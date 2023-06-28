Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Nickel Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Sama Resources Provides Update on Spin-Out of SRQ Resources, its Quebec Nickel Subsidiary

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to provide an update on its previously-announced spin-out transaction (the " Spin-Out ") of SRQ Resources Inc. (" SRQ "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama

Valuation Report

The Company announces today the dissemination of a valuation report (the " Valuation Report ") prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (" SLR") in support of the proposed listing by SRQ on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "). The Valuation Report follows the guidelines of TSX-V Appendix 3G (" Appendix 3G "), which incorporates most aspects of CIMVAL Standards and Guidelines for Valuation of Mineral Properties dated November 29, 2019 (" CIMVAL ").

The Valuation Report covers the six mineral properties to be held by SRQ in connection with the Spin-Out, namely Lac Jim, Lac Montmord, Lac Picanoc, Northfield, Lac Brennan, and Lac Brûlé (the " Properties "). As detailed in the Valuation Report, the Lac Brûlé property stands out as the most advanced target, and represents a significant portion (76%) of the area of the overall landholdings to be held by SRQ.

SLR, following the CIMVAL guidelines for mineral properties, conducted a review of the six Properties held by SRQ to assess their suitability for the three primary approaches to mineral property valuation. For the valuation of the Properties, which are all at the exploration stage, SLR used the market approach (comparable transaction analysis) and the cost approach (appraised value method) in accordance with Appendix 3G.

Per the Valuation Report, the market approach considered multiple market transactions in Central to Eastern Canada, resulting in a range of $/ha values and a market value range of $1.04 million to $2.03 million for the Properties. The cost approach utilized the appraised value method, considering past exploration expenditures adjusted to their present-day values, with the total present-day expenditures associated with the Properies amounting to $1.05 million.

In order to tailor the valuation methods to each of the Properties, variable weights were assigned to the market approach and cost approach based on SLR's assessment of their reliability and ability to capture the exploration concept and results. The resulting Appendix 3G value range for the Properties is $1.02 million to $1.73 million as of the valuation date of April 30, 2023.

The Valuation Report relies on technical information from the most recent National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") technical reports on the Lac Brûlé property. Specifically, the Valuation Report relies on a technical report with an effective date of June 27, 2023 prepared by Goulex Inc. and entitled "Lac Brûlé, Cantons Nivernais et Esgriseilles, Outaouais, PQ, NI 43-101 Technical Report". For certain aspects of the Lac Brennan property, the Valuation Report relies on a technical report dated November 22, 2007, prepared by Geostat Systems International Inc. and entitled "Technical Report Resources Estimation November 2007 on the Vulcain Property, Hainault Township, Outaouais".

A complete copy of the Valuation Report is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The NI 43-101 technical report for the Lac Brûlé property will also be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this press release, in accordance with NI 43-101, and a summary of the Properties will be included in the listing application of SRQ prepared in accordance with TSX-V Form 2B.

The Spin-Out remains subject to (i) Sama obtaining a final order from the Superior Court of Québec, (ii) TSX-V approval, (iii) shareholder approval, and (iv) other conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

Precision on the Principal Securityholders of SRQ

The Company would also like to provide additional details regarding the principal securityholders of SRQ following the closing of the Spin-Out, to clarify what was disclosed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 29, 2023. To the knowledge of the Company's directors and officers, no person or company will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, voting securities of the Company carrying 10% or more of the voting rights attached to any class of voting securities of SRQ at the closing of the Spin-Out, except for IVNE Ivory Coast Holdings Inc. (" IVNE "), which is expected to own approximately 22.78% of SRQ's common shares, reflecting the same ownership percentage it currently holds in the Sama's common shares. IVNE is a subsidiary of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American (NYSE American: IE, TSX: IE).

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama is committed to developing and exploiting the Samapleu Nickel-Copper and Platinum Group Element Resources.

Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders . Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

Sama owns 70% interest in the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 30%. Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60% interest in the project.

For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

Contact Information:

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO
Tel: (514) 726-4158

Mr. Matt Johnston, Corporate Development Advisor
Tel: (604) 443-3835 or (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information such as "will", could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the completion of the conditions of the Arrangement, the listing of SRQ on the TSX-V, the proposed board of directors and management team of SRQ, the effects of the Arrangement on the Company and SRQ, the ability of SRQ to convert resources in reserves, its ability to see through the next phase of development on the project, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding the project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with SRQ's expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties.

In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Sama ResourcesSME:CCTSXV:SMEBase Metals Investing
SME:CC
The Conversation (0)

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Metallurgical Copper Recovery up to 88% in a 26% Copper Grade Concentrate and up to 72% Nickel Recovery in a 13% Nickel Grade Concentrate

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sama Resources Announces Arrangement for the Spinout of Srq Resources, its Quebec Nickel Subsidiary

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with SRQ Resources Inc. (" SRQ "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama, pursuant to which the parties intend to complete a spin-out transaction (the " Spin-Out ") of the SRQ common shares (the " SRQ Shares

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 28, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has secured AZI Drilling Ltd. (" AZI Drilling ") for its Phase 1 3600m drill program. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RG Copper Corp.(" RG Copper "). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

" I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to report assay results from a three-hole diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned Buenavista target located in northern Chile

Buenavista Assay Results:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2023 .

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

71,492,356

98.09 %

1,391,025

1.91 %

Michael Vitton

71,981,699

98.76 %

901,682

1.24 %

Bill Williams

72,321,112

99.23 %

562,269

0.77 %

Kenneth Williamson

72,164,913

99.01 %

718,468

0.99 %

Klaus Zeitler

71,323,374

97.86 %

1,560,007

2.14 %


Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

The Company informs that Mr. Cam Brown is stepping down from his position as Vice President Engineering and effective July 1, 2023 will no longer be an officer of the Company, but will continue to remain employed by the Company as a Special Technical Advisor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his valued contribution as an officer of the Company and congratulates him in his new role.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/27/c2073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce completion of the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") metallurgical testwork campaign with key results supporting the updated concentrator flowsheet and providing a materially improved understanding of the process characteristics of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  The robust testwork campaign involved multiple bench- and pilot-scale programs, with the resultantly improved process design basis increasing the Davis tube recoverable (" DTR ") nickel recovery by 4% in comparison to the recovery assumed in the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence

GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Related News

Lithium Investing

GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

×