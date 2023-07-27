Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a company that aims to unlock the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, a historic site rich in zinc, lead, and copper, situated in Canada's Northwest Territories. This property, found to the south of the Great Slave Lake and east of the Pine Point project, was initially developed post-World War II. However, it was abandoned in 1952 due to the collapse of zinc and lead prices after the war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is confident in its abilities to progress this project and significantly enhance the historic potential of the property. More information is available at www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Slave Lake Zinc Corp.
Per:
Ritch Wigham CEO & Director
Phone: 604-396-5762
Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the progress of a definitive offtake agreement, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a few assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company

Slave Lake Zinc
