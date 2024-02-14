Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to present the attached copy of a Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry System in Cuba.

The Evaluation was prepared by the Company’s Exploration Director, Dr Christian Grainger, and Ricardo Sierra, a Colombian consulting geologist engaged by Antilles Gold on its exploration programs in Cuba.

These two highly experienced geologists with a record of exploration successes have advised that “the results of investigations to date indicate the strong possibility of discovering a significant porphyry copper deposit at El Pilar”.

It is expected that drilling will be resumed on the El Pilar porphyry system after the relevant concession is transferred from Antilles Gold’s existing Exploration Agreement with the Cuban Government's mining company, GeoMinera, to a joint venture with the potential for majority foreign ownership.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Kinross reports 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results

Delivers on 2023 guidance, strong 2024 outlook of 2.1 million Au eq. oz.
Tasiast and La Coipa projects completed driving significant free cash flow
Great Bear exceeds expectations and adds more than one million high-grade inferred ounces

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") today announced its results for the fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Clear Strategies and Strong Partnerships Set Barrick Up to Outperform, Says Bristow

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results
All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) A strong finish to 2023 boosted Barrick's full-year gold production to 4.05 million ounces and its copper output to 420 million pounds 1 while its Tier One 2 gold mines capitalized on a record gold price to deliver a robust financial performance.

Barrick Declares Q4 Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate 1,450,000 stock options to directorsofficers, employees and consultants with an exercise price of C$0.12. An aggregate 350,000 of the options are subject to vesting and all but 100,000 of the remaining options (1,350,000) granted have a 5 year term with an expiry of February 6, 2029. The remaining 100,000 expire in 2 years on February 6, 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rox Resources

New Geophysical Surveys (IP) at Mt Fisher - Mt Eureka Project Identify Numerous High-Priority Gold Targets

West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), is pleased to report results from recently completed geophysical Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) surveys at its Mt Fisher and Mt Eureka Projects in Western Australia.

Analyst Report Outlines Brightstar’s ‘Cheapest, Quickest’ Path to Cash Generation

Corporate finance advisor Evolution Capital affirms Brightstar Resources’ (ASX:BTR) potential to be one of the cheapest and quickest pathways to cash generation.

Antilles Gold Limited
True North Copper Mining Restart Study Confirms Positive Cloncurry Copper Project Economics

Baselode Closes Bought Deal Financing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

×