Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Zinc Investing News

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has reviewed historic drill logs recently obtained for 13 drill holes reported by American Yellowknife Mines from drilling conducted in 1951 at the MCO targets on the west side of O'Connor Lake. Slave Lake has noted that pegmatites and pegmatitic granites have been documented in these holes. Pegmatites were reported and ranged from less than 1 meter to over 10 meters in drill section. Exploration in 1951 was designed to test for zinc-lead-copper mineralization at O'Connor Lake. There was no evaluation for lithium or tantalum-columbite mineralization which are now a necessity for electrification (green energy).

The historic drilling occurred approximately 7 kilometers west of the Company's original Shaft Zone deposit. Major structures comprising high-grade zinc-lead mineralization, similar to those at the O'Connor Lake Saft Zone, were discovered west of O'Connor Lake prior to 1950 and were the target of the early MCO drilling. The 1951 drilling tested two separate vein systems in a series of widely-spaced holes ranging in depths of less than 90 meters. Recorded drill results include multiple vein intersections of pegmatite ranging from less than 1 meter to over 7 meters. No assay data is available to the Company from this drilling. This is a new area in which to focus exploration using geological mapping, sampling, and ground geophysical surveys to target drilling pegmatites and verify the historic intercepts of zinc-lead mineralization.

The company is looking to establish a resource at the O'Connor Lake project and can achieve this by a confirmation drill program of the historic intercepts as well as targeting additional areas for zinc-lead mineralization. As part of this program, the lithium potential of the known pegmatites will also be evaluated.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6453/155501_b85c1676b418b83a_001.jpg

Figure 1 Click Image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6453/155501_b85c1676b418b83a_001full.jpg

The country host rocks in the MCO area are comprised of a multiple-phased granitic intrusive complex which intrudes older regional metamorphic rocks. Sills and dykes of pegmatite cut the older metasedimentary units and earlier stage intrusives. The pegmatites are closely associated with the youngest intrusive, a muscovite granite, as structural continuations and in composition. The area where the 1951 drilling was undertaken has a series of major deep-seated structures along which the multiple-stage dyke swarms were able to intrude during the final phases of intrusive activity. Very late-stage hydrothermal systems were also able to intrude and deposit in the same fracture systems as veins and stockworks. This style of hydrothermal zinc-lead-copper deposition is the same as observed nearby at the Company's known occurrences.

Ritch Wigham, CEO, commented, "It can not be overstated how the historic data has enhanced our ability to advance this project in comparison to our peers. Lithium exploration will be substantially advanced with the recognition of pegmatites within the historic drilling. With the historic data now at hand, Slave Lake can better focus our exploration efforts and define drill targets more efficiently. Our focus initially was the high-grade zinc-lead+/- copper mineralization, but we can now add lithium as a target metal at our O'Connor Lake critical metals exploration project."

QP Gary statement: This release and its contents have been reviewed and approved by Gary Vivian, M.Sc., P.Geol a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, a historic zinc-lead +/- copper geologic resource, located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of the Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when zinc and lead prices collapsed post-war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.
Per:

Ritch Wigham CEO & Director
Phone: 604-396-5762
Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the progress of a definitive offtake agreement, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a few assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155501

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake ZincCSE:SLZBase Metals Investing
SLZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ)

Slave Lake Zinc


Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has recognized that coarse-grained pegmatites occur on their O'Connor Lake property which is currently host to critical metals of zinc +- copper. The pegmatites occur primarily as dykes but also occur as masses in complex multiple-phased intrusive granitic environments. Although no exploration has occurred on these pegmatites, there is potential to host spodumene mineralization, recognized to be the critical mineral for lithium potential. The Company knew of the pegmatite occurrences from the Prusti work (Ph.D. Thesis, 1954) and maintained confidentiality on the lithium potential until the land position was staked.

Slave Lake Zinc continues to add recent geophysical and geological data to its historical database as they work to generate exploration targets. The design of a detailed exploration program is currently underway to evaluate the potential of the pegmatites for their lithium content as well as the well-documented coarse, base-metal (Zn-Pb+/- Cu) vein systems, considered to be of magmatic-hydrothermal origin. The structures/lineaments associated with the base-metal veins are well documented locally and are projected to continue to the north and northwest of the MWK # 1 Vein. The exploration program will include ground geophysics, geological mapping and sampling, and drilling to test selected targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,617,710 common shares ("Debt Shares") to certain of its directors and the Company's chief financial officer (the "Creditors") in exchange for the cancellation of the aggregate of $261,771 of fees and expenses owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at $0.10 per Debt Share, which is above the closing market price of the common shares of the Company as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on February 9, 2023, being $0.095, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has recently acquired a significant database of historic (pre-1952) information pertaining to the O'Connor Lake zinc-lead-copper-silver -gold critical metals project. The Company is currently analyzing the new files and applying a modern exploration interpretation to them. The objective is to merge these new results with exploration results already generated by Slave Lake. The Company will use these combined results to coordinate the next phase of exploration consisting of geologic mapping and sampling, prospecting, and detailed geophysical surveys and to prioritize drill targets.

Slave Lake has recently reviewed our modern data with the Company's Geological consultants and a detailed interpretation of the lease portion of the 900-plus line kilometer airborne survey conducted earlier has been developed for follow up. The follow up interpretation contained within this small area to the south-west and parallel to the old head frame area has identified multiple new geophysical anomalies parallel to the main structural zone that was historically being developed prior to 1952. One strong new target is present southwest of the main zone and lies under water immediately offshore. Prior to application of modern exploration surveys this target would not be detected. Slave Lake will now conduct a detailed ground geophysical survey to define the target for drill testing. This survey work will utilize the ice cover on the lake to properly map the anomaly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is actively exploring the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead prospect. The Company's claims are located in the South Slave district of Canada's Northwest Territories in a mining friendly region with good infrastructure and supply access. The property is located some 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife and 60 kilometers from an all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. Vein structures discovered prior to 1952 were developed using drilling, bulk sampling, and underground methods. The prospect then lay idle from 1952 until its acquisition in 2016 by Slave Lake Zinc with no modern exploration in the intervening years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering and Grant of Stock Options

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering and Grant of Stock Options

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or the "Company") announces a private placement offering of units in the Company's securities to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, where each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.15share for two (2) years from the closing date of the offering of the units.

The Company also announces the grant of options to directors, officers, and consultants of Slave Lake to purchase up to 1,977,000 common shares its capital at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of the grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 50 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 22, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Provides Final Analytical Results for 2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program at Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Provides Final Analytical Results for 2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program at Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide analytical results for the last five (5) of eleven (11) drill holes completed as part of the 2022 metallurgical drill program on the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. The Schaft Creek deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENT OF THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARRUTHERS PASS OPTION AGREEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENT OF THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARRUTHERS PASS OPTION AGREEMENT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") announces the issuance of 145,834 common shares of the Company (" Consideration Shares ") and a cash payment of CA$40,000 to Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (" Cariboo Rose ") as per the second anniversary requirements of the Carruthers Pass Option Agreement dated February 17th, 2021 . The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed value of CA$0.24 per Consideration Share, being the ten-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares. The Consideration Shares issued are subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) at Booth #3228 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus and Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus and Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with its bought deal offering of (i) 7,462,500 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.77 per Common Share and (ii) 1,748,300 common shares issued as "flow-through shares" (the "Flow-Through Shares") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) at a price of $2.86 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $18,208,763 (the "Offering"), as further described in the news release of the Company dated February 8, 2023 . In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Scotia Capital Inc. Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce it has submitted applications to expand the highly prospective Nuevo Tintillo property package in the Andalusia Region of Spain. The applications have been accepted by local authorities and posted to the government web site. Recent field mapping and sampling programs by Emerita Geologists have confirmed Emerita's interpretation of the Nuevo Tintillo regional geologic environment and its stratigraphic similarity to adjacent properties hosting large base metal deposits. The additional land package under application is on trend with many of the recently identified target areas on the existing Nuevo Tintillo property and more than doubles the size of Emerita's mineral rights in the eastern part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. When the land application process is finalized, Emerita's Nuevo Tintillo holdings will be approximately 14,500 hectares which is an increase from the current 6,875 hectares. Nuevo Tintillo has seen little modern exploration despite its location in one of the oldest know mining districts on earth. Evidence of small-scale artisanal workings exist throughout the Nuevo Tintillo property but there is no record of modern exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Related News

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nickel Investing

Strategic Partnership Between QPM Energy And Carbon Logica

Resource Investing

Significant Copper-Gold Mineralisation Confirmed At Mongoose

×