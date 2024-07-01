Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Antilles Gold Limited

Strategy for Cuban Mining Joint Venture

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that on 28 June 2024 Shareholders of the Cuban joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, formally adopted previously agreed modifications to the existing Joint Venture Agreement.

The changes to the Agreement will enable the joint venture to pursue a strategy to progressively evolve as a substantial mining company, with minimal future contributions required from Antilles Gold.

The clearly defined pathway for Minera La Victoria to meet its objectives follows:

  • Q4 2024 - Commence construction of the relatively small Nueva Sabana gold- copper mine.
  • Q3 2025 - Complete the DFS for the La Demajagua gold-silver antimony open pit mine.
  • Q4 2025 - Cash flow from the Nueva Sabana mine.
  • Q4 2025 - Sell up to 50% of the La Demajagua project to a mining company with experience in operating a two-stage fluidised-bed roaster similar to the one that will be utilised for oxidising the project’s sulphide ore.
  • Q4 2025 - Commence construction of the La Demajagua mine.
  • Q2 2027 – Cash flow from the La Demajagua mine.

If the joint venture follows this strategy, Antilles Gold's future contributions to the joint venture will be limited, and the Company could look forward to a distribution from the sale of an effective 25% interest in the La Demajagua project before the end of 2025, and dividends from the Nueva Sabana mine starting in 2026.

Minera La Victoria could also investigate an opportunity to develop a low cost open pit mine in 2026 based on a high grade outcropping gold deposit held by the Company's Cuban partner, GeoMinera.

Additionally, the joint venture may consider establishing a joint venture with a major copper miner to accelerate exploration and potential development of its porphyry copper properties.

Antilles Gold has been able to assemble an excellent portfolio of development and exploration properties within the joint venture, and is finding GeoMinera to be a pragmatic and supportive partner.

The value and liquidity of the shareholding in Minera La Victoria should continue to increase as the activities of the joint venture progress, and the Company will seek to monetise its investment in Cuba before the end of next year through the proposed partial sale of the La Demajagua project, or the sale of shares in the joint venture company.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aaucopper investinggold investinggold stocksGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Line going up, finger pointing to top of line.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gowest Gold Jumps 86 Percent on Deal to Go Private

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 0.89 points last week to close at 569.82.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data this past Friday (June 28) in its Personal Income and Outlays report. The PCE minus food and energy is the favored index of the US Federal Reserve.

The report stated that the PCE price index rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in May, and increased just 0.1 percent month-over-month compared to April. This year-over-year increase marks the lowest since March of 2021, the last time it was below the central bank’s target 2 percent inflation rate.

Keep reading...Show less

Prospector Announces Strategic Equity Investment By B2Gold

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. Pursuant to the transaction B2Gold has agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,311.36 (the "Offering").

Rob Carpenter, CEO and Director of Prospector, said, "We are excited to have B2Gold as a keystone shareholder in Prospector Metals and our team is looking forward to their technical input on our flagship ML Project, Yukon. B2Gold is a major global gold producer with a strong commitment to communities, sustainable mining and employee safety. This investment and technical partnership will allow Prospector to advance the ML project more efficiently and it represents an endorsement of our exploration philosophy and targeting methods."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Welcomes Industry Veteran Red Conger to Board of Directors

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Harry M. (Red) Conger to its Board of Directors, who will also serve on the Safety and Sustainability Committee. Red brings over 46 years of extensive mining and leadership experience to Newmont's Board of Directors, having recently retired from Teck Resources, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627078254/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Pile of gold bars over black background.

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2024

The price of gold soared to record highs during the second quarter of 2024, reaching US$2,450.05 on May 19.

The historic gains were due to several factors including waning inflationary figures and speculation an improving economic outlook would cause the US Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates. Gold prices also saw continued momentum from central bank buying in April and slower outflows to Western ETFs.

However, the gold price saw its biggest drop in two years at the beginning of June as a strong jobs report cut the likelihood of a September rate cut and the People’s Bank of China reported it made no gold purchases in May.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Gold has set records in nearly every currency this past year, and it smashed through Australian records on April 22 when it reached AU$3,638.01.

The price has seen a pullback since that time but continues to trend near historical highs. As for gold's US dollar price, it hit an all-time high of US$2,450.05 on May 20.

The meteoric gains of 2024 come on the back of several factors including continued purchases by Central Banks in Asia, an improving economic situation in the United States and continued geopolitical instability including the potential for regional escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investor Webinar – 3pm AEST Tuesday 2 July

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

Successful Maiden Dosing of TRP-8803 (IV-Infused Psilocin) Completed in Global First

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Related News

Copper Investing

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

Lithium Investing

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

uranium investing

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

silver investing

Sorby Hills Project FEED Study

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

×