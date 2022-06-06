Gaming Investing News

- Technicolor Creative Studios, leaders in the digital entertainment space have announced the expansion of their Games business, Technicolor Games with investment in talent, technology and several new service lines accelerating the growth of the global studio.

Technicolor Games has hired several key executives to lead the division, including Jeaneane Falkler , previously of Keywords, International Game Technology and Microsoft as President. Falkler, a prolific leader in the games industry brings a wealth of insight and experience in building and retaining passionate and high-performing teams focused on increasing revenue and market share.

Falker is joined by Sylvain Doreau , newly acquired Executive Creative Director at Technicolor Games. Doreau joins the business from Virtuos Games working across their worldwide studios. Doreau's seasoned career includes executive positions with Activision, Lucasfilm and Electronic Arts and has seen him direct numerous cinematics and game trailers, working on Oscar and Emmy award-winning projects.

Technicolor Games joins Technicolor Creative Studio brands, MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation, in developing top-tier visual graphics in addition to multiple other creative services to video games publishers and developers. Technicolor Games will offer an unparalleled service to the games industry at scale, backed by the innovative legacy of Technicolor and its sister studios, who together can provide a suite of in-house full-service production across games IP, from in-game assets to TV advertising, interactive experiences, animation and feature length film.

The studio has also announced a recruitment drive globally to power its new suite of service lines, which include:

  • Art Pre-Production
  • Asset Creation / Lighting-VFX Animation
  • Capture
  • Co-Development
  • Quality Assurance
  • Web 3.0
  • Marketing Services

Technicolor Games has long-standing, active and collaborative relationships with leading games developers and publishers including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, TakeTwo and Activision.

President, Jeaneane Falkler comments, "Being part of the rich innovative legacy and creative network of Technicolor Creative Studios means Technicolor Games is uniquely placed to provide a suite of services that no other game asset provider can. We have an ambition to apply our decades of experience across the games industry, to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming both visually, and technologically, making big ideas a reality for our creative partners."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gala's Web3 Game GRIT Now Easily Accessible to Epic Games Store's 194M+ Players

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store's more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala's place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.

This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform , and announced the company's upcoming launch of Spider Tanks , the world's first NFT esport.

Vanta Leagues Partners With AMLE as their Official Esports Partner

- Vanta has partnered with the Association for Middle Level Education to become the new official esports platform and partner of AMLE.

With this partnership, AMLE's membership of 35,000 educators will now be able to bring esports to their students via a safe, COPPA compliant platform. Starting this fall, schools can compete for free in AMLE's esports league and access expert esports coaching and development programming.

NEOPETS METAVERSE ANNOUNCES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF NFT.NYC

Neopets, the popular online site that for over two decades has inspired hundreds of millions of wide-eyed internet surfers through its virtual pets, mini games, and community forums, makes its Metaverse debut at one of New York's biggest NFT events with its latest project, Neopets Metaverse .

From June 20 to June 23 , the Neopets Metaverse team will attend the 4th annual NFT.NYC event, where they will be performing meet and greets, holding giveaways for Neopets merchandise, and presenting a sneak peek demo of a Metaverse mini-game.

Gambit Rewards Partners with the Largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer

Partnership introduces a new way for gamers to earn and play with their Gamelancer points

Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a new partnership with the world's largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer. Gamelancer's growing network of over 28 million followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming today. The partnership introduces Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming platform ("Loyalty Gaming") to Gamelancer's fast growing audience of social gamers.

gDEX Metaverse Announces Its Global Leadership

  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to build the world's most unique platform for gamers everywhere .
GDEX, a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse, today announced its key global leadership team. This team comprises veterans from various segments of both the crypto and gaming industries, with portfolios spanning some of the most well-known names in the world such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, JP Morgan, Disney, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, etc.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Kicks Off & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its special 5th Anniversary with the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and more in-game campaigns on Friday, June 3 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

