ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Gold Investing News

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Pan American Silver Corp (TSX: PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) resulting in the combination of the companies. Each share of Yamana Gold will be exchanged for 0.1598 Pan American Silver shares and 0.0376 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and US$1.0406 in cash.

As a result of closing conditions being met, Yamana Gold's shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on April 4, 2023 . The shares outstanding of Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/28/c4324.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources

Comet Vale Gold Project, WA: Drilling Underway To Expand Known High-Grade Mineralisation

Located 100km north of Kalgoorlie, Comet Vale hosts extensive high-grade gold with existing underground development and infrastructure

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX:LRL) (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) is pleased to advise that exploration drilling is underway at its Comet Vale gold-copper-nickel project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

CEL Delivers Significant High-Grade Mineral Resource Estimate Of 1.6 Moz At 5.0 g/t AuEq1 Within 2.8Moz AuEq1 At Hualilan

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which is reported according to JORC (2012) for the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. This upgraded 2023 MRE is a significant increase in both total ounces and the high-grade component of the MRE. Total ounces have increased from2.1 million ounces gold equivalent to 2.8 million ounces gold equivalent as shown in Table 1.
Keep reading...Show less
White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W) CEO David D'Onofrio believes the company's Nolan property has all the elements for a major gold discovery at a time when interest in the precious metal is gradually coming back.

“One of the projects, called Nolan, is on the peak of a fault system. It's the site of a very historic placer camp. So all the ingredients for a major discovery are there. These are the types of things we saw in our existing discoveries. We are very excited to be able to drill that this year. It’s a busy, action-packed (year),” D’Onofrio said. “I think the interest in gold is starting to come back. So all the confluence events can really come together at the perfect time here.”

The CEO said 2023 is the most exciting year for the company considering how it has taken a grassroots discovery and grown its resource into almost 1.8 million ounces of gold, something that’s very unique in Canada. “We're going to put out an upgraded resource to further demonstrate how special of an opportunity this is within our company," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Drill Results From The Centre Forest Prospect Indicates Potential Intrusive Related Mineralisation System At Ularring

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) wishes to advise that it has now received all the assay results from the co-funded EIS diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ularring project in Western Australia. This announcement contains the freshly received assay results and preliminary interpretations.

Keep reading...Show less

Pioneering Kibali Plans Further Partner-Based Development

All amounts in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Since Kibali went into production 10 years ago it has not only grown into Africa's largest gold mine, it has also opened a new mining frontier in the DRC and stimulated the development of a thriving regional economy in the country's North-East province, says Mark Bristow, Barrick president and chief executive.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE LARONDE COMPLEX

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it has filed an updated Technical Report for the LaRonde Complex in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altech – Launch Of Cerenergy® 1.0 MWh Gridpack Design For Renewable Energy Storage Market

Latest Assays Confirm Widespread Rare Earth Mineralisation Over An Expanded Western Zone At Cowalinya

Drilling Continues To Enhance Lithium Resource Potential At Incahuasi Salar

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (ASX: INF) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

Countdown To Diamond Drilling Program At Pomme REE-Nb Project

Uranium Investing

Enhanced Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Robust Financial Returns And Near-Term Production Potential Of The Tiris Uranium Project

Uranium Investing

Energy Metals For Tomorrow, And Today

Uranium Investing

Enhanced Feasibility Study Investor Webinar

Oil and Gas Investing

Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Thesis Intact, Don't Allow Price to Set Narrative

Lithium Investing

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Copper Investing

What Factors Affect Copper Supply and Demand? (Updated 2023)

×