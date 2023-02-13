Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Completes Option to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Québec

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and the completion of the initial payments pursuant to a previously announced mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with G.L. Geoservice Inc. and Marc Bouchard (the "Vendors") wherein the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Québec.

The Company shall acquire the 100% interest in the Project over a 48 month period through the payment of a total of $450,000 in cash or common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Payments"), along with the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations on the Project (the "Work Obligations"). Payment of the Consideration Payments, if made in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") shall be based on the 15 day volume weight average price in the 15 days prior to the due date of the payment (the "Deemed Share Price"). Where the Deemed Share Price is less than $0.045 per Common Share, the Company shall make the ‎Consideration Payment in cash, and where the Deemed Share Price is $0.045 or more, the ‎Company shall make the Consideration Payment in Common Shares.‎

The following table outlines the payments and timeframes for the Company to retain the option and acquire 100% ownership of Grizzly:

Payment DueValue of Consideration PaymentsWork Obligations
Upon Execution of the Option Agreement$45,000Nil
12 months from execution$75,000$150,000
24 Months$100,000$150,000
36 Months$100,000$200,000
48 Months$130,000$250,000
Total$450,000$750,000

 

The Company, upon execution of the Agreement, has paid the initial payment of $45,000 to the Vendors.

The Vendors will retain a 2.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on Grizzly, of which the Company has the right to buy back two-fifths (40% of the aforementioned 2.5% which is equal to 1% of the gross total NSR) thereof from the Vendors, at a price of $1,000,000.

No finders fees will be paid in connection with the Option Agreement.

About the Project

The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

For further information

Orefinders Resources Inc.:
Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416.644.1567
Email: sstewart@orefinders.ca

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statementsincluding, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to earn the full 100% interest in the Property by the completion of the Work Obligations and payment of the Consideration Payments. ‎By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available atwww.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154545

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders ResourcesTSXV:ORXPrecious Metals Investing
ORX:CA
Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its investments, exploration activities and corporate strategy.

  • Equity and Property Investments in:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) (OTC: ORFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

Our group is very interested in exploring near-surface gold and copper deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . This acquisition represents an investment in another known mineralized structure that is near surface and mostly untested. Furthermore, the area has top-tier infrastructure yet is still an emerging district in the context of near surface operations based on new interpretations our group has developed," said Stephen Stewart , Orefinders Chairman.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle ") and Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (" Orefinders ") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into an option agreement ‎(the " Option Agreement ") and a call option agreement (the " Call Option Agreement "), each dated October 11, 2022 ‎. ‎Each such agreement pertains to a 20% interest ‎(except the NSR as defined below)‎ (the " Interest ") in American Eagle's NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the " Project "), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia .

Terms of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, American Eagle, as optioner, granted Orefinders, as optionee, an option to acquire the Interest in the Project. Consideration for acquiring the Interest is the carrying out by Orefinders of an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work obligations to enable the carrying out of exploration work on the project by not later than December 31, 2022 (the " Work Obligations ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the results from assays received from its 4,000-meter drill program on the McGarry Gold Project. The assays demonstrate mineralization in several locations, including what the Company believes could represent a new mineralized zone. Based on the results, the Company has identified several targets on the property that require further exploration.

McGarry Drill Highlights:

Drill hole MCG22-007 intercepted gold from 309 to 310 metres of 7.52 g/t gold, and drill hole MCG22-004 intercepted 4.43 g/t gold from 466 to 470 metres. These two intercepts represent what appears to be a new mineralized zone, as both intercepts are on the same gradient on the northwest side of the same geophysical anomaly. Being 850 meters apart and with no historical drilling between intercepts, the next round of drilling is expected to consist of ten 500m holes into the same geophysical anomaly to test the potential of a nearly 1km mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Resources Inc. (" Orefinders " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline its key accomplishments and discoveries made at its Williams Brook Gold Project in 2022 and present its 2023 Exploration Program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, stated: "In only 2 years, we have identified 4 separate high-grade gold zones at surface with significant room for expansion in one of the best jurisdictions in Canada. We've grown Puma's market cap from C$5M to C$30M with only C$7M of exploration investment. Our tried and true exploration methodology has shown that the mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone extends 750 m along trend and to a depth of about 100 m, and is open both laterally and at depth. Our 2022 discoveries, the Jaguar, Cougar and Panthera Gold Zones likely represent additional gold areas on our large land package. The potential of the Williams Brook property is significant and we will continue to add gold discoveries to its inventory as we work towards defining a resource at Lynx."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC - February 8, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it intends to reprice a total of 19,100,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants").  The Warrants, which expire on February 25, 2023, will be repriced from the current $0.10 exercise price to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application for Los Pavitos has been submitted, opening the door to a drilling program. The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare (the equivalent of 53 square km or 20 square miles) concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Significant mapping and sampling at Los Pavitos was conducted in the first half of 2022 and covered about 75% of the area of main interest on the concession before taking a break for the summer heat and monsoon season. Signing of a formal two-year surface access agreement was achieved during this down time (see press release of October 31, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for its Drill Program on the SW Pipe Project in Nevada

NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for its Drill Program on the SW Pipe Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the Notice of Intent ("NOI") for the Company's SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("SW Pipe

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has reviewed the NOI and determined it is complete, containing all the information required by the surface management regulations at 43 CFR 3809.30. The BLM has reviewed the proposed operation and determined that it is adequate to proceed.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Closes Amendment to the Slocan Property Option Agreement

Aben Resources Closes Amendment to the Slocan Property Option Agreement

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated January 23, 2023, it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange on the amendment to the option agreement dated November 9, 2021 (the "Agreement") with Eagle Plains (the "Optionor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Slocan Graphite Property in Southern British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the new terms of the amendment, the Company has been granted an extension on the due date of its first anniversary obligations, being the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditures The first anniversary obligations, which were all due by December 31, 2022, are now due as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Exciting New Copper Targets Identified At Surprise Creek

1.08% High Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Assay From Recent RC Drilling

Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada

Related News

rare earth investing

Highly Strategic & Prospective Lithium, Ree & Manganese Tenements Acquired

Lithium Investing

MOU Executed with POSCO Holdings

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Newmont Makes Bid for Newcrest, Sparks Gold M&A Talk

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Andy Schectman: Big Money Draining Exchanges of Gold, Silver

Base Metals Investing

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Corp. Grants Stock Options

×