Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Precious Metals

Orefinder's Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be seeking shareholder approval for the updating of its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

"We are pleased to provide this update and formalize Orefinders ability to continue to invest aggressively with the drill but also creatively at the corporate level. Our team has a track record of making accretive transactions aimed at improving our balance sheet, lowering our cost, and increasing our capital availability. These corporate-type transactions are then reallocated into investments via the drill bit for discovery and delineation of gold and metals of interest," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders' CEO.

Webinar – Upgrading to a Mining and Investment Issuer

The Company's current investment portfolio includes:

  • ‎5,200,000 common shares in the capital of American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE), representing 6.5% of the issued and outstanding ‎shares of American Eagle Gold Corp.;

  • 24,708,975 common shares in the capital of Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS), representing 16% of the issued and outstanding ‎shares of Mistango River Resources; and,

  • ‎5,059,752 common shares in the capital of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU), representing 3.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc.‎

In addition to the above investments, following the Proposed Change of Business, the Company shall continue to hold its various mining interests.

The Company's current mining portfolio includes:

  • ‎Mirado Gold Project in Kirkland Lake.

    • 100% owned and encompasses 2,497 hectares. The property is located 35 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Agnico Eagle Mines has the option to acquire up to 50% interest by April 2026 through the completion of exploration obligations, as well as a right to acquire an additional 25% by way of incurring further exploration expenses on the property.

  • McGarry Project in Kirkland Lake

    • 100% owned and encompasses 681 hectares. The property is located in Virginiatown, Ontario. Agnico Eagle Mines has the option to acquire up to 50% interest by April 2026 through the completion of exploration obligations, as well as a right to acquire an additional 25% by way of incurring further exploration expenses on the property.

  • Knight Project in Shining Tree district, Ontario

    • 100% owned and encompasses 2,200 hectares. The property is located in the Knight and Tyrell townships, 100 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Agnico Eagle Mines has the option to acquire up to 50% interest by April 2026, through the completion of exploration obligations, as well as a right to acquire an additional 25% by way of incurring further exploration expenses on the property.

  • GSL Zinc Project in Alberta

    • 100% owned and encompasses 60,000 hectares in Northwest Alberta, along the Great Slave Lake Shear Zone.

  • Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougaumau, Quebec

    • Orefinders has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Grizzly Project by way of the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations and by payment of common shares of the Company to the vendors. The project is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 km west of Chapais, Quebec.

  • NAK Project in British Columbia

    • Orefinders owns a 20% interest in American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: AE) "NAK Project". The project is a Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry discovery near Smithers, British Columbia.

Shareholder Meeting

The Company has called a meeting of shareholders to be held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), to approve, among ‎other things, a proposed change of business of the Company from a Mining Issuer to a Tier 2 ‎Investment/Mining ‎Issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business"), pursuant to Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers of the ‎Exchange.

Details of Proposed Change of Business

The Proposed Change of Business is not being conducted in connection with a transaction or financing, and instead is intended to reflect the business of Company moving forward.

The Proposed Change of Business represents the Company's intention to grow and expand its current investment portfolio pursuant to an investment policy adopted by the board of directors of the Company (the "Investment Policy"). A copy of the Investment Policy shall be available to the shareholders of the Company in the management information circular (the "Information Circular") to be distributed to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to read the in-depth summary on the Company's current investment portfolio as well as the mining interests currently held by the Company in the Information Circular.

Sponsorship

The Company has applied for an exemption from the Exchange's sponsorship requirements in connection with ‎the Proposed Change of Business.‎

Reader Advisories

Completion of the Proposed Change of Business is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. The Proposed Change of Business cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Change of Business will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Change of Business, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Change of Business may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Change of Business and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statementsincluding, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to make strategic investments and identify opportunities due to the Proposed Change of Business, that the company will effectively identify and undertake future corporate transactions, acquire equity positions, or incubate new junior companies, the receipt of shareholder approval to affect the Proposed Change of Business and the receipt of Exchange approval to affect the Proposed Change of Business. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information

Orefinders Resources Inc.:

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416.644.1567

Email: sstewart@orefinders.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159657

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and the completion of the initial payments pursuant to a previously announced mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with G.L. Geoservice Inc. and Marc Bouchard (the "Vendors") wherein the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Québec.

The Company shall acquire the 100% interest in the Project over a 48 month period through the payment of a total of $450,000 in cash or common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Payments"), along with the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations on the Project (the "Work Obligations"). Payment of the Consideration Payments, if made in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") shall be based on the 15 day volume weight average price in the 15 days prior to the due date of the payment (the "Deemed Share Price"). Where the Deemed Share Price is less than $0.045 per Common Share, the Company shall make the ‎Consideration Payment in cash, and where the Deemed Share Price is $0.045 or more, the ‎Company shall make the Consideration Payment in Common Shares.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its investments, exploration activities and corporate strategy.

  • Equity and Property Investments in:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) (OTC: ORFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

Our group is very interested in exploring near-surface gold and copper deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . This acquisition represents an investment in another known mineralized structure that is near surface and mostly untested. Furthermore, the area has top-tier infrastructure yet is still an emerging district in the context of near surface operations based on new interpretations our group has developed," said Stephen Stewart , Orefinders Chairman.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle ") and Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (" Orefinders ") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into an option agreement ‎(the " Option Agreement ") and a call option agreement (the " Call Option Agreement "), each dated October 11, 2022 ‎. ‎Each such agreement pertains to a 20% interest ‎(except the NSR as defined below)‎ (the " Interest ") in American Eagle's NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the " Project "), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia .

Terms of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, American Eagle, as optioner, granted Orefinders, as optionee, an option to acquire the Interest in the Project. Consideration for acquiring the Interest is the carrying out by Orefinders of an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work obligations to enable the carrying out of exploration work on the project by not later than December 31, 2022 (the " Work Obligations ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the results from assays received from its 4,000-meter drill program on the McGarry Gold Project. The assays demonstrate mineralization in several locations, including what the Company believes could represent a new mineralized zone. Based on the results, the Company has identified several targets on the property that require further exploration.

McGarry Drill Highlights:

Drill hole MCG22-007 intercepted gold from 309 to 310 metres of 7.52 g/t gold, and drill hole MCG22-004 intercepted 4.43 g/t gold from 466 to 470 metres. These two intercepts represent what appears to be a new mineralized zone, as both intercepts are on the same gradient on the northwest side of the same geophysical anomaly. Being 850 meters apart and with no historical drilling between intercepts, the next round of drilling is expected to consist of ten 500m holes into the same geophysical anomaly to test the potential of a nearly 1km mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2023 Phase One exploration at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Gowganda West is our flagship project, and iMetal is pleased to once again be advancing exploration on this exciting and prospective ground. This next phase of drilling will focus on expanding the existing gold trends as well as testing areas with high-grade grab samples which have not been previously drilled."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Mineral Resource Update:
Indicated 140Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.7Mozs Ag, 364Mlbs Pb, and 903Mlbs Zn; and
Inferred 210Mozs AgEq or 3.5Blbs ZnEq: 80.0Mozs Ag, 571Mlbs Pb, and 1,029Mlbs Zn

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern") reports that Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. has completed an update of its independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango State, Mexico. The updated MRE significantly expands sulphide resources in the La Bocona deposit through the incorporation of the North Felsite zone into the resource model. The revised estimate utilizes the same metal pricing and metallurgical recoveries as the previous 2021 MRE, utilizes a Net Smelter Return ("NSR") cut-off, as detailed in Table 1, and reports average grades on a AgEq, ZnEq and $USt NSR basis. The Mineral Resource estimates for the South Skarn, Blind-El Sol Skarn Front and Las Victorias deposits and the small oxide resource initially estimated in 2021, remains unchanged in this current update.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update for the Company's 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the Sleeper gold deposit, in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 1). The technical update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 150,000 - 450,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Commences Digitally Enhanced Prospecting on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources Commences Digitally Enhanced Prospecting on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at its Ghost Mountain property, a 220-hectare property, 42 km NE of Kirkland Lake, which lies 5 km directly west of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines and within 1 km of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Ghost Mountain lies along the ‘Golden Highway' one of the most historically prolific gold belts not only in Canada but in the World. Several gold exploration and mining operations are active in the immediate vicinity including Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines Property and McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine. We like Ghost Mountain's address and are excited to move one step closer to drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

