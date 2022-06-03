GamingInvesting News

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), announces changes to its board of directors.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Sorin Stoian , Swarmio's CTO, has joined its board of directors. Sorin is a technology visionary with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating large scale technology platforms. Sorin will be guiding the board with technology strategy and direction as Swarmio expands globally with large telecom operators. Each of Larry Taylor and David Sharma have stepped down from the board. Vijai Karthigesu , Swarmio's CEO, has also been appointed as Chair of the Board.

"We would like to thank Larry Taylor and David Sharma for their support and guidance as Swarmio transitioned from a private company to a public one late in 2021." said Vijai Karthigesu , Swarmio's CEO.  "Their experience and input were invaluable to Swarmio at such an important time."

About Swarmio

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c0956.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

HPIL Announces Shareholders Meeting

HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it will be having a shareholders meeting on June 9 th at 2:PM PST to give the shareholders a complete in depth explanation and plan on the current business status and its moving forward plans. The discussions will be about the following:

  1. Apogee Dynamics status update and its new plans in the EV market.
  2. Humm Token www.hummtoken.com and its confirmed launch date along with its ongoing business model.
  3. World Gaming Group and the launch of "Solomons Revenge" www.solomonsrevenge.com this month along with discussing its future plans on new game development.
  4. World Gaming Group and "ZIPPA" www.zippa.gg and why the delay that will ultimately separate itself from any competition and its confirmed launch date.
  5. Explaining the legal settlements that are now complete.
  6. Future funding.
  7. What the growth plans are for 2022-2023.

"We continue to Wait for the responses from the OTC in regards to when Pink Status will occur as we have done all we can including having all the filings up to date and this has been the toughest of all trying to explain to the shareholders why so long and I understand the frustration, however it is out of our hands", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Karma the Game of Destiny and 1520 Records to Host a Live Music and Pre-Drop NFT Auction Event at Yonkers Brewery June 24, 4-8pm.

The event will feature Music & Metaverse Video collaborations with Karma the Game of Destiny while playing music from the Game's Soundtrack now available on all streaming platforms. Just search Karma the Game of Destiny.

Live performances at Yonkers Brewery by:
Anthony Flammia @FLAMM, -
DK Rosarii (Dèborah Kvam) @DROSARII, and
Lu Castro @WHYNOTCASTRO

KGD will debut "Immersive Alien Worlds" shown via Projection and VR Headsets at the event.

The beer is on KGD and Yonkers Brewery for everyone who registers on the platform.

Karma the Game of Destiny is the leader in the Inter-Reality platform space.

  • KGD has built a platform that transcends the Metaverse.
  • 8 VR Metaverse worlds and a mobile app for gamified classified advertising with amazing content and functions like:
  • instant astrology compatibility,
  • truth or bomb, (when you don't know what to say)
  • hide and zap, (for creepy and inappropriate or rude participants)
  • a real world adult game show,
  • a web-app for Ambassadors to earn income.
  • Ambassadors have 11 level ups for increased earnings while building their audiences

Atari described it as a "Mind Bending Experience." KGD is a futuristic platform that is poised to rock the social scene.

Their 11,000 first run NFTs will be collector items that can pass from generation to generation through blockchain ownership. And unlike many NFTs these are connected to an entire functional entertainment world and an evolutionary change to the Internet.

The Auction will be for the Music and Video NFTs being shown at the Event.

"The Collective Worlds are not going to know what hit them," said Rene Reyes , Founder, "it's like the Metaverse & Internet meets The Hunger Games©. It's way more than VR and AR/3D for mobile. It's an overlay and a revolving door between reality and digital reality both mobile and VR and creating real value for adults by augmenting and integrating social living; It's a multi-interface, hardware agnostic immersive app where the entire world can become the platform's playground and stage. People will be participating in live streams all over the world, connected through this new digital Inter-Reality."

For more information call 855-257-8464 or visit https://www.karmathegame.guru or https://linktr.ee/karmathegame

Music/Video NFTs

NFTs based on Game Characters

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karma-the-game-of-destiny-and-1520-records-to-host-a-live-music-and-pre-drop-nft-auction-event-at-yonkers-brewery-june-24-4-8pm-301560710.html

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs, First Sale on Binance NFT

- BBF Inc. has announced that 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs will be released on the Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, on the 10th of this month. Featuring the beloved characters of Pinkfong Wonderstar, these will be the first collection of the 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs, First Sale on Binance NFT

For its first collaboration with Binance NFT, BBF Inc. plans to release 2,504 Mystery Box NFTs featuring the adorable characters from Pinkfong Wonderstar, the hit 3D animated series of The Pinkfong Company, on the Binance NFT on the 10th. The Binance NFT Mystery Box 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends NFTs' is designed to enable Play-to-earn and token mining within the game. Detailed sales and event information will be released later on the Binance NFT official website and social media channels.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a P2E game developed by Day1 Entertainment based on the Pinkfong Baby Shark IP, the world-renowned IP of The Pinkfong Company, after Day1 Entertainment entered into a license agreement with The Pinkfong Company.

Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently holding a Pre-Registration Event through the official Pre-Registration page ( bbfpreregistration.io/ ) for global user. Those interested can find detailed information about the event on the website and through community channels.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a classic arcade bubble shooter P2E game that is fun and easy to enjoy. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released globally within the first half of this year except South Korea , Vietnam , Singapore , North Korea , and China pursuant to the regulations of each country.

BBF Inc.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-shark-bubblefong-friends-nfts-first-sale-on-binance-nft-301560742.html

GO2E: WHEN WEB3 REVOLUTIONS COMBINES WITH FITNESS

GO2E, a Web 3.0 fitness app with inbuilt Game-Fi, Social-Fi, and Metaverse elements, is getting ready for a Beta Testing event and is expected to be the next "blockbuster" in the market.

GO2E: WHEN WEB3 REVOLUTIONS COMBINES WITH FITNESS

Recently, the Go2e team announced that the first beta test version of the app is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. Although this version is currently available internally and tested by the development team only, this is believed to be a very positive signal from this potential project.

Despite its recent appearance on the market, GO2E has built a strong community. Through the few images revealed by the development team, many positive reviews from users on social media were recorded for its eye-catching design and user-friendly interface, creating excitement for many players.

After gathering feedback and processing necessary modifications, a public beta test event will be held and open to everyone, especially members of the GO2E community.

For anyone, anywhere, anytime: Combine Web3 revolutions and Fitness

COVID 19 has brought significant losses and difficulties to the world. Beyond the direct impact of the virus on our long-term health, staying indoors and self-isolating has had significant consequences on our mental well-being.

However, let's say there is one good point that COVID holds, then it must be helping people to realize the importance of health. The notion that physical activity helps keep us healthy is old news. People are already aware that exercise is good for them in many ways, but not many people make it a part of their daily routine. The reasons are plenty: not motivated enough, not knowing where to start, not having enough time and necessary supplies, etc.

In the meantime, the Move-to-earn concept is currently "making a splash" throughout the Crypto community, as it allows users to earn passive income while engaging in physical activities.

The GO2E development team considers this to be a golden opportunity to make a positive impact on the community's fitness situation. And just like that, we started the GO2E project.

GO2E - We Go to Earn, Go to Enjoy, Go to Everything

Intending to build a healthy habit that lasts: exercise every day, even if it's just light walking, GO2E utilizes the benefits of Web3 to be more than just a "game" but also a habit former. Users can now have a chance to receive a passive income while engaging in a variety of game modes that suit different players' preferences, including:

  • Go-to-Exclusive Mode:

This is an individual mode that shows the most basic mechanism of GO2E. After equipping NFT Sneakers on the app, each user can earn tokens by moving individually in their way.

  • Go-To-Extend Mode (Under Development):

Compared to the individual mode, this is a team mode where the rate of dropping Mystery Box and OTM earned per user increases. The more people one moves with, the higher this ratio. All users in the same group must have Sneaker NFT and Stamina to participate in Extend Mode.

  • Go-to-Easy Mode (Under Development):

This mode allows players to passively earn at any time. They will be able to earn OTM even if the GO2E app is not actively used. Easy mode will count steps straight from their mobile device's Health Data app as long as the user holds a Sneaker in the app, with a daily limit of 3,000 steps.

  • Go-to-Encounter Function (Under Development):

This is a feature that helps develop GO2E communities, where users worldwide can step back and have more chances to be meaningfully connected in an augmented way.

More than just a "game"

Is Move to earn and Gamefi trendy? Correct. Is GO2E a game inspired by this trend? Also correct. But GO2E shows they're aiming to address a more significant problem: "How do we nudge millions of users to get even just a little more active and keep it on a daily basis?"

GO2E's mission is to establish a sustainable community bringing up the utilization of Web 3.0 and aiming at building a healthy habit that lasts, hope to help thousands improve their lives by making simple changes to their lifestyle — as simple as taking a walk around the block. In the future, GO2E even has plans to partner with sports brands to further popularize this healthy lifestyle.

These early successes demonstrate that GO2E is gradually becoming an innovative mobile solution for the next generation of fitness enthusiasts who want to socialize and be active in virtuality and reality.

GO2E upcoming milestones in 2022

  • Airdrop V1: Now available at https://t.me/Go2E_Airdrop_bot
  • Beta Testing App - Early June
  • NFT Shoebox Sale - Mid June
  • $GTE Public Sale - Mid June
  • Mainnet (Official Launch) - Mid June: With the positive signals received from the community, we have every reason to look forward to a grand launch from GO2E.

About GO2E tokens

1. Governance Token:

  • Token name: Go To E
  • Token Symbol: GTE
  • Total Supply: 1.000.000.000

2. In-game Token:

  • Token name: On The Moon
  • Token Symbol: OTM
  • Total Supply: Unlimited

OFFICIAL WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA

- Website: https://go2e.io/
- Blog: https://blog.go2e.io/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/Go2E_Official
- Discord: https://discord.gg/PPZnvgWw5p

- Telegram Community: https://t.me/Go2E_Official
- Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Go2E_Ann

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go2e-when-web3-revolutions-combines-with-fitness-301560879.html

Rockstar Energy Drink Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Gaming and Entertainment Organization, NRG

Rockstar Energy and NRG Will Debut its first SOUND SERIES, a Live Stream Music Experience, at the NRG Hot Pockets Castle in Los Angeles on June 16 to Broadcast Via Twitch

Rockstar Energy Drink announced a new multi-year partnership with Gaming and Entertainment Organization, NRG . The partnership aligns NRG, the most-watched professional gaming organization in North America with Rockstar Energy Drink, creating opportunities for the brand to build connections with players, creators, and fans who are the digital generation.

Gamer rage is more than memes: Opera GX presents its first Rage Report with key insights on US and UK gamers' daily frustrations

- One in four gamers has destroyed their gear out of rage

- Two out of three get angry when losing and a majority has had a game ruin their mood for the rest of the day

