil and gas prices had a volatile year in 2023 as demand faced the push-and-pull impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and slowing global economic activity. Even so, some oil and gas stocks have shown resilience.
Regardless of policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue playing an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty is seen weighing on oil and gas prices in 2024, but analysts anticipate healthy demand for energy fuels around the corner.
The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in over the past year, even with lower oil and gas prices. All yearly performance and share price data was obtained on January 5, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Condor Energies (TSX:CDR)
Yearly gain: 321.92 percent; market cap: C$90.38 million; current share price: C$1.54
Condor Energies is focused on exploring, developing and producing at natural gas assets in Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The company is constructing the first liquefied natural gas facility in Central Asia, and in mid-2023, it announced the acquisition of a lithium brine mining license in Kazakhstan.
Condor is in the final stages of negotiations and approval for a definitive agreement with Uzbekistan and the nation’s energy company. The deal concerns a production redevelopment project under which Condor would assume full operation of eight existing gas condensate fields, as well as two exploration blocks in the surrounding area.
2. New Stratus Energy (TSXV:NSE)
Yearly gain: 279.49 percent; market cap: C$88.49 million; current share price: C$0.75
New Stratus Energy is focused on oil and gas development in Latin America through acquisitions. The company is targeting a production rate of over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) within a three to five year timeframe.
Along with Petrolia, its operating subsidiary, New Stratus continues to advance near-term projects in Mexico, Peru and Venezuela. The company kicked off 2024 by closing the acquisition of a 50 percent indirect interest in GoldPillar International Fund. GoldPillar has a 40 percent equity participation stake in a joint venture company that holds oil production rights covering 794.2 square kilometers of onshore oil fields located in the Eastern Venezuela Basin.
3. Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)
Yearly gain: 195.45 percent; market cap: C$88.48 million; current share price: C$0.325
Oil and gas exploration and development firm Sintana Energy is active in five large, highly prospective onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia and Colombia.
This past November, Sintana confirmed the initiation of a two well drill campaign on petroleum exploration license 83 in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Results from the program are expected to be released this year.
Other important catalysts on the docket for Sintana in 2024 include the delivery of final results from 3D seismic analysis at petroleum exploration license 87, which may trigger Woodside Energy's option to become the operator of the license; the company also expects Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to initiate a drill campaign on petroleum exploration license 90 by Q4.
4. Logan Energy (TSXV:LGN)
Yearly gain: 130.56 percent; market cap: C$439.75 million; current share price: C$0.83
Logan Energy holds three oil and gas assets spread across Northwest Alberta's Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas, as well as the Flatrock area of Northeastern BC. It was formed via the spinout of assets from Spartan Delta (TSX:SDE,OTC Pink:DALXF).
In its Q3 update, the company reported average output of 5,394 boe/d over the period, up from 5,015 boe/d in the previous quarter. Logan's initial capital budget for 2024 is set at C$120 million, and will be aimed at growing production at Simonette, maintaining production at Pouce Coupe and advancing long-term growth at Flatrock. The company is projecting production of above 10,000 boe/d by the end of 2024 if all planned wells for the year are operational by August.
5. Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)
Yearly gain: 92.13 percent; market cap: C$2.57 billion; current share price: C$4.40
Canadian energy company Athabasca Oil is an intermediate producer of thermal oil and light oil assets. The company has amassed a significant land base of high‐quality resources located in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
In December 2023, Athabasca Oil announced a joint partnership with Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) to create the Duvernay Energy, which will combine the two companies' Kaybob assets. Athabasca will own a 70 percent equity stake in the new company, while Cenovus will hold the remaining 30 percent.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has spud the previously announced farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“Test Well Area #1”). NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well. Test Well Area #1 is approximately four kilometres south of the NAH producing helium pool at Mankota in Saskatchewan and approximately 11 kilometres northeast of HEVI’s helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (“Joint Well #1”), as announced on November 21, 2023.
HEVI also reports that completion operations for the well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (“Joint Well #2”), in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest, have commenced. Upon conclusion of the completion, testing and evaluation activities, HEVI will provide a further update on the performance of Joint Well #2.
HEVI wishes to thank all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to providing future updates on its exploration and development activities throughout 2024.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website, which includes an updated corporatepresentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent mediaarticles, HEVI maintains a profile on the InvestingNewsNetwork platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
StatementRegardingForward-LookingInformation
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developmentsintheindustrytodiffermateriallyfromtheanticipatedresults,performanceorachievementsexpressedorimplied bysuchforward-lookingstatements.Forwardlookingstatementsarestatementsthatarenothistoricalfactsandaregenerally, butnotalways,identifiedbythewords"expects,""plans,""anticipates,""believes,""intends,""estimates,""projects,""potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, future updates on exploration and development activities, timeline of the completion, testing and evaluation stage for Joint Well #2 and the success thereof, success of the drilling of Test Well Area #1, statements around the helium discovery at Joint Well #1, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertaintiesand other factorswhichmaycause ouractualresults,performance orachievements,or other future events, to bematerially different from any futureresults,performanceor achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Suchfactorsand risksinclude,among others:NAHmaybe unsuccessfulindrillingcommerciallyproductive wells; the Company or NAH may choose not to bring Joint Well #1 onto production; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of Joint Well #2; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer the drilling of Test Well Area #1; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company’s working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potentialdelays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
Whenrelyingonforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtomakedecisions,investorsandothersshouldcarefullyconsider the foregoing factorsand risks other uncertainties and potentialevents.The Company hasassumed that the material factors referredtointhepreviousparagraphswillnotcausesuchforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtodiffermateriallyfrom actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place unduerelianceonanyforward-lookinginformation.Suchinformation,althoughconsideredreasonablebymanagementatthe timeofpreparation,mayprovetobeincorrectandactualresultsmaydiffermateriallyfromthoseanticipated.Forward-looking statementscontainedinthisnewsreleaseareexpresslyqualifiedbythiscautionarystatement.Theforward-lookingstatements containedinthisnewsreleasearemadeasofthedateofthisnewsrelease.TheCompanydoesnotintend,andexpressly disclaimsanyintentionorobligationto,updateorreviseanyforward-lookingstatementswhetherasaresultofnew information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NeithertheTSXVentureExchangenoritsRegulationServicesProvider(asthatterm isdefinedinthepoliciesoftheTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) to receive an Investor Presentation
Grandis Moves to Stimulation & Testing Phase
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next planned phase for its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wellhead installed and rig released from Daydream-2 site
- Lab analysis ongoing with results due in January
- Agreement executed with world leading stimulation contractor Halliburton
- Planning for stimulation/testing phase being refined following highly positive recent drilling results
Following the successful casing and suspension of the Daydream-2 well and the installation of a well- head, the SLR 185 rig was released from location over the weekend.
Wellhead installed at Daydream-2
Laboratory analysis is underway on various drill cuttings collected during the drilling of the well. The results therefrom are expected in January.
Following a competitive tender process, Elixir has executed an agreement with Halliburton to be the lead contractor in its upcoming extensive stimulation program planned for the Daydream-2 appraisal well in the New Year.
Halliburton is a global leader in hydraulic fracturing and provides innovative solutions that help operators improve fracture performance to maximize asset value.
In addition to the execution of the stimulation program, Elixir and Halliburton will be collaborating on various research and development aspects of the Company’s program, focused on optimizing the stimulation outcomes at Daydream-2, through application of the multiple technology improvements in the sector that have occurred in the last decade in the USA. Elixir plans to stimulate both sandstone and coal zones. Success in flowing gas from the latter could significantly increase contingent resources.
Recent Elixir Management visit to Halliburton’s Global Technology Centre in Houston
The drilling results, data acquisition and ongoing analytical work are now currently feeding into the refinement of the next phase of the Daydream-2 program. The Company expects the first stages of the physical work program to commence in February.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering") "), the Company closed a second tranche of the Offering for an amount of $248,377. Combined with the prior closing, the Company raised a total of $499,877 pursuant to the Offering.
Each Unit, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). A total of 4,967,540 units were issued following the closing of the first tranche of the Offering.
The Units are being offered pursuant to the "accredited investor" and "minimum investment" exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.
It is expected that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund operations to pursue the Sorel-Tracy (Qc, Canada) project and prepare for a significant potential financing transaction.
The Company may close a third and final tranche of the Offering on or before December 22, 2023. The closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including all securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any other securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of, or for the benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the 1933 Act), unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. The translated text of the press release should not be considered official in any way. The only authoritative version of the press release is that of the press release in its original language. The translation will always have to be compared with the source text, which will set a precedent.
In addition, the Company launched an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). During the term of the 14-month agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services. The cost of the campaign is $54,900. INN has also subscribed for 1,098,000 units of the Current Offering. No stock options are granted to INN and no other compensation is payable under its mandate.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen company based in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and scalable hydrogen production facilities. Charbone intends to produce green hydrogen molecules from reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network
INN is a privately held company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent information and education to investors since 2007.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "likely," or similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect Charbone's management's respective expectations, estimates or projections regarding future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates believed by management to be reasonable as of the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to Charbone's business may affect forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration change statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; Actual results or events could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Except as required by applicable securities laws, Charbone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Phone: +1 450 678-7171
Phone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: bv@charbone.com
Email: dg@charbone.com
Eric Nuttall: "We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, outlined how oil performed in 2023 and why he is still bullish in 2024 after a volatile 12 months.
"We were bullish coming into this year," he said. "And we remain bullish, just not as much as we were."
Explaining what that means, Nuttall said that although supply was higher than expected in 2023, global inventories are at their lowest since at least 2017 after a sharp contraction in Q3. Meanwhile, oil demand remains strong.
However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, better known as OPEC, is in the driver's seat.
"(A year ago we thought) we would have been at US$100 (per barrel) oil now given where inventories are. Well, inventories got to where we thought they would directionally, but it's the reasons how we've gotten here. OPEC has been involved a little longer than we thought they would. Therefore there is more spare capacity for them to have to eventually return onto the market. That puts a ceiling price in terms of how high oil can go," he said.
"We think the theme for 2024 is going to be a market where US supply growth massively contracts. Demand remains strong — certainly not as strong as 2023, but we will see demand in excess of a million barrels per day, allowing OPEC to return those barrels onto the market gradually with the intent of not having inventories build," Nuttall added.
He has a base-case oil price of US$80 for 2024, and said it will be a stock picker's market.
"In general, the sector is fairly valued at US$70 and is really exciting at US$80 — that's in general," he said. "If you can pick the right stocks, we are finding what we think are phenomenal opportunities."
Nuttall favors Canadian mid-cap oil companies, and said they don't need a "wildly bullish" oil price to succeed.
"We remain convinced that there remains an unbelievable opportunity in these names, especially with sentiment now at almost historic lows," he concluded. "We go through these bouts ... unfortunately this sector is volatile. To compensate you for that volatility we still see very meaningful upside in these names. And we remain bullish."
Watch the interview above for more from Nuttall on oil supply, demand and prices in 2024.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
