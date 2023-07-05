VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release of June 6, 2023 the Company will complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the  Offering (as defined below) on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation ").

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Effective at the opening of the market on Monday, July 10, 2023 , the Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") on a consolidated basis (with new CUSIP number 78446Q209 and new ISIN number CA78446Q2099). The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" are not required to take any action to effect an exchange of their shares. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's transfer agent. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for new certificates representing post-consolidation shares. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-consolidation shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

The Consolidation will reduce the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from 76,276,702 to 15,255,340 common shares. Upon completion of the Consolidation and the Offering, 15,710,340 common shares of the Company will be issued and outstanding. The exercise or conversion price of warrants and stock options and the number of common shares issuable thereunder will also be proportionately adjusted pursuant to the Consolidation. The number of post-Consolidated common shares received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater and rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company and approved by the Exchange.

After the Consolidation, the Company will close a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $105,000 , consisting of 280,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit and 175,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (" Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a post-Consolidation price of $0.30 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

Additional details regarding the Offering will be provided in a subsequent news release upon the closing of the Offering. The closing of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the Exchange.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor in any other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Consolidation and the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/05/c9096.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Watts Lake Property Sale to Fathom Nickel Inc.

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its transaction and news release dated March 22, 2023 the Company received the final cash payment of $75,000 from Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (" Fathom "). As a result, Fathom now owns 100% of the Watts Lake property consisting of twenty-four (24) mineral claims totaling approximately 13,708 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

SKRR's President and CEO, Sherman Dahl commented:

"The 2,000,000 common shares previously received from Fathom Nickel Inc. provides us with continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property. This is just another way that SKRR can benefit from the many quality assets that it owns, has interests in or has sold".

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/14/c2565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,000,000 Million and Concurrent Share Consolidation

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 and its intention to complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the Offering on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). The Offering will be comprised of the sale of any combination of the following:

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arm's length party of the Company, to settle an aggregate $50,000 of debt in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate 1,000,000 common shares (the " Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share (the " Debt Settlement "). The debts are for unpaid advisory fees.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Debt Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all Shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Debt Settlement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/29/c9894.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated April 10, 2023 it has entered into an option agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. (" F3 ") respecting an option for SKRR to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Clearwater West Project is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin, which is poised to become the next area for the development of major uranium mines in Saskatchewan . It is 13 km south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit, located 7 km outside the basin edge on its PLS Property, where a Feasibility Study was recently completed, and 17 km south of NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit.

Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for hosting high-grade uranium mineralization. High grade uranium mineralization in or near the Athabasca Basin is generally associated with graphitic and sulphide bearing shear zones exhibiting hydrothermal alteration. These features often have distinctive conductive signatures which can be identified as electromagnetic (EM) conductors. A previously flown property-wide VTEM Max airborne survey flown over the property in 2014 identified numerous parallel conductive trends. Some of these still warrant ground follow up while others were previously detailed with ground Time Domain EM surveys and ground DC Resistivity surveys in 2015 and have defined prospective drill targets.  SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximal lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Property.

F3 and SKRR are non-arm's length parties (as defined in TSXV Policy 1.1) given that they share a common officer.

Term of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement in respect of the Clearwater West Property (the " Clearwater West Agreement ", F3 has granted an option to SKRR to acquire a 50% interest in the Clearwater West Property through (i) cash payments to F3 of an aggregate of C$50,000 , (ii) the issuance to F3 of an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of SKRR and (iii) the completion of $3,000,000 in work expenditures on the Clearwater West Property over two years. F3 will retain a 2.0% NSR royalty of which 1% may be repurchased by SKRR for $1,000,000 . Upon completion of the 50% interest earn-in, F3 and SKRR will automatically enter into a joint venture and will negotiate to formalize a joint venture agreement.  Pursuant to the terms of the Clearwater West Agreement, SKRR will have the option to increase its interest in the Clearwater West Property to 70% by making additional cash payments totaling $50,000 , and completing an additional $3,000,000 in work expenditures on the Clearwater West Property, on or before the date that is three years following the date of the Clearwater West Agreement.

Senergy Capital – Digital Marketing

The Company announces that it has engaged Senergy Capital to provide and oversee digital marketing for the Company. The digital marketing services include content creation, web development, advertising creative development, advertising strategy, campaign reporting and optimization. Senergy Capital will help manage and oversee the Company's social media platforms.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") and approved by Raymond Ashley , P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals and commodities, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/26/c6095.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces the granting of incentive stock options (" Options ") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 1,015,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0 .08 per common share for a period of three (3) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c9912.html

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

  • The Tombstone-Tungsten Gold Belt (TTB) is a Yukon gold district with multi-million-ounce gold and silver deposits and several recent gold discoveries.
  • Fireweed's 980 km 2 Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects are within the TTB and host not only some of the world's largest undeveloped resources for zinc and tungsten** but also a geological setting that is prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Numerous gold targets have been identified using a large database of geochemical and geophysical data collected by Fireweed and by previous owners during exploration that primarily targeted Carlin style gold mineralization.
  • These targets are prospective for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization found 30 to 90 km away at Snowline Gold's recent Valley discovery at their Rogue project.
  • A three-week field program will systematically explore several anomalous areas with potential for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) In conjunction with Fireweed's largest ever drill program at Macmillan Pass, Fireweed will be conducting reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and sampling across a series of gold anomalies on the property.

CEO Statement

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants ahead of the scheduled expiration of December 31, 2023. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,198 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,797 on June 30, 2023. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing.

ASCENDANT ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FINANCE AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • UKEF, the UK Export Credit Agency, selected from group of 4 compliant Expressions of Interest
  • Potentially up to US$190 million in Export Credit Agency ("ECA") support via long term ECA Project Finance to cover up to 70% of pre-production costs plus additional support to cover Interest During Construction and Insurance Premium Costs
  • UKEF's Expression of Interest will encourage a UK-led sourcing strategy while allowing flexibility for sourcing from other countries. Support available subject to standard project finance terms and successful due diligence
  • Process to appoint Mandated Lead Arranger(s) to commence shortly

Ascendant Resources Inc. Toronto - (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received and accepted an Expression of Interest ("EOI") from UK Export Finance ("UKEF") to support a potential export credit facility for the Company's Lagoa Salgada Project ("Lagoa Salgada" or the "Project") located in Portugal . The EOI provides support for up to US$190 million for the Project representing 70% of total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, the political risk insurance premium as well as other approved expenditures for the Project.

PAN GLOBAL DRILLS 1.3% COPPER AND 0.5 G/T GOLD OVER 5.1M WITHIN 20M AT 0.5% COPPER AND 0.3 G/T GOLD AT CAÑADA HONDA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Highest-grade copper-gold mineralization in all holes at Cañada Honda drilled to date
  • Mineralization open in all directions
  • Gravity anomaly more than 2km long
  • Cañada Honda one of more than 14 Escacena gravity anomalies

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for the first of three follow-up drill holes at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

Forte Minerals Announces Warrant Extension and Cancels Loans

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) announces its intention to extend the exercise period of a total of 5,888,593 share purchase warrants by twelve months (collectively, the "Warrants"), which Warrants were originally issued as part of a private placement completed in 2020.

CSE: CUAU OTCQB: FOMNF (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at the price of $0.20 per Warrant Share . The original exercise period for 5,638,593 warrants expires on July 17, 2023 , while the remaining 125,000 warrants had an exercise period until August 10, 2023 .

To provide enhanced flexibility to our valued shareholders, the Company has decided to extend the term of the warrants by one year.  Subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the new exercise periods for the warrants will be July 17, 2024 , and August 10, 2024 , respectively. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

"We highly value the unwavering support and trust demonstrated by our long-time shareholders," said Patrick Elliott , President and CEO . "By extending the exercise period of these warrants, we aim to provide our shareholders with an extended opportunity to benefit from the growth and the success of our Company."

In addition, the Company announces the settlement of $120,000 in loans made on July 17, 2020 to two related parties and one arm's length party through the cancellation of an aggregate of 750,000 common shares and 375,000 Warrants (the "Loan Securities"). The loans were due to mature on July 10, 2023 and were secured with the Loan Securities and permitted to be repaid in cash or via cancellation of the Loan Securities. An additional $30,000 loan had been provided to CEO, Patrick Elliott , as secured by 250,000 common shares and 125,000 Warrants, which loan as expected to be repaid prior to maturity. The loans are more particularly described in the Company's prospectus dated November 12, 2021 .

Forte Minerals Corp. remains committed to its strategic objectives and steadfast in delivering value to its shareholders.

About Forte Minerals Corp.
Forte Minerals Corp. is a leading junior exploration company in Peru dedicated to discovering and developing high-quality copper and gold deposits. With a strong portfolio of assets, the Company is leveraging its team of expert geologists, advanced technologies, and their commitment to social and environmental sustainability to unlock the full potential of its projects.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-announces-warrant-extension-and-cancels-loans-301869249.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/03/c0346.html

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and Army Corps Extension of Deadline to Comment on Plans to July 28, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

At the Meeting, a total of 206,154,294 common shares were voted, representing 39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All eight nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows:

