Global Oil & Gas

Tumbes Basin TEA Technical Update

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (“TEA”) offshore Peru (Figure 1). In August 2023, the Company executed TEA LXXXVI with PeruPetro, the Government department responsible for the administration and promotion of oil and gas exploration in Peru. The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. The block is surrounded by, and includes, multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.

Highlights

  • Identification and interpretation of historical data has identified more than 20 potential leads in the TEA area.
  • Work programme commenced to develop, rank and ‘high-grade’ these leads and define new prospective features.
  • The next milestone will be to select areas for 3D seismic reprocessing with a view to the deployment of new Quantitative Interpretation and Artificial Intelligence based interpretation methodologies.

Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.

The Company has now collected and curated a significant quantity of geophysical and geological data over the TEA and the wider Tumbes Basin and interpretation work is underway.

Figure 2 - TEA geophysical data

There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin itself, with the southerly adjacent Talara Basin representing the most prolific offshore hydrocarbon basin in Peru. The majority of existing discoveries and prospective targets in the Tumbes Basin are within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation (Figure 3).

Figure 3 – Tumbes Basin stratigraphy. Primary reservoir objectives are in the Miocene Zorritos Formation with secondary objectives in the Miocene Tumbes Formation and Pliocene Mal Pelo Formation. The primary source rock is the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation with secondary potential in the Miocene Cardalitos Formation where it is buried deep enough to reach maturity.

The Tumbes Basin has a complex geological history related to the Pacific Plate colliding with, and being subducted beneath, the South American Plate. The basin is heavily faulted (Figure 4) creating a multitude of structural trapping styles.

Despite the presence of several discoveries within and adjacent to the TEA area, only one well, Marina- 1, has been drilled to test an exploration prospect informed by 3D seismic data. Marina-1 was drilled in 2020 and encountered some hydrocarbon shows in shallow Pliocene reservoirs, however the anticipated reservoirs in the Tumbes Formation were not well developed. The well did not reach the Zorritos Formation which is the primary reservoir target in the basin.

Marina-1 was a commitment well drilled in the early period of the COVID pandemic when oil prices had dropped significantly due to global uncertainty.

The results of the Marina-1 are to be reviewed in detail and will be of value in determining where the Tumbes reservoir might be better developed. There are over 3,800 km2 of 3D seismic data within the TEA area and, as noted above, Marina-1 is the only exploration well to have been drilled since these data were acquired.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

GLV:AU
Global Oil & Gas
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas


Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Update

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next stages of its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with canadian flag in background

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Oil and gas prices had a volatile year in 2023 as demand faced the push-and-pull impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and slowing global economic activity. Even so, some oil and gas stocks have shown resilience.

Regardless of policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue playing an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty is seen weighing on oil and gas prices in 2024, but analysts anticipate healthy demand for energy fuels around the corner.

The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in over the past year, even with lower oil and gas prices. All yearly performance and share price data was obtained on January 5, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has spud the previously announced farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“Test Well Area #1”). NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well. Test Well Area #1 is approximately four kilometres south of the NAH producing helium pool at Mankota in Saskatchewan and approximately 11 kilometres northeast of HEVI’s helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (“Joint Well #1”), as announced on November 21, 2023.

Elixir Energy

Grandis Moves to Stimulation & Testing Phase

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next planned phase for its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement


eric nuttall, oil rig

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, outlined how oil performed in 2023 and why he is still bullish in 2024 after a volatile 12 months.

"We were bullish coming into this year," he said. "And we remain bullish, just not as much as we were."

Explaining what that means, Nuttall said that although supply was higher than expected in 2023, global inventories are at their lowest since at least 2017 after a sharp contraction in Q3. Meanwhile, oil demand remains strong.

Global Oil & Gas
