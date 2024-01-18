Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

"The approval of Thermage FLX, and the TR-4 return pad, marks a significant milestone for Solta Medical," Thomas J. Appio, Bausch Health Chief Executive Officer, said. "Not only is this important for growing our business, but it also represents an enormous achievement for our R&D and Regulatory Teams, who worked tirelessly with the NMPA."

Thermage is a non-invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to help tighten and improve the smoothness and texture of the skin's surface to optimize a patient's appearance. Thermage is a versatile and effective treatment that can be used on all skin types and genders, on a wide range of areas on the face, body and around the eyes. Globally, more than two million Thermage treatments have been performed.

"The approval from NMPA means we are able to continue the momentum of the growth of Thermage in China," Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, said. "Building on the legacy of Thermage CPT, which has been serving Chinese institutions and consumers effectively since 2015, we look forward to delivering the Thermage FLX proven technology to the Chinese market."

Indications

  • The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage® [CPT] [FLX] system and accessories are indicated for use in:
    • Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids
    • Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles
  • The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage® CPT and FLX systems and accessories are indicated for use in:
    • Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye
    • Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles
    • Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite

Important Safety Information

  • Do not undergo Thermage treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage® treatment.
  • Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage system:
  • Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds)
  • In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy
  • In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos
  • In children
  • Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours.
  • Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days, but can remain up to several weeks.
  • The following adverse effects occur infrequently:
  • The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation.
  • Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment.
  • Numbness, tingling" or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks.
  • Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications.
  • Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.
  • The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated.
  • The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following:

Ask your doctor for more information about Thermage FLX and see www.thermage.com for additional details.

About Solta Medical

Solta Medical, a business unit of Bausch Health, is a global leader in the medical aesthetics market. Our vision at Solta is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and their patients. The Thermage® RF systems, Fraxel® laser, Clear + Brilliant® laser, and VASER® ultrasonic system provide exceptional results for patients and lasting growth to physicians due to our foundation of brands that have stood the test of time. More than five million procedures have been performed with Solta Medical's portfolio of products around the world. More information can be found at www.solta.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch +Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the expected results of, and market for, the Company's Thermage® treatment. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

###

Investor Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(848) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic LABS President Ruchika Singhal Named "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year" by Schwab Foundation

Since its inception, LABS has screened 1.6 million patients, enrolled more than 237,000 people in healthcare programs, and improved more than 100,000 lives

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced at WEF's annual meeting in Davos today that Ruchika Singhal, president of Medtronic LABS, is the 2024 "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumteics Technology President and CEO Dean Burns

Ocumetics Eyes First In-human Trials of Accommodating Lens Technology in Early 2024

Ocumetics Technology (TSXV:OTC,OTCQB:OTCFF,FWB:2QBO) has successfully completed a biocompatibility animal study for its proprietary Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, and according to President and CEO Dean Burns, the company is gearing up to commence its first in-human study for the technology in the first quarter of 2024.

“We’re going to have 15 subjects, and we’ll have the Ocumetics lens in one eye and we’ll have the control lens in the other eye, just doing a natural comparison of the effect of the lens,” he said. The in-human trials are seeking to prove the Ocumetics lens would help patients get their best-corrected vision and maximize the technology’s accommodative effects.

“We want to make sure that the patient sees extremely well. The second thing is we want to make sure that we maximize whatever the accommodative effects that we can accommodate with this technology.”

Keep reading...Show less

FDA approves Medtronic Percept RC neurostimulator with exclusive BrainSense technology

Rechargeable neurostimulator joins the Medtronic Percept ™ family the first and only deep brain stimulation system with sensing, directionality, and advanced programming.

DUBLIN , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Percept™ RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept™ family, which includes the Percept™ PC neurostimulator, BrainSense™ technology†, and SenSight™ directional leads. The Percept™ family is the only sensing-enabled DBS system on the market, allowing the physician to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia* as well as epilepsy. Over 11 million people in the U.S. are living with movement disorders 1-2 and approximately 3.4 million with epilepsy 3 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Announces Initiation of BACKBEAT Pivotal Study of AVIM Therapy in Hypertensive Pacemaker Patients

  • Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic, Inc., have an exclusive strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for hypertensive pacemaker population, which is estimated to be more than 750,000 patients annually worldwide

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the first patient was randomized in the BACKBEAT pivotal study in late December 2023. The BACKBEAT pivotal study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™), for the treatment of pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of antihypertensive medications.

AVIM therapy is an investigational patented bioelectronic therapy, administered using a standard dual-chamber pacemaker, designed to immediately, substantially and persistently reduce blood pressure. Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) ("Medtronic") formed a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for hypertensive pacemaker patients in July 2022. If approved, Medtronic will have exclusive global rights to commercialize AVIM-enabled pacing systems for this target population, and Orchestra BioMed will share in the revenues generated from Medtronic sales of the AVIM-enabled pacing systems.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Diabetes announces world's first approval for MiniMed 780G System with Simplera Sync disposable, all-in-one sensor

With CE Mark approval, the benefits of the MiniMed™ 780G system are now available with a new sensor that takes less than 10 seconds to insert 1

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for the MiniMed™ 780G system with Simplera Sync™, a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor (CGM) requiring no fingersticks or overtape. Simplera Sync™ features an improved user experience with a simple, two-step insertion process and is half the size of previous Medtronic sensors.*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Hears Oral Arguments on Patent Dispute

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that, as scheduled, oral arguments were heard today at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the "Court") in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, LTD et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As expected, no ruling was issued by the Court following these oral arguments

"We were pleased to have had the opportunity to present our oral arguments to the Court of Appeals today," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer said. "We look forward to the Court's decision in due course. We will continue to advocate for the safety of patients who have benefited from continued access to XIFAXAN, and look forward to continuing to serve those patients."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×