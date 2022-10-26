Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today it has agreed to sell its 21.3% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership ("Fort Hills") and certain associated downstream assets to Suncor Energy Inc. ("Suncor") for gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments reflecting a November 1, 2022 effective date. The transaction value is consistent with the current outlook for the Fort Hills business reflected in the most recent in-depth review of Fort Hills conducted by Suncor and the resulting long-range plan for the project.

"This transaction advances our strategy of pursuing industry leading copper growth and rebalancing our portfolio of high-quality assets to low carbon metals," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "We will review the use of proceeds in accordance with our capital allocation framework early in 2023."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.

As a result of the transaction, we expect to record an after-tax, non-cash impairment charge of approximately $950 million in the third quarter of 2022.

RBC Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities Canada have acted as financial advisors to Teck in connection with this transaction.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing of closing of the transaction and our expectation that the transaction will close, the expected impairment charge that we expect to record and our expectations regarding use of proceeds.

These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the conditions to closing will be satisfied or waived in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, unforeseen complications in receiving regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, Teck undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. Further information concerning risks, assumptions and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our most recent Annual Information Form filed under our profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ) under cover of Form 40-F, as well as subsequent filings that can also be found under our profile.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Teck Media Contact
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
copper bars

Investing in Copper as Global Uncertainty Rises

Copper has been under pressure in 2022, shedding over 22 percent on the back of weaker demand and macro worries.

The base metal, often used as a key indicator of economic health, kicked off the year trading at US$9,720.50 per metric ton and moved its way up to an all-time high of US$10,674; prices have since fallen and are currently hovering around US$7,500.

But even as macro factors affect the sector, experts still believe there are profits to be made in copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Is Peak Copper Coming? (Updated 2022)

Is Peak Copper Coming? (Updated 2022)

Markets and supply chains across the commodities spectrum have taken hits from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The base metal copper is no exception. Now, some analysts are once again calling for peak copper in much the same way as others have voiced concerns over peak oil or peak gold.

After the 2008 recession, copper surprised everyone with its rapid ascent — propelled by China's stockpiling program, it hit record-high prices. In 2011, concerns that peak copper was on the horizon were exacerbated by the rapid industrialization seen in China. As the Asian powerhouse's copper demand skyrocketed, copper stockpiles had a tough time meeting the increased demand.

That raised the question of when the market will reach peak copper — a time when global copper supply will enter a terminal decline. The predictions surrounding the timing of peak copper were are all over the map, ranging from 2020 to 2100.

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Remind Minority Shareholders to Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium

  • Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements
  • To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com
  • Question on voting please contact Kingsdale Advisors toll free at 1-888-370-3955 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

The independent directors of the Board of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") remind minority shareholders to vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution (the "Arrangement") to receive C$43.00 per share in Cash representing a 67% premium to Turquoise Hill's closing price of C$25.68 per share on 11 March 2022, the day prior to Rio Tinto's initial public proposal to acquire Turquoise Hill.

REASONS TO ACCEPT THE OFFER

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Third Quarter 2022 Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported net loss attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $11.2 million ( ($0.01) per share) in the third quarter and earnings of $281.3 million ( $0.37 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Adjusted earnings 1 were $30.9 million ( $0.04 per share) for the quarter and $288.9 million ( $0.38 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $202.4 million and $938.8 million respectively.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022" or "third quarter") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $113 million ($0.16 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $96 million ($0.14 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nanadie Well Project Copper-Nickel-PGE RC Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report assay results from the April/May 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign which was completed at the Nanadie Well Project ("NWP") as outlined in Figure 1*.

HIGHLIGHTS

- RC drilling at the Nanadie Well Project has identified broad anomalous zones copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation 1.6 kilometres north of the Nanadie Well resource

- RC drilling on the 10 kilometre long layered magmatic/greenstone-metasediment basal contact has identified further copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation

- RC drilling has successfully tested the Nanadie mineralisation a further 1.6km along strike to the north

- These encouraging results have been prioritised for follow up geophysical and drilling programmes

Drilling assay results include:

- 4m @ 746 ppm Cu & 0.11 ppm Pd from 100m in 22NWRC002

- 16m @ 2,325 ppm Cu & 0.06 ppm Au from 88m in 22NWRC003A, including:
o 4m @ 6,250 ppm Cu & 0.15 ppm Au from 92m

- 68m @ 2,305 ppm Cu, 0.09 ppm Pd & 0.05 ppm Pt from 36m in 22SKRC001

- 56m @ 3,337 ppm Cu, 0.14 ppm Pd & 0.06 ppm Pt from 116m in 22SKRC001 including:
o 24m @ 5,002 Cu, 1,294 ppm Ni, 0.23 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 140m

- 4m @ 4,720 ppm Cu, 1,330 ppm Ni, 0.28 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 68m in 22SKRC002

- 12m @ 3,620 ppm Cu, 0.09 ppm Pd & 0.06 ppm Pt from 116m in 22SKRC002

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are seeing the opening up of potential of the mineralisation system at Nanadie Well.

We have not prioritised this work as we are focussed on Nifty Restart and have conducted a full field season of drilling at the Maroochydore deposit in 2021.

Now after 24 months of surface mapping, geophysical surveys, drilling, assaying, interpreting data and generating Cyprium's maiden mineral resource at Nanadie Well, we are seeing the results which are demonstrating the size and multi-metal nature of this extensive magmatic system.

We will split the composite samples over these intervals and await the assay results. Afterwhich we will then determine the next steps and design follow up geophysical and drilling programmes for this exciting project.

Cyprium is well advanced with the Nifty finance process and the operation itself is at the start line, ready to be refurbished and restarted once the financing is finalised. We are continuing to work on the exciting development projects at the Maroochydore copper cobalt deposit and the Nanadie Well copper nickel gold silver PGE project, both of which demonstrate great potential for extensions and further discoveries in close proximity to our identified resources."

The 6 RC drillhole programme tested a variety of exploration targets in the NWP for a total of 918 metres as detailed in Figure 2, Image 1, Long section 1 and Appendices 1 and 2*.

The Stark basal contact target consists of magmatic Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation associated with the Barrambie Igneous Complex ("BIC"), a layered mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex that extends for 75 kilometres along a major NNW-SSE striking crustal boundary - the Youanmi Shear Zone. Mineralisation observed by previous operators and Cyprium consists of disseminated, stringer, matrix, semi-massive and massive sulphides - primarily chalcopyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, pyrite and pentlandite - located at or near the base of some intrusions within the complex.

Outcropping Cu-Ni gossan and sulphide mineralisation was discovered in and around shallow historic workings at the Stark prospect in 2014. Mineralisation is hosted by gabbro on or near its basal contact with banded iron formation ("BIF") and plunges gently south. Limited historical exploration at the prospect has included geological mapping and surface sampling, geophysics and drilling.

Two holes were drilled at Stark as part of the recent program, with one drillhole testing a SQUID EM anomaly and the other one testing up plunge of previous drill intercepts. Both drillholes hit sulphide mineralisation in gabbro above the basal BIF contact:

- 22SKRC001 intersected a wide interval of disseminated, matrix and semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite from 36m within an embayment in the basal gabbro contact, and returned:
o 68 m @ 2,305 ppm Cu from 36 m,
o 56 m @ 3,337 ppm Cu from 116 m including,

- 24 m @ 5,002 ppm Cu, 1,294 ppm Ni, 0.23 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 140 m

- 22SKRC002 intersected disseminated to splashy pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite towards the base of the gabbro, returning an intercept of 12 m @ 3,620 ppm Cu from 116 m

Cyprium tenements partly cover 12 kilometres of the BIC and 10 kilometres of lightly explored prospective basal contacts. Cyprium considers that potential for polymetallic sulphide mineralisation has already been demonstrated. Geophysical and drilling programmes are currently being designed to follow up this prospective magmatic intrusive basal contact.

A line of four holes was drilled to test 1.6km along strike north of the Nanadie Well Inferred Mineral Resource (40.4 Mt @ 0.40 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, refer to CYM ASX announcement: 19 July 2022, "Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate") in the vicinity of anomalous intercepts in historic drillholes. Transported overburden up to 50m thick presented drilling challenges, which meant that drillhole 22NWRC003 had to be abandoned at 66m and redrilled nearby as 22NWRC003A. Finely disseminated chalcopyrite was logged sporadically throughout the holes, with the greatest volume between 86 m and 98 m in 22NWRC003A returning:

- 16 m @ 2,325 ppm Cu from 88 m including:
o 4 m @ 6,250 ppm Cu & 0.15 ppm Au from 92 m

The RC drilling was designed to test the northern extents of the Nanadie Well layered magmatic intrusive polymetallic mineralisation. The 16m zone of copper/gold mineralisation intersected in 22NWRC003A, 1.6 km north of the current Nanadie Well mineral resource, demonstrates the extensional potential of the system and follow up geophysical and drilling programmes are being designed by Cyprium geologists to further test this potential.

The drilling has successfully tested the extensional potential of the current Nanadie Well mineralisation to the north. The results open up a further 1.6km of potential strike for the current mineralisation.

Cyprium is planning the next stage of work programmes to target the potential mineralised corridor.

Analytical samples for the Nanadie Well extensional and Stark basal contact investigation programmes were collected as 4 m scoop split composites. Cyprium geologists will select and submit for assay 1 m splits from the mineralised composites to gain a full understanding of the grade distributions and to assist in the design of follow up geophysical and drilling programmes for both exploration programmes.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/853R74V3



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×