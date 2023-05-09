Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Orefinders Appoints Gerry Brockelsby as Chief Investment Officer

Orefinders Appoints Gerry Brockelsby as Chief Investment Officer

Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gerry Brockelsby as its Chief Investment Officer.

"We are excited to add Gerry to the team, as he represents the evolution of our strategy to source special situations and strategic investments within the precious and critical metals sector. Specifically, Orefinders seeks active investments where our team can add value through enacting change. As an exempt market dealer and licensed portfolio manager, Gerry has financed countless Canadian exploration companies throughout his career. His knowledge of the issuers, their projects, and their sources of capital make him an excellent addition to our team," said Stephen Stewart, Chair of Orefinders.

About Gerry Brockelsby
Mr. Brockelsby has over 45 years of experience in the investment industry in both the equity and debt markets, covering a wide range of public and private companies, from micro-caps to large capitalization companies in various industries. For eight years, Gerry was Chief Investment Officer for the Inco Pension Plan, where he managed equity and bond portfolios and the overall asset mix of the $1 billion plan. During this period with Inco, he also gained intimate knowledge and experience in the mining industry.

Throughout Gerry's career, he gained extensive experience as a seasoned investor in the resource sector and has developed a sound reputation with both resource companies and investors. In 1989, he formed Marquest Asset Management Inc., a registered investment management firm that managed assets for several major pension funds. In the following years, Marquest built a successful high-net-worth fund business offering various specialty fund mandates to investors, including managing resource flow-through funds. Upon retiring from Marquest, Mr. Brockelsby formed StoneGate Securities Ltd. to provide advisory and investment banking services to the mining community and continue to pursue his passion for investing in the resource sector.

To learn more about Orefinders, the Ore Group, and all things mining, please go to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

For the latest updates, please contact or follow us on Twitter @Orefinders.

To speak to the Company directly, please contact:

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer & Chair
Phone: 416.644.1567
Email: sstewart@oregroup.ca
www.orefinders.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165260

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders ResourcesTSXV:ORXPrecious Metals Investing
ORX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), it has received shareholder approval for its previously announced intention to update its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business") pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company intends to close the Proposed Change of Business upon receipt of final approval of the Exchange.

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") for an investment in Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé"), a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold-copper exploration in Cote d'Ivoire (the "Investment").

‎"This financing and a change in leadership at Awalé represents a special situation where an active approach can add value to our investments. We are excited to partner with the Awalé team and its new CEO, Andrew Chubb, who has a clear plan to advance their Odienné project. Odienné is a large-scale and exciting copper-gold (IOCG) project that has attracted both equity investment and a joint venture partnership with the world's largest gold miner, Newmont Corp. Newmont is scheduled to spend $3 million on Odienné in 2023. With fresh leadership, a restored balance sheet, and significant news flow on the horizon from Newmont's Investment in Odienné, we see a bright future for Awalé. So much so that Charles Beaudry and I will be personally co-investing alongside Orefinders," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinder's Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be seeking shareholder approval for the updating of its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and the completion of the initial payments pursuant to a previously announced mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with G.L. Geoservice Inc. and Marc Bouchard (the "Vendors") wherein the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Québec.

The Company shall acquire the 100% interest in the Project over a 48 month period through the payment of a total of $450,000 in cash or common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Payments"), along with the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations on the Project (the "Work Obligations"). Payment of the Consideration Payments, if made in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") shall be based on the 15 day volume weight average price in the 15 days prior to the due date of the payment (the "Deemed Share Price"). Where the Deemed Share Price is less than $0.045 per Common Share, the Company shall make the ‎Consideration Payment in cash, and where the Deemed Share Price is $0.045 or more, the ‎Company shall make the Consideration Payment in Common Shares.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its investments, exploration activities and corporate strategy.

  • Equity and Property Investments in:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Steppe Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023, the date that the Transaction was publicly announced. On the closing of the Transaction, shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own approximately 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Gold Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Bravada Gold Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 27,611,285 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of WarrantsExercise Price per ShareClosing Date of Private PlacementOriginal Expiry DateProposed Amended Expiry Date
7,555,000$0.12May 13, 2019May 13, 2023May 13, 2024
4,552,142$0.12July 17, 2019July 17, 2023July 17, 2024
8,305,000$0.15June 11, 2020June 11, 2023June 11, 2024
4,260,000$0.12August 6, 2021August 6, 2023August 6, 2024
2,757,143$0.12October 1, 2021October 1, 2023October 1, 2024
182,000$0.12October 25, 2021October 25, 2023October 25, 2024

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at its 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 km NE of Kirkland Lake, an lying 5 km directly west of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines and within 1 km of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Ghost Mountain lies near several active gold exploration and mining operations including Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines Property and McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine. The DEP survey is the next step in our staged exploration program to bring Ghost Mountain to the drilling stage."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities 
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial 
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital 
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology 
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities 
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial 
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital 
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology 
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "IMRFF", effective at the open trading of May 3, 2023. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IMR" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A7V

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Surface Campaign Confirms Potential Scale Of Kusi Gold-Copper Skarn Mineralisation

WR1 Corporate Presentation

QGL JV Gains TES Battery Cell OEM Rights

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Related News

Lithium Investing

WR1 Corporate Presentation

Graphite Investing

QGL JV Gains TES Battery Cell OEM Rights

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Copper Investing

Alvo: Active Brazilian Explorer Palma Cu & Zn Rich VMS

artificial intelligence investing

Sensore Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

×