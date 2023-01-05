Precious MetalsInvesting News

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, January 12, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire  January 16, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 16, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

January 12 , 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 13, 2023
January 13 , 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2023
January 16 , 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP ")
[Formerly Goldplay Mining Inc. ("AUC")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors on December 20, 2022 , the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 6, 2023 , the common shares of Europacific Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldplay Mining Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


51,967,163  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

2,940,000



Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

EUP (new)

CUSIP Number:

29876J108 (new)

________________________________________

KIDOZ INC. ("KIDZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Corporate Jurisdiction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's continuance from Anguilla into Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act, as approved by the resolution of directors of the Company dated on December 13 , 2022.  The Company has advised the Exchange that the change was effective January 1 , 2023

Change of CUSIP Number

In conjunction with the change in corporate jurisdiction, the CUSIP number will be changed to 493947105 effective at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023 .

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023 .

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per unit: $0.0003
Payable Date: January 16, 2023
Record Date: January 9, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: January 6 , 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated September 18, 2020 and January 6, 2022 and Geyser Brands Inc. (the "Company") press release dated December 19, 2022 , effective at the close of business on Friday, January 6, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

_____________________________________

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")
[Formerly Pinedale Energy Limited ("MCF.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
NEX Company

PROPERTY-ASSET OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition (the "Acquisition") of oil and gas interests pursuant to an assignment agreement, including farm-in rights for up to a 40% interest in the Welchau Well prospect, Austria , and potential farm-in rights to prospective oil and gas property interests in Germany . Consideration for the Acquisition includes the issuance of 25,000,000 shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.20 per share and the grant of a royalty interest to the assignor. The Company also paid a finder's fee of 1,250,000 shares to arm's length finders in connection with the Acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2022 and January 3, 2023 .

PRIVATE PLACEMENT – NON-BROKERED

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022 .

Number of Shares:

42,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per common share



Number of Placees:

187 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

7

10,525,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

26

4,760,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$180,375

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 3 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

GRADUATION FROM NEX TO TSX VENTURE, SYMBOL CHANGE

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company.  Therefore, effective on Friday, January 6, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver .

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023 , the trading symbol for the Company will change from MCF.H to MCF.  The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas extraction' company.

NAME CHANGE

In connection with the Acquisition and pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on November 29, 2022 , the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023 , the common shares of MCF Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pinedale Energy Limited will be delisted.

RESUME TRADING

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 9, 2022 , trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023 .

Capitalization:

unlimited  common shares with no par value of which


184,222,114  common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

25,000,000  common shares are subject to resale restrictions in

accordance with Tier 2 Value Escrow terms



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MCF                      (same but with .H removed)

CUSIP Number:

55401M100           ( new )

_______________________________________

23/01/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan"). The Company has reserved 341,786 Units under the Plan.

The Company will determine prior to each distribution payment date the amount of equity, if any that will be made available under the Plan on that date.

An eligible holder may direct that distributions payable in respect of all or some of the Company's Units held for such unitholder under the Plan, be applied to the purchase of additional Units of the Company. The price of Company's Units purchased with reinvested distributions will be at a 3% discount to the weighted average closing price of the Company's Units trading on the Exchange, for the 5 consecutive trading days immediately prior to the applicable distribution payment date.

Eligible holders under the Plan, include registered holders of at least one (1) Unit of the Company, who, on the applicable record date for a distribution, is a Canadian resident for purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and is otherwise eligible to participate in the Plan.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated December 8, 2022 and the Company's other press releases announcing distributions.

________________________________________

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of 20% working interest in the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the "Interest"), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia for consideration of $1,000,000 in work obligations (includes 5% management fee to the Company).  The Interest is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,500,000 .  The Interest is also subject to a 1% net smelter royalty, of which 0.5% can be bought back for $1,000,000 .


CASH ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

N/A

$1,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022 and December 30, 2022 .

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

15,341,944

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 20, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 20, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.22 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 30,703,072 shares with 15,351,536 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 22, 2021 . The Exchange has been informed that the Company stated there were originally 15,351,536 warrants, but due to rounding the aggregate number of warrants should have been 15,351,544.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  7:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 04, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  9:45 a.m. PST, Jan.04, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGR EXPLORATION LTD. ("EGR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

15,875,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Number of Warrants:

15,875,000 share purchase warrants



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for three years



Number of Placees:

30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

4,175,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

3

900,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$11,130

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022 , confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022 :

Number of FT Units:

9,237,334 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Number of NFT Units:

800,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit consist of one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant")



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per FT Unit
$0.25 per NFT Unit



Warrants:

4,618,666 FT warrants to purchase 4,618,666 shares
400,000 NFT Warrants to purchase 400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.45 for a three year period
Each NFT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

8 placees


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder's

Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$173,472.04

N/A

586,240 Finder's

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 7, 2022 and December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2022 , and December 6, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

20,523,668 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share

Warrants:

20,523,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,523,668 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two year period



Number of Shares:

6,142,998 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Number of Placees:

36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

863,668

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

3

675,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$9,700

NA

135,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .12 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of 15% working interest in the Manibridge project (the "Interest"), consisting of 19 mineral claims, located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden , Manitoba.  The Interest is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,000,000 ‎prior to the expiry of one year ‎after the start of commercial production.


CASH ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

N/A

$1,500,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2022 , December 30, 2022 and January 4, 2023 .

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Stream and Royalty Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2022 between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company") and Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), whereby the Company will acquire from Alamos one silver stream in Mexico and three royalties in Ontario for US$5 million worth of common shares, up to 939,355 shares of the Company.  For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2022 .

________________________________________

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

9,838,720 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.02 per share



Warrants:

9,838,720 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,838,720 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news releases on December 30, 2022 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("ORX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 20% working interest in the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the "Interest"), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia for consideration of $1,000,000 in work obligations (includes 5% management fee to the vendor).  The Interest is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,500,000 .  The Interest is also subject to a 1% net smelter royalty, of which 0.5% can be bought back for $1,000,000 .


CASH ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

N/A

$1,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022 and December 30, 2022 .

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 440,277 shares to settle outstanding debt for $55,035.62 .

Number of Creditors:

20 Creditors





Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

1

$1,397.26

$0.125

11,178

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 04, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

8,419,650 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

4,209,825 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,209,825 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

8

7,869,650

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [ Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:39  p.m. PST, Jan. 03 , 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 04, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 546,388 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $196,700 .

Number of Creditors:

2 creditors

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2022 .

______________________________________

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED ("TSD ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 18, 2021 , the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

2,804,055



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 25, 2023 and February 10, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 25, 2023 and August 10, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

USD$0.55

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,986,038 shares with 2,986,038 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 18, 2021 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2022 .

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/04/c9694.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orefinders ResourcesTSXV:ORXPrecious Metals Investing
ORX:CA
Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) (OTC: ORFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

Our group is very interested in exploring near-surface gold and copper deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . This acquisition represents an investment in another known mineralized structure that is near surface and mostly untested. Furthermore, the area has top-tier infrastructure yet is still an emerging district in the context of near surface operations based on new interpretations our group has developed," said Stephen Stewart , Orefinders Chairman.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle ") and Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (" Orefinders ") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into an option agreement ‎(the " Option Agreement ") and a call option agreement (the " Call Option Agreement "), each dated October 11, 2022 ‎. ‎Each such agreement pertains to a 20% interest ‎(except the NSR as defined below)‎ (the " Interest ") in American Eagle's NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the " Project "), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia .

Terms of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, American Eagle, as optioner, granted Orefinders, as optionee, an option to acquire the Interest in the Project. Consideration for acquiring the Interest is the carrying out by Orefinders of an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work obligations to enable the carrying out of exploration work on the project by not later than December 31, 2022 (the " Work Obligations ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the results from assays received from its 4,000-meter drill program on the McGarry Gold Project. The assays demonstrate mineralization in several locations, including what the Company believes could represent a new mineralized zone. Based on the results, the Company has identified several targets on the property that require further exploration.

McGarry Drill Highlights:

Drill hole MCG22-007 intercepted gold from 309 to 310 metres of 7.52 g/t gold, and drill hole MCG22-004 intercepted 4.43 g/t gold from 466 to 470 metres. These two intercepts represent what appears to be a new mineralized zone, as both intercepts are on the same gradient on the northwest side of the same geophysical anomaly. Being 850 meters apart and with no historical drilling between intercepts, the next round of drilling is expected to consist of ten 500m holes into the same geophysical anomaly to test the potential of a nearly 1km mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Resources Inc. (" Orefinders " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Completes Drilling on McGarry Project, Assays Pending

Orefinders Completes Drilling on McGarry Project, Assays Pending

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to update shareholders on its now complete drill program at its McGarry Project. The drill program completed 5,433 metres of diamond drilling over 11 holes. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying and the Company expects to receive the results in early June. Orefinders cautions the timing of lab results has been unpredictable.

The Company is now planning its next drill program on its Knight Project in the Shining Tree Distring of Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director. Robert was voted in at the Company's recent AGSM which was held on December 20th, 2022. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience and is president of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to both public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years' experience with various companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies

Mr. Coltura has a great deal of business development experience and has worked with a variety of companies to strengthen their position within their industry. Mr. Coltura is also President of Coltura Financial Corp. and Coltura Properties which has Commercial properties in British Columbia and the United States. "Robert's extensive experience and success with both public and private companies will be an invaluable asset to iMetal as we continue to grow the company," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 20, 2022 and December 8, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $602,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,150,000 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.28 per FT share. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada

In connection with completion of the Placement, the Company paid $42,140 and issued 150,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to certain arms-length third parties including GloRes Securities Inc., who assisted by introducing the subscriber to the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.35 until December 30th, 2024. All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until May 1st, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of 830,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $124,500. The Flow-Through Shares issued as part of the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Financing. No broker fees were paid in connection with the Financing. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to reflect on its trajectory over the past 12 months. With a substantial drill discovery at the Valley gold target on the Rogue Project and a $25.2 M financing completed, 2022 was a transformative year for Snowline. The Company was founded less than two years ago to explore a previously unrecognized gold district in Canada's Yukon. Multiple drill discoveries in this short window have led to substantial value creation, while validating and underscoring the broader exploration potential of Snowline's target rich >280,000 ha land position in the prolific Selwyn Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

