Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Crew Energy

CR:CC

Goldstorm Metals

GSTM:CC

Cantex Mine Development

CD:CC

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): As much as we want to get on the ground and advance our project, we support and sympathise with the efforts to contain the devastation that our friends are subjected to in the communities that we are associated with in the South Slave.

Hay River, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are integral to our partners and our ongoing advancement of our mutually beneficial project to combat the obvious climate change challenges that we all face. Thankfully at this point Fort Resolution has only been superficially affected by this regional catastrophe. We deeply hope that remains the case as the summer and this catastrophic fire season are not yet contained.

Our focus is the development of a sustainable project that benefits all our partners and creates sustainable, environmentally friendly advances in climate friendly materials that will make all of our efforts more fulfilling and sustainable for the future. For our children and their children in kind. It has never been more apparent, I believe, to everyone how important projects like ours are if we are to combat the scourge of climate change and protect the planet going forward.

Our company has many connections to the Northwest Territories, not just by location. Our hearts and hopes are with everyone affected by this trying time.

Marci Cho
Our hearts are with you!

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a company that aims to unlock the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, a historic site rich in zinc, lead, and copper, situated in Canada's Northwest Territories. This property, found to the south of the Great Slave Lake and east of the Pine Point project, was initially developed post-World War II. However, it was abandoned in 1952 due to the collapse of zinc and lead prices after the war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is confident in its abilities to progress this project and significantly enhance the historic potential of the property. More information is available at www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.
Per:
Ritch Wigham CEO & Director
Phone: 604-396-5762
Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the progress of a definitive offtake agreement, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a few assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177862

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake ZincSLZ:CCCSE:SLZBase Metals Investing
SLZ:CC
Slave Lake Zinc
Sign up to get your FREE

Slave Lake Zinc Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ)

Slave Lake Zinc


Keep reading...Show less
Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its anticipated summer Lithium exploration program, as previously announced on July 17, 2022. This program marks a significant step towards enhancing the Company's "critical metals" project.

The summer exploration program will begin with a focus on conducting reconnaissance prospecting and sampling within a 15 square kilometer area located west of the original headframe, where many pegmatite showings are mapped. The initial fieldwork will target a pegmatite dyke swarm within this region, where northwest trending pegmatites are found to intrude all other rock units. The Company's property is part of the regional-scale Yellowknife Lithium initiative, with the east arm of Great Slave Lake providing the only separation of SLZ from known lithium bearing pegmatites in this extensive lithium corridor. Slave Lake Zinc has engaged Aurora Geosciences of Yellowknife as their experienced geological consultants. CEO Ritch Wigham will accompany Aurora Geosciences during this phase of exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") Slave Lake Zinc is excited to share its corporate update and announce its exploration plans for lithium potential in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company is currently designing its summer exploration program and is eagerly anticipating the sampling of pegmatite formations on its property for potential lithium content. This project could potentially add to the company's already important critical metals project in the region.

The company's geologists and advisors have identified numerous significant pegmatite formations from historic mapping conducted on the maiden O'Connor Lake MWK claims from the 1950s. These formations have been mapped over several hundreds of meters. This historical mapping was conducted in conjunction with the then-company, American Yellowknife Mines, which was establishing production for zinc/lead at O'Connor Lake prior to operations halting due to poor metals prices in the early 1950s.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE: SLZ) is on the verge of becoming a significant participant in the country's green economy with its strategic metal's exploration operations. The company has recently expanded its potential to include lithium, which is a critical component for electric car batteries, alongside its existing zinc and lead exploration developments.

Slave Lake Zinc has a unique project with an established zinc/lead target and unparalleled lithium potential in the same suite of host rocks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has continued to identify exciting new exploration targets at the O'Connor Lake project. The Company's review of historical drill logs indicates that the extensive drill program testing zinc lead deposits at the original discovery, MWK Number 1 vein, also reported intersecting pegmatitic dykes and pegmatitic granite in multiple drill holes. Intersections of pegmatite recorded in 1952 ranged from less than half a meter to over 8 meters within the same drill holes as multi meter intercepts of the highly prospective zinclead mineralization at the "head frame" area. This pegmatitic material is present as dyke swarms or injections. No sampling was ever done to test for the presence of lithium or other "critical metals" in these rocks. As part of the proposed summer work program, Slave Lake plans to locate the old core to determine if sampling it for lithium is feasible after this length of time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that it has completed its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Lordsburg Project, New Mexico. A total of 6 drill holes were completed for a total of 4,662m (Figure 1). Final analytical results are pending and expected to be completed within the next 3-4 weeks.

The Company has also completed a claim staking program and has expanded its land-position to the east of the existing Lordsburg claims. During the months of June and July, 235 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims were staked along the eastern boundary of the Lordsburg Property totaling approximately 1,902 hectares. In addition, the Company entered a mining lease with an option to purchase with Comstock Allied, LLC for three patent mining claims located in the center of the Lordsburg Property (Figure 1). This brings the new total land package to 1,205 contiguous Federal patented and unpatented lode mining claims, covering 9,462 hectares in area controlled by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche (" Tranche Three ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on August 2, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Closes Debt Settlement and Terminates Proposed Acquisition of the TJ Property

Fabled Copper Closes Debt Settlement and Terminates Proposed Acquisition of the TJ Property

(TheNewswire)

Fabled Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire August 18, 2023 - Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL ) ; ( FSE:XZ7) announces that it closed, on August 10, 2023, its previously announced debt settlement pursuant to which the Company settled an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the " Debt Settlement ") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a " Unit ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub . This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Corporation," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has received the first installment of $125,000 of the $250,000 grant it has been awarded from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program in support of its ongoing 2023 exploration program. This grant comes on the heels of the $250,000 received in two installments in May and June 2023 for the successful completion of its 2022 program, reaffirming the Company's commitment to advancing mineral exploration in the emerging mining region of Nunavut.

The Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation supports the development of a sustainable and viable mineral exploration sector in Nunavut through its DIG Program, providing contributions to mineral exploration companies conducting activities which advance exploration work on projects in the region. The Company thanks the Government of Nunavut for this financial support.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Project and Delays Drilling on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Project and Delays Drilling on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario July 17, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a new Rare Earth property near Timmins Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc
Sign up to get your FREE

Slave Lake Zinc Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Related News

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Resource Investing

Julimar West Project Update

Resource Investing

Odessa Accelerates Exploration At Gascoyne Lithium And REE Targets

Oil and Gas Investing

GLV Secures Giant 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block Off Peru

Gold Investing

Siren’s Global Resource Increases to >1.3 Moz AuEq

Lithium Investing

HMW Full Phase 1 Construction Commences – Lithium Production Expected By H1 2025

×