Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") announced today that they have priced a private offering (the "Offering") of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.300% notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.350% notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes" and, together with the 2026 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on March 7, 2024.
Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has received the attached Initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to a depth of approximately 150m from the surface for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper deposit, from consultants, Mining Associates Pty Ltd, and the 50:50 joint venture in Cuba can now complete the Scoping Study for the proposed mine.
- The Nueva Sabana deposit is located within a 760 ha Exploration Concession in central Cuba which includes numerous oxide gold and copper targets, and the El Pilar copper-gold porphyry system.
- It is anticipated that an Exploitation Concession will be issued in the near future to replace the Exploration Concession which will allow construction and mining to commence at Nueva Sabana.
- The Exploitation Concession will not limit the depth of mining to 100m from surface, as does the current Exploration Concession, and will allow the Nueva Sabana project to be expanded to mine copper below this depth that has been identified by recent drilling into both the oxide zone, and the underlying El Pilar porphyry deposit.
- The deposit has three mineralised zones; a gold zone, a copper-gold zone, and a copper zone which appears to transition at depth to the offset El Pilar porphyry copper deposit.
- Early next week, Mining Associates are expected to provide the mining schedule and grades for an optimised pit to 100m depth as is permitted by the current Exploration Concession which will enable financial modelling of planned mining activities to proceed.
- Parameters for the Nueva Sabana Scoping Study will be advised when the mine schedule is published.
- It is expected the Scoping Study will be completed by the end of next month.
- With the Study results expected to demonstrate the project’s robust viability even for the short initial mine life that can currently be planned, and particularly in the first two years while primarily producing gold concentrates, the joint venture will be able to finalise negotiations for concentrate off-take and project financing.
- In order to shorten the mine construction period to around 10 months from its planned commencement in July 2024, site works and a short access road from the central highway will be carried out by a local contractor, and ProMiner will undertake preliminary engineering for the concentrator, between April and June 2024.
- The joint venture expects the unrestricted mining depth, and additional exploration will increase the gold inventory, and expand the copper resources both laterally and vertically.
- The extent of historic artisanal gold mining within the Nueva Sabana concession outside the initial pit outline indicates the occurrence of widespread shallow oxide gold similar to that in the delineated gold cap overlying what will effectively be a copper mine with gold credits.
- Antilles Gold also holds an Exploration Agreement in Cuba which includes a 17,000ha Reconaissance Permit surrounding the Nueva Sabana concession that can be explored in the future for copper, and gold.
Mr Brian Johnson, Chairman of Antilles Gold said that “the Company was confident that with the permitted increased mining depth, and further exploration, both the mine life, and the project value would increase considerably.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Limited
Overview
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is an Australian mining company focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
With a change in the US‐Cuba relations, Cuba is becoming a destination for miners. To encourage foreign investments in its mining sector, the Cuban Government has instituted attractive investment laws and realistic mining and environmental regulations. The country also offers investment incentives, including a waiver of 15 percent income tax for eight years, no import duties, and no withholding tax on foreign services or dividends. Royalties on metal sales are fixed at an industry standard of 3 percent.
Additionally, the Cuban Government allows JV loans and sales proceeds to be deposited in a foreign bank account for disbursement directly to creditors, effectively eliminating country credit risk.
Several international companies have established operations in Cuba, including Toronto‐based mining giant Sherritt International and Australian oil & gas company Melbana Energy. Commodities trading company Trafigura also has a major presence in Cuba, commissioning the US$300‐million Castellanos base metals mine in 2017, which was developed in a joint venture with GeoMinera.
Antilles Gold’s partnership and excellent relations with GeoMinera has resulted in rapid project permitting and access to several new development opportunities for the Australian company.
Antilles Gold offers strong growth potential through two near‐term development projects, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua, and two exploration projects, El Pilar porphyry system and Sierra Maestra copper concessions.
The Nueva Sabana is a near‐term, gold‐copper mine development within a 50:50 JV with GeoMinera, and is expected to initially produce around 55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in a concentrate from a high‐grade gold cap followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate. Project development strategy includes finalizing the mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024, completing the feasibility study by April 2024, and beginning the 10‐month construction program in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from mid‐2025.
The second proposed mine development is La Demajagua open-pit mine, which is likely to produce ~50,000 tpa of gold arsenopyrite concentrate (32 g/t gold, 27 percent arsenic), and ~10,000 tpa of gold antimony concentrate (28.8 g/t gold, 48 percent antimony, 1,200 g/t silver) for nine years. According to the plans, construction will commence in late 2024, with commissioning in mid‐2026. La Demajagua will also include the construction of a commercial concentrate processing facility to treat La Demajagua’s gold arsenopyrite concentrate and imported gold pyrite concentrate, with the capacity to produce 100,000 oz gold per year in dore, which will further increase JV profit and cashflow.
The company’s two exploration projects comprise the 17,800‐hectare El Pilar Concession in Central Cuba covering a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits (El Pilar, Gaspar and San Nicholas), and three concessions totaling 54,000 hectares within the producing Sierra Maestra copper belt in Southeast Cuba, with indications of porphyry deposits highly prospective for copper, gold and molybdenum.
Antilles aims to recommence drilling of the El Pilar porphyry system in mid‐2024 after its concession has been transferred to a new JV with GeoMinera. Importantly, there is a likelihood for Antilles to become the majority owner of the new JV, which would permit the future transfer of a controlling interest to a major mining group for any mine development.
Antilles intends to invest part of the expected surplus cash flow from the Nueva Sabana mine to fund the exploration of major copper targets, including the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system, and the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
Company Highlights
- Antilles Gold Limited is an Australian mining company listed on the ASX (AAU) and OTCQB (ANTMF).
- The company is focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban government’s mining company GeoMinera. The relationship with GeoMinera opens new development opportunities for Antilles and de-risks permitting processes.
- The company is engaged in four development projects: 1) Nueva Sabana gold‐copper mine; 2) La Demajagua gold mine; 3) El Pilar porphyry copper project; and 4) Sierra Maestra copper concessions. Of these, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua offer near‐term development opportunities.
- The Nueva Sabana is a near‐term gold‐copper mine development project with a 10‐month construction beginning in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from concentrate sales from mid‐2025.
- The second mine development project is La Demajagua, an open-pit mine gold project where construction will commence in late 2024 and commissioning begins mid‐2026. The project includes the construction of a commercial concentrate processing facility capable of producing 100,000 oz of gold per year in dore. This project will also produce approximately 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of antimony‐gold concentrate (30,000 oz gold equivalent per year).
- The company’s two exploration projects include the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system and three concessions in the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
- Investment in Cuba offers several benefits, including richness in minerals, lower operating costs and royalties, stable government and regulations, several investment incentives and the availability of a skilled workforce.
Key Projects
Nueva Sabana Project
Nueva Sabana is the company’s near‐term, gold‐copper mine development project. The project is held in a 50:50 JV with the Cuban Government’s mining company GeoMinera. It will be an open-pit mine developed on the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba.
Results from 24,000 metres of historical drilling results, 1,800 metres drilled in 2022, and the 10,000 metres drilled in 2023 will be used to establish a mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024. A feasibility study for the proposed development of the oxide deposit will follow soon after that, and the 10‐month construction phase is expected to begin in June 2024.
Recent drilling has shown outstanding grades for gold and copper, and increasing lateral and vertical boundaries of the copper domain. The results reinforce the prospect of near‐term development of the low‐capex Nueva Sabana mine at El Pilar. The outstanding grades in the gold domain extend from the surface to a depth of 40 to 50 metres, and robust grades in the underlying copper domain continue for a further 50 to 70 metres.
The proposed mining rate for the project will be 650,000 tpa of ore with a low waste‐to‐ore ratio. The anticipated initial production of 55 g/t gold concentrate will be followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate.
The estimated project cost is approximately $23 million, of which $3 million is shareholders equity with the balance of $20 million funded through an advance on purchases of the gold concentrate by an international commodities trader.
Chinese engineering group, Prominer Mining Technology, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing gold and copper concentrators, is expected to supply the crushing and flotation circuits for the Nueva Sabana mine.
Concentrator to be supplied for Nueva Sabana mine by Chinese Engineering Group ProMiner
La Demajagua Project
La Demajagua involves the development of a gold‐antimony‐silver deposit as an open-pit mine by the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria.
The project covers 900 hectares of mining concession on the Isle of Youth, 60 nautical miles from mainland Cuba. The project site is 35 kilometres from the port city of Nueva Gerona and enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of accessibility by highway, and availability of water, electricity and fiber optic cable.
The project has an MRE of 905,000 oz gold equivalent for the open-pit operation. The MRE was calculated from results from 29,000 metres of drilling undertaken by the JV, and selective results from about 50,000 metres of historic drilling and revised after the receipt of additional antimony assays. The project expects mining of about 815,000 tpa ore to produce two concentrates: 50,000 tpa of gold‐arsenopyrite and 10,000 tpa of gold‐antimony‐silver for nine years.
The project will also include a commercial concentrate processing facility to produce gold dore. The facility will comprise a 75,000‐tpa two‐stage fluidized‐bed roaster and a 100,000‐tpa carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit. It is expected to process 50,000 tpa gold arsenopyrite concentrate, and 35,000 tpa gold oxide ore from La Demajagua, and 25,000 tpa of imported gold pyrite concentrate. The overall production target is 100,000 oz gold per year in dore for overseas refining. Chinese engineering firm BGRIMM Technology Group, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing roasters, is expected to supply the turnkey process plant.
Total mine development cost is estimated at US$145 million, which will be funded by US$60 million in equity, which includes contribution by a third shareholder in the project, and the balance of US$85 million in debt. The life‐of‐mine cash surplus is estimated at ~US$600 million, with an NPV of about US$330 million based on US$1,800/oz gold, and US$13,000/t antimony.
Completion of the definitive feasibility study is expected in September 2024, and construction is anticipated to commence in late 2024, with commissioning targeted for mid‐2026.
El Pilar Copper‐Gold Porphyry System Project
El Pilar is an exploration project with a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits: El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. The project comprises 752 hectares of exploration licenses and 17,000 hectares of reconnaissance permits. The project will be transferred to a planned new joint venture, which is expected to permit majority foreign ownership.
The project site benefits from established infrastructure with access to a major highway, high‐tension power, and a 60 kilometre rail link to Palo Alto port.
Previous mapping, soil sampling, ground magnetics, an aeromagnetic survey and 24,000 metres of shallow drilling confirmed the existence of copper‐gold mineralization and identified the exposures as potentially a large, leached porphyry system. The surface exposures at El Pilar are leached phyllic caps to a cluster of copper‐gold porphyry cores. The extent of surficial hydrothermal alteration indicates the porphyry intrusions have large dimensions, and potential depths greater than 1,000 metres.
Ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys in early 2023 have confirmed a cluster of three potentially large porphyry intrusives – El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. A six‐hole initial program has demonstrated positive results with good copper intercepts in porphyry‐style veining and has indicated the proximity of drilling to the core of El Pilar porphyry intrusive. In particular, drill hole PDH‐004A assayed 1.23 percent copper over its length of 134 metres from 49 metres.
An extensive two‐year drilling program will be conducted from mid‐2024 and the company notes it may seek financial support for the program from a major mining company.
Surface mineralisation at El Pilar
Sierra Maestra Copper Belt Project
The project is an exploration project covering three highly prospective concessions for copper, gold and molybdenum in the Sierra Maestra copper belt in southeast Cuba. It includes a 3,600-hectare geological investigation license in La Cristina, a 49,000‐hectare reconnaissance license in Vega Grande, and a 1,100‐hectare reconnaissance license in Buey Cabon.
The copper belt spans more than 200 kilometres of Cretaceous‐age geology intruded by Eocene stocks, which are the source of widespread gold and base‐metals mineralization. The project is near the El Cobre mine which is the oldest operating copper mine in the Americas. The concessions incorporate a series of copper‐gold‐molybdenum zones that display significant footprints of hydrothermal alteration normally associated with potentially large porphyry systems.
An extensive, two‐year prospecting program will be carried out on the three concessions, commencing in Q1 2024, to identify drill targets.
Management Team
Brian Johnson – Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson is a graduate of civil engineering from the University of Western Australia and a member of the Institute of Engineers, Australia. He has rich experience in the construction and mining industries in Australia, Southeast Asia and North America. He was instrumental in establishing successful companies in the iron ore and coal sectors. Previously, he has served as a director of two listed gold producers, and of companies with stock exchange listings in London, New York, Vancouver and Australia.
James Tyers – Chief Executive Officer
James Tyers is a member of the AusIMM and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, holding senior management roles in gold and iron ore operations. He has been associated with the Palm Springs Gold Mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, and the Cornishman Project, a JV between Troy Resources and Sons of Gwalia. He has experience developing and operating iron ore projects in the mid‐west of Western Australia. He was responsible for developing the Las Lagunas Project and is the project director for the La Demajagua gold mine in Cuba.
Ugo Carlo – Non‐executive Director
Ugo Carlo has more than 30 years of experience in the Australian mining industry. Throughout his career, he has served in several senior leadership roles at Rocklands Richfield, Austral Coal and Conzinc Rio Tinto Australia Group. He is also a former director of the Port Kembla Coal Terminal, the New South Wales Joint Coal Board, and interim chairman of the New South Wales Minerals Council.
Angela Pankhurst – Non‐executive Director
Angela Pankhurst has more than 20 years of experience as an executive and non‐executive director, primarily in the mining industry. She has been a senior executive for companies with projects in Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Vietnam, South Africa and Australia. She has held senior leadership positions at Antilles Gold and Central Asia Resources. She is currently a director of Consolidated Zinc and a director of Imritec.
Tracey Aitkin – Chief Financial Officer
Tracey Aitkin is a professional member of CPA Australia and has more than 30 years of rich experience in finance, administration and staff management across a range of industries, including mining, manufacturing, retail, transport and agriculture. She joined the company in 2009 and was named CFO in 2010.
Dr. Jinxing Ji – Technical Director
Dr. Jinxing Ji is a seasoned metallurgist with six years of research experience in universities and 26 years of practical experience in the mining industry related to gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. His broad experience includes due diligence, metallurgical test work, pre‐feasibility study, feasibility study, detailed design, plant commissioning support, and operational support for projects in Turkey, Greece, Canada, China, Romania, Brazil and Papua New Guinea.
Steve Mertens – Mining Director
Steve Mertens is a mining engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience across a range of commodities, including nine years based in Latin America. He has been associated with the Goro Nickel Project in New Caledonia and the Mina de Cobre Project in Panama. Prior to his current role as general manager for the Minera La Victoria JV company, he was the mining manager for Antilles Gold’s Las Lagunas operation in the Dominican Republic.
Chris Grainger – Exploration Director
Chris Grainger holds a PhD in economic geology from the University of Western Australia. He is an Australian geologist with more than 25 years of international experience with involvement in grassroots and brownfield exploration, as well as resource definition and development, with a focus on precious and base metals in South and Central America and the Caribbean. He has been associated with Continental Gold’s Buritica gold‐silver project, and Cordoba Minerals’ Alacran copper‐gold project.
*This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
A Further Boost to LJN4 Resource – Closing in on 1Moz
Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimates from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area.
HIGHLIGHTS
- This update incorporates results from recent drilling results carried out at Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) since the last resource report announced in November 2023 (“Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource at Laverton Project”, ASX release 24 November 2023”).
- Upgraded Mineral Resources Estimate for the project area of:
- 24.9Mt @ 1.66g/t Au totaling 1.33Moz of gold at 0.5g/t cutoff.
- Increase of 7.7% in contained gold over the 24 November 2023 ASX Release.
- Contained gold in LJN4 has risen 11 % from 852,000oz to 948,200oz Au.
- Recent drilling has also confirmed lode continuity on and between sections and as a result, the proportion of Indicated resource category ore has increased.
- Ongoing extension drilling continues at LJN4 and is expected to result in further resource increases as the northern, central and southern parts are still open downdip.
- Results for 6 deep diamond holes are pending and one deep hole is currently being completed.
The verification and reporting of Mineral Resources on behalf of the Company was completed by its JORC Competent Person, Mr M Edwards of Blue Cap Mining. The Mineral Resources Estimate has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code.
Total Mineral Resources reported for the Laverton and Homeward Bound South projects is now 24.9Mt @ 1.66g/t Au at 0.5g/t cut-off totaling 1.33Moz of gold (See Table 1 below). The cutoff grade is considered appropriate for a large-scale open pit operation.
Managing Director George Sakalidis commented:
“The Lady Julie North 4 Resource has been the key focus for recent drilling, with multiple stacked lodes identified with a number of thick intersections that have still not been closed off at depth. The LJN4 deposit keeps on adding ounces, increasing from 204,000oz in Feb 2023 to 948,000oz in this report.
The northern part of LJN4 is continuous over 300m down dip. The central part is continuous down dip to 550 and the southern part is continuous down dip to 400m. Note in all these cases LJN4 is still open further down dip and augers well for future drilling and resource update, Currently, there are results for 6 deep diamond holes pending with one deep diamond hole in progress.
Following the completion of all baseline background studies, our attention over recent months has turned to completing a Pre-Feasibility, which is being prepared on the basis of the resource, which was defined at November 2023. While this resource estimate does not include the benefit of the recent drilling results at LJN4, this latest drill program was deep and widely spaced and should not have materially changed the outcomes of the project economics.
Preparations are also underway for the development of a Mining Proposal. One mining lease application has already been lodged over LJN4 with others following the lodgement of the Mining Proposal.”
The Table below summarises the updated Total Mineral Resource at a 0.5g/t Au cutoff (Table 1), with Table 2 providing details of the major resources. Details for the smaller resources which have not changed can be found in the 3 February 2023 ASX release.
Table 1. Total Mineral Resource at 0.5 g/t Au Cutoff
Figure 1. Overview of Magnetic’s Laverton and Homeward Bound South Resources
Table 2. Resource details by Main Deposits @ 0.5g/t Au cutoff
Drilling has concentrated on LJN4 over the last 4 months, which are shown in Table 2 and are further summarised below:
LJN4 Resource
The LJN4 (Indicated and Inferred) Resource of 15.3 Mt at 1.92 g/t for 948,200 oz has a present footprint of 750m x 500m (Figure 4) and remains open down dip to the east. Recent drilling results have confirmed the previous interpretation of a moderately dipping, multi-lode structure. Where the drilling encounters breccia, the mineralised structure expands considerably. This is particularly the case below 150m depth. More recent step out drilling has encountered large breccia zones which auger well for continuation of mineralisation at depth. Additional drilling is being planned to further test these expanded breccia zones.
From November 2023 to February 2024, some 29 DD/RC holes were completed for 10,741m with the deepest hole reaching 585.9mRL (500m below surface). A further 6 DD holes for 869m were drilled for geotechnical follow up. Exploration drilling is continuing and results are due for 6 deep diamond holes and with one deep diamond hole being completed.
Some 62% of the resource is classified in the Indicated Category – the increase over the November 2023 report is linked to the excellent continuity evidenced from recent drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) is advancing the exploration of a blue-sky asset in Newfoundland, Canada. The flagship Glover Island project is highly prospective and one of the most significant assets in the region, with a known historical gold resource now surrounded by Galloper’s claims. Galloper Gold’s claims cover most of Glover Island. Despite encouraging geology, the project has received minimal exploration, allowing Galloper Gold to leverage modern exploration technologies to discover new gold deposits.
With Newfoundland now undergoing a “gold rush”, Galloper Gold is at the forefront with its promising Glover Island and Mint Pond projects. In addition, new high-grade gold discoveries have continually attracted miners and investors to the region.
Galloper Gold is backed by an experienced management team with a proven track record of success throughout the natural resources industry, giving the company the right people in place to capitalize on its blue-sky landholding.
Company Highlights
- Galloper Gold is an exploration and development mining company focused on advancing its highly prospective Newfoundland asset.
- Newfoundland has experienced renewed interest in its gold deposits as prices have skyrocketed in recent years.
- Galloper Gold is positioned to capitalize on the growing gold price with its significant blue-sky land holding.
- Galloper Gold commissioned an NI-43-101 technical report to validate its own data, prepare for public listing, and assist in moving towards its maiden diamond drill program at Glover Island. The report recommends proceeding with the company’s 2024 drill campaign.
- An experienced management team with a history of success leads the company towards fully exploring and developing its blue-sky asset.
This Galloper Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) to receive an Investor Presentation
Exceptional Intercept Extends Never Never to ~1km Deep: 11.55m @ 36.77g/t Au
Multiple double-digit widths at double-digit grades including one of the best- ever Never Never assays from the deepest intercept to date
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
Never Never Gold Deposit:
- 11.55m @ 36.77g/t gold (424.7 g x m) from 875.0m, incl. 4.0m @ 101.07g/t (DGDH052)
- Top-3 all-time Never Never gram x metre intercept located 170m below the current MRE and the deepest Never Never intercept to date.
- 13.00m @ 25.82g/t gold (335.7g x m) from 624.0m, incl. 4.0m @ 51.53g/t (DGRC1391-DT)
- Top 5 all-time Never Never gram x metre intercept in-fills and strengthens lowest extent of the current 0.95Moz Never Never Mineral Resource Estimate.
- 11.04m @ 11.69g/t gold (129.1g x m) from 567.0m, incl. 2.83m @ 42.24g/t (DGDH051)
- Intercept in-fills and strengthens the central area of the Inferred Resource.
Figure 1: Long Section of Never Never Gold Deposit, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking east. Note location of cross-sections A-A’ and B-B’ (see Figure 3 and 4 respectively). Recent assay results shown in gold.
The assays in this release includes significant intercepts from resource in-fill and exploration drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, as well as a highly significant assay result that has extended the known mineralisation to nearly 1km below surface – highlighting the growing strategic significance of this exceptional high-grade deposit.
Figure 2: Cross-section A-A’ through Never Never Gold Deposit illustrating the deepest assay result from DGDH052 and nearby logged mineralisation, including substantial widths of “typical” Never Never-style mineralisation and logged trace visible gold in DGRC1392-DT (see Table 1). The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and A380 shown for scale.
Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Core processing is currently underway, with assay results expected by mid- March.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Geology & Mineralisation of La Cristina Copper-Gold Prospect - Sierra Maestra Copper Belt, Cuba
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises it has received the attached Report on the Geology and Mineralisation of the La Cristina copper-gold prospect within the Sierra Maestra copper belt in south east Cuba. The La Cristina concession is held in an Exploration Agreement as are two other concessions in the same region with the three properties totalling 53,710ha.
The Report was prepared by the Company’s Exploration Director, Dr Christian Grainger, and Colombian consulting geologist, Riccardo Sierra, and summarises the results of prospecting activities carried out between July and November 2023.
Conclusions and Recommendations
- The La Cristina project represents an excellent exploration project with high potential for the discovery of both porphyry copper-gold and high-sulphidation gold-copper deposits.
- A major E-W structural corridor has been located between the Borbon and Arabica prospects that measures 4.5 km x 2.2 km. This zone incorporates overlapping pervasive and intense zones of both advanced argillic and phyllic style hydrothermal alteration styles that indicates the presence of a potentially large porphyry system at depth that has a large exposed lithocap and high- sulphidation style halo over very large dimensions at surface.
- Numerous zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization has been identified from initial sampling in numerous historical artisanal underground workings and their immediate vicinities. No detailed exploration has been undertaken within these areas to date and simple surficial exploration programs including surface geochemical sampling and geophysics are expected to return rapid positive results for a following drilling campaign.
- A detailed ridge and spur soil sampling campaign is suggested to start as soon as possible to efficiently sample large areas on topographic highs geochemically and to prevent sampling in areas with transported cover.
- Stream sediment sampling of active drainages to discover additional anomalous areas is also suggested to rapidly and cheaply define the additional potential of the larger project area.
- LIDAR survey of topography with high resolution imagery should be undertaken along with a ground magnetic program over the main mineralized trend of Bourbon-Arabica.
- Additional detailed geological mapping of prospects and detailed underground sampling and mapping of all historical workings is essential.
Mr Brian Johnson, Chairman of Antilles Gold, said“the Company intended to undertake the low cost prospecting campaign recommended by Dr Grainger as soon as practicable provided it did not impact on resources required for the near-term development of the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
