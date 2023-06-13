Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, and achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. ROTH MKM's Senior Research Analysts including Brian Wright , Craig Irwin , Darren Aftahi, Gerry Sweeney , Justin Clare , Leo Mariani, Phil Shen , Scott Searle and Suji DeSilva will be available to answer questions and make introductions.

In addition to the 1-on-1 meetings, there will be a lunch Keynote Speech Economics Discussion - by Michael Darda – Chief Economist and Marketing Strategist – ROTH MKM. Mr. Darda has a unique approach that combines macroeconomics with market strategy to deliver timely and high-impact insights to clients. He is a frequent guest on financial television and radio, especially in times of uncertainty. Quoted by WSJ, NYT, Barron's, and other financial publications, he is known for his understanding of how the legislative process works and how policy decisions are likely to affect markets.

"Investors attending our London Conference will hear from over 50 of the most impactful companies in Sustainability, AgTech, Battery Materials and Energy Transition, as well as get key updates on energy and supply chain dislocations, and receive key datapoints and global economic insight on inflation and economic expansion," said Jesse Pichel , Managing Director, and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH MKM.

"In addition to the sustainability theme, ROTH MKM is featuring over 25 companies in the Technology, Oil & Gas, Mining and Consumer sectors. ROTH MKM is committed to proprietary research and trading for growth-oriented companies. This is our first European conference since the merger of ROTH and MKM, and we look forward to aligning to the needs of our European clients," said Sagar Sheth – CEO of ROTH MKM.

AGENDA

TUESDAY | June 20, 2023 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)
4:00pm - 6:00pm      Pre-Registration
7:00pm - 9:00pm      Welcome Dinner (Off-site)

WEDNESDAY | June 21, 2023
8:00am - 9:00am      Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00am - 12:00pm    1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pm    Lunch & Economics Discussion with Michael Darda – Chief Economist and Market Strategist at ROTH MKM
1:30pm - 4:30pm      1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
4:30pm - 6:00pm      Cocktail Reception
7:30pm - 10:00pm    Group Dinner

THURSDAY | June 22, 2023
8:00am - 9:00am      Registration and Morning Coffee
8:45am - 12:30pm    1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings
12:30pm - 1:15pm    Lunch
1:15pm - 3:30pm      1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sub-Sectors ( As of 06/12/2023 – subject to change)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) - Sustainability
Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Technology & Media
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) - Technology & Media
Alternus Energy/ Clean Earth Acquisition Co. (CLIN) - Sustainability
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) - Sustainability
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Sustainability
American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) - Metals & Mining
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) - AgTech
Anaergia, Inc. (ANRGF) - Sustainability
Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) - Metals & Mining
Beam Global (BEEM) - Sustainability
Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) - Sustainability
Brazil Potash (PRIVATE) - AgTech
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) – Sustainability
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) - Sustainability
Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) -  AgTech
Credo Semiconductor (CRDO) - Technology & Media
Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) - Technology & Media
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) - Sustainability
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (XETR.DR0) - Oil & Gas
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) - Technology & Media
Dragonfly Energy Corp. (DFLI) - Sustainability
ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) - Technology & Media
Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL) - Sustainability
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) - Sustainability
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) - Sustainability
EVgo Inc. (EVGO) - Sustainability
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) - Sustainability
GigaCloud Technology (GTC) - Technology & Media
Global Water Resources (GWRS) - Sustainability
Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - Sustainability
Green Star Royalties (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) - Sustainability
Impinj, Inc. (PI) - Technology & Media
Intuitive Machines (LUNR) - Technology & Media
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) - Technology & Media
Lanzatech Global, Inc. (LNZA) - Sustainability
Lightwave Logic (LWLG) - Technology & Media
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - AgTech
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) - Sustainability
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) - Sustainability
MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) - Technology & Media
nano one (TSX:NANO) - Sustainability
Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) - Technology & Media
Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) - Technology & Media
Opera Software LTD. (OPRA) - Technology & Media
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Technology & Media
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - Sustainability
Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) - Sustainability
Redaptive, Inc. (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
Redwire Corp. (RDW) - Technology & Media
Rezolve/ Armada Acquisition Corp. (AACI) - Consumer
Riot Platforms, Inc (RIOT) - Technology & Media
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) - Technology & Media
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) - Sustainability
SiTime Corporation (SITM) - Technology & Media
SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) - Technology & Media
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) - Sustainability
SoundThinking (SSTI) - Technology & Media
Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLI) - Metals & Mining
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) - Sustainability
SunPower Corporation (SPWR) - Sustainability
Tag Oil Ltd. (TSXV:TAO) - Oil & Gas
Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) - Oil & Gas
Tevva Motors Ltd. (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) - Sustainability
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) - Sustainability
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) - Metals & Mining
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) - Oil & Gas
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) - Technology & Media
Vertex Energy (VTNR) - Sustainability
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) - Oil & Gas
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - Sustainability
Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - Sustainability
ZeroNox (GFGD) – Consumer

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 9th Annual Roth London Conference. Company Profiles by b2i

Thank you to the event sponsors:

B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
Comte de Grasse
Etereo Tequila Spirits LTD.
Flow Beverage Corp.
InvestorBrandNetwork
Irwin
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
MarGin
PV Tech Research
The Blueshirt Group

For more information, please visit: www.roth.com/london2023

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH MKM.

About ROTH MKM
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:
ROTH MKM
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com
ROTH MKM – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Media Contact:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nano One MaterialsTSX:NANOEmerging Tech Investing
NANO:CA
The Conversation (0)
automotive engineer expert witness

Nano One Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Highlights and Milestones:

  • nano one's technology, manufacturing hub and plans represent a game-changing opportunity to secure sustainable and clean battery supply chains in North America.
  • nano one's systematic plans jumpstart the commercialization of its One-Pot process starting at 200 tonnes per year in 2023, expanding in steps to 2,000, 10,000 and hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year.
  • $40m in cash, $10m in grants and multiple proposals for additional government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that enables secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its innovation, piloting and commercialization plans for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), nickel-rich ("NMC"), manganese-rich ("LNMO") cathode active materials ("CAM"), and outlines how this will drive growth

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q4 2022 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q4 2022 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), and annual information form ("AIF") as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q4 2022

Q4 2022 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Highlights:

  • Three new patents, issued and allowed in Taiwan, Korea and US.
  • Patents will extend protection and add value to nano one's One-Pot process technology for making lithium-ion battery cathode materials.
  • Patents will add value to nano one's sulfate free, sustainable technology for the clean energy future.
  • Proceeds from Warrants of ~$3.65M adds to strong treasury and balance sheet.

As the global EV market rapidly expands, Vancouver-based nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO) (OTC PINK:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB) is pleased to announce that it's patent estate is increasing to include three (3) more issued patents, bringing nano one's issued patents to a total of 27 with more than 55 patent applications also pending and additional patent applications being considered

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Further to bulletin 2023-0611, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("NexTech") announced a reorganization of its share capital.

All of NexTech's issued common shares were renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares and a new class consisting of an unlimited number of common shares was created ("New Shares").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces the appointment of Brad Douville current Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), to the newly created role of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and a continuing full time executive role as "Executive Vice Chair" with a mandate to support management in advancing key strategic initiatives, and the appointment of Ian Kane as President and CEO to lead the Company's profitable execution of its new strategic plan. Both appointments will be effective August 10, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

  • Company Prepares for June 13th IPO
  • Nextech3D.ai shareholders to receive 4,000,000 Toggle3D shares on a pro-rata basis
  • Record date of June 8
  • CSE Stock Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that Toggle3D has officially moved out of its public beta and has gone live as of today, June 8th

Join us for a Special Toggle3D Investor Live Stream Today, Thursday June 8th

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Shareholders Approve IPO Spin-out of Its Generative-AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D.ai"

Nextech3D.ai Shareholders Approve IPO Spin-out of Its Generative-AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D.ai"

On June 8th, Nextech3D.ai shareholders of record set to receive a 4,000,000 share stock dividend on a pro-rata basis

Expected trade date for Toggle3D.ai is June 13, 2023

CSE Stock Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has now received shareholder approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 5, 2023 to proceed with its proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to spinout the Company's Toggle3D.ai CAD-3D design Studio and associated assets. The final court hearing to approve the plan of arrangement is scheduled for June 9th, 2023 with a record date of June 8th and listing. The expected trade date for Toggle3D.ai CSE:TGGL is June 13, 2023 (subject to approvals) of the Canadian Securities Exchange

As previously announced, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, Nextech3D.ai receiving an aggregate of 13,000,000 common shares of Toggle3D ("Spinco Shares'') and an aggregate of 4,000,000 Toggle3D.ai ("Spinco") shares being distributed directly to the shareholders of Nextech3D.ai on a pro rata basis.

Toggle3D is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design
expertise.

Watch a video showcasing Toggle3D - view below or click here

After the IPO spin-out Nextech3D.ai is going to retain 13,000,000 shares or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. The Company plans to sell approximately 8,400,000 shares at $0.25 per unit (including a $0.50 warrant). The Company has raised $2.1 million dollars giving Toggle3D.ai a $7.1 million post-money valuation.

The spin-out of Toggle3D.ai follows Nextech's successful spin-out on 10/26/2022 of ARway.ai, currently trading on (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) and (FSE:E65)

Toggle3D.ai is emerging as a standalone public Company, initially trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as TGGL, with plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future. This strategic move not only drives innovation but also unlocks substantial shareholder value, reflecting Nextech3D.ai's commitment to driving the industry forward.

Join us for a Special Toggle3D Investor Live Stream Thursday June 8th

CEO Evan Gappelberg will discuss the upcoming IPO spin-out.

Plus Chief Product Officer, Dasha Vdovina will provide an exciting updated product presentation of Toggle3D.

Date: Thursday, June 8 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m Eastern Time
Join Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siPTb1xcLDM

The Company has hired GRA Enterprises LLC of 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117-8925 (the "Consultant") to provide increased market awareness for the Company for a term of 6 months. The effective date of the term is May 29, 2023 and the term will end on November 29, 2023. The Company has paid the Consultant a total of $50,000 for the term of the agreement.

About Toggle3D
Toggle3D.ai, introduced in September 2022, is a cutting-edge standalone web application that combines augmented reality (AR) technology with user-friendly features, allowing product designers, 3D artists, marketing professionals, and eCommerce site owners to effortlessly create, customize, and publish top-tier 3D models and immersive experiences, even without prior technical or 3D design expertise. The Company strongly believes that Toggle3D.ai represents a groundbreaking solution, being the first platform of its kind, with the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing and design industry. It offers an affordable and scalable approach to converting large CAD files into lightweight 3D models, making it a game changer for businesses in this sector.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform offers advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

Further Details of the Arrangement

The Directors and Officers of Toggle3D.ai on closing of the Arrangement are anticipated to be as follows:

Evan Gappelberg - Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Gappelberg, the dynamic Director and CEO of Nextech, is a seasoned entrepreneur renowned for his ability to launch and lead successful start-ups. With expertise in funding, operations, and public markets, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. As the visionary behind over 500 popular apps on Apple's iTunes and Google Play stores, Gappelberg's entrepreneurial journey began even before his impressive Wall Street career as a hedge fund manager and Senior VP of Finance. With a remarkable track record and deep knowledge of capital markets, he is a driving force in managing Nextech's growth as a public company.

Belinda Tyldesley - Director and Corporate Secretary.
Mrs. Tyldesley is the President of Closing Bell Services, a consulting company that provides corporate secretarial services. Mrs. Tyldesley has extensive experience across all sectors of the economy with regulatory compliance in all Canadian jurisdictions and reporting issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the NEO Exchange (NEO), as well as providing legal assistance and secretarial services. Mrs. Tyldesley holds an Associate Diploma in Business Legal Practice from Holmesglen College in Melbourne, Australia. She currently serves as the Corporate Secretary and a director of Nextech and Arway.

Andrew Chan - Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience across finance, accounting, business analytics, and strategy, focusing on the technology and financial services sectors with half of his career serving high-growth, public technology companies. Mr. Chan has successfully integrated and led finance-related functional groups including treasury and banking, corporate reporting and budgeting and was instrumental in forging strong relationships with business unit leaders to enable successful revenue forecasting and delivery. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Nextech and Arway. Mr.Chan is a Chartered Public Accountant (CPA, CA) and also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree specializing in accounting and finance from the University of Toronto.

Jeff Dawley - Director.
Mr. Dawley is President and Co-Founder of Cybersecurity Compliance Corp., a cybersecurity company, and previously served as the Principal and Chief Financial Officer of BridgePoint Financial Group, a litigation finance group of companies. Mr. Dawley currently serves as a director of Nextech and Arway.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759364/Nextech3Dai-Shareholders-Approve-IPO-Spin-out-of-Its-Generative-AI-CAD-3D-Design-Studio-Toggle3Dai

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset

ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset

ARway Intends to Distribute its AR Platform through Apple's Vision Pro Hardware

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision congratulates Apple on its release of its Apple Vision Pro Headset. ARway currently provides software solutions compatible with other AR Headsets, such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2, and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. It is anticipated that adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a large new market opportunity for ARway's technology. ARway is a provider of the software solution for the Apple Vision Pro

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (the "Company" or "Cleantech") (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), announces that further to its press release dated May 15, 2023, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company ("FTFCTO") which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, by any person, of the securities of the Company cease, which includes trading of the shares of the Company on the NEO Exchange. The Company is diligently working with its auditors to conclude the filings at the earliest possible time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWZ

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWZ

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Base Metals Investing

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

×