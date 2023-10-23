Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Highlights:

  • FEL 2 study estimates capacity at nano one Candiac can be increased by 10X, up to 25,000 tpa.
  • Compact design cuts down land and water use, adding further value to the One-Pot Process.
  • Potential to create 140+ full-time jobs, 1000+ indirect jobs and generate $50M in tax revenue over first 5 years.
  • nano one readying to address a 2035 LFP market estimated at approximately 3 million tonnes and $48 billion per year in North America, the EU and Indo-Pacific regions.[i]

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials is pleased to announce the completion of its Front-End Loading (FEL) 2 pre-feasibility study with Hatch Ltd, which estimates that nano one could add 25,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production capacity to its Candiac property, potentially making it significantly more efficient in size, footprint, and capital cost than other commercial methods of making LFP

" The study anticipates that the optimal production line capacity for One-Pot LFP is 12,500 tonnes per year, " stated Dan Blondal, CEO, " and that two such lines may fit in a 167,000 square foot facility at our Candiac site. Capacity could be added in 2 stages to synchronize with demand, supporting about 12.5 gigawatt hours of LFP cell manufacturing and increasing our capacity by 10x with only a 2x increase in footprint, when compared to the existing 2,400 tonne facility. This is a leap forward for our One-Pot process made possible by fewer units of operation, high efficiency kilns and by eliminating all wastewaters, by-products, and treatment thereof.

"The land and water use implications alone add significant value to the One-Pot Process and bolster our strategic objectives to engineer, package and license low cost, low footprint LFP production plants, for rapid turnkey deployment with partners in North America, Europe, Japan and other regions. "

Image 1.nano one FEL2 pre-feasibility study anticipates a 25,000 tpa Commercial LFP Plant in Candiac, Québec.

The FEL 2 study is at the prefeasibility stage and defines (a) the potential production line size, (b) the optimal plant size for nano one's site in Candiac, Québec, and provides (c) operating cost estimates and (d) Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering (AACE) class 4 estimates of the capital cost. Cost estimates are based on equipment quotes from various major vendors, installation factors, indirect costs, and best practices in engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM). Specifics on cost are commercially sensitive and held in confidence to allow the company to engage effectively in product pricing discussions with customers. LFP sample evaluation with customers is underway, with the goal of securing offtake commitments and building out production capacity to suit.

nano one is actively engaged with governments, not only in Québec, but also in other jurisdictions where access to financial incentives and technology attraction programs could further increase shareholder value and stakeholder interests.

Based on the FEL 2 pre-feasibility study and subsequent Economic Impact Assessment conducted by the Institut de la Statistique du Québec, it was determined that the project has the potential to create 149 direct, full-time highly skilled jobs and 1065 indirect jobs. In addition, the project has the potential to generate tax revenues for the Governments of Québec and Canada of approximately $35 million during construction and over $17 million annually when at full capacity. It could generate roughly $450 million in economic activity in Québec in the first five years.

Denis Geoffroy, CCO added, " The proposed facility could potentially supply Gigafactories announced in the US and Canada, creating new opportunities all while helping jurisdictions source local feedstock and meet GHG reduction targets."

The FEL 2 study relies on a process design basis from January 2023. Subsequent to this, nano one has identified further potential cost reductions from its full-scale trials and fast-tracking results, as disclosed on September 14, 2023. These anticipated improvements will be factored into an FEL 3 feasibility study, improving project capital and operating costs and energy usage. The FEL 3 study is out for tender and anticipated to kick off in November 2023 and conclude Q3 2024.

Alex Holmes, COO commented, "The FEL 3 study will define a stand-alone facility for expansion purposes, optimal financing, sighting, and joint venture opportunities. Timing of the study is aligned with the execution of our roadmap, as disclosed on April 24, 2023 and is synchronized with project finance, government funding, customer support and further strategic investment activities. Following the closing of our deal with Sumitomo Metals Mining, nano one is in a strong cash position with approximately $41 million in cash and cash equivalents. We continue to execute on our plans and look forward to meeting our milestones on the path to commercialization. "

As previously disclosed, Sumitomo Metals Mining made an equity investment of C$16.9M in nano one on October 5, 2023, and entered into a collaboration agreement to support the piloting and commercial adoption of nano one's sulphate-free LFP and NMC CAM. This is complementary to nano one's existing joint development programs with Rio Tinto, BASF, Umicore and Our Next Energy, in its bid to expand and address CAM markets in North America, Europe and the Indo-Pacific region that are projected to reach approximately 2.7 million tons of NMC and 3 million tons of LFP by 2035, for an LFP market value of approximately $48 billion and a combined total market value of approximately $146 billion. i

About nano one®

nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's current andfuture business and strategies; estimated future working capital, funds available, and uses of funds, future capital expenditures and other expenses for commercial operations; results of the FEL 2 pre-feasibility study and timely completion of the FEL 3 study; industry demand; potential offtake commitments; projected revenue generation; ability to obtain employees, consultants or advisors with specialized skills and knowledge; joint development programs; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; general economic conditions; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of nano one's technology and products; the development and optimizationof the Company's technology and products;the commencement of a commercialization phase; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing, supply chain, joint venture opportunities and potential royalty arrangements; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities; the scalability of developed technology to meet expanded capacity; and the execution of the Company's stated plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Hatch disclaims any and all liability arising out of, or in connection with, any third party's use of, or reliance upon, information contained in this press release and the use of this information by any third party is at the risk of that party. The following items were excluded from the project scope of the Hatch project: offsite infrastructure and services; utility connections including water, gas and power; all services are assumed to be available at the site boundary; storage facility for effluent or solid residue are assumed to be discharged to environment or managed/stored by a third party; costs of environmental and ecology related studies; no allowance for study costs (feasibility studies prior to detailed engineering/execution); land acquisitions and associated work land; schedule acceleration costs; schedule delays and associated costs, such as those caused by force majeure; permit applications; forward escalation beyond the estimate base date; government levies and taxes; sustaining capital costs; detailed owner's costs; and tailings or effluent impoundment costs.

[i] Demand data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Q2 2023 Lithium Ion Battery Database, pricing assumes the prior 6 months' average from Benchmark's 2023 Monthly Cathode Assessments.

SOURCE: nano one materials corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795417/pre-feasibility-study-anticipates-10x-increase-in-capacity-for-nano-one-lfp-site-in-qubec

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)(TSE:5713

nano one® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce the closing of the strategic equity investment and collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd ("SMM", together with nano one, the "Companies"), a leading vertically integrated miner, refiner and producer of cathode active materials ("CAM"), announced on September 25, 2023. SMM made an equity investment of C$16,879,949.85 and the Companies entered into a collaboration agreement (the "CA") under which they will work together to accelerate the commercial production of lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), CAM and nickel-rich CAM chemistries, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide ("NMC").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) and Tokyo, Japan (TSE:5713

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LFP from Nano One's Commercial Size Reactors Lead to Fast-tracking Customer Samples

LFP from Nano One's Commercial Size Reactors Lead to Fast-tracking Customer Samples

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Successfully Completes Second SDTC Project Receives Final Contribution of $803,000

Nano One Successfully Completes Second SDTC Project Receives Final Contribution of $803,000

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q2 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q2 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Q2 2023 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces the Completion of the Second Year of Planting in Sierra Leone while Creating a Social Impact in the Community

Klimat X Announces the Completion of the Second Year of Planting in Sierra Leone while Creating a Social Impact in the Community

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of the second year of planting in Sierra Leone this achievement has expanded the total area planted to 1,400 ha and enabled payments to be transferred to 170 direct smallholders in the community. The Company provides the following project update.

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

  • The Company completed the landowner lease agreements and disbursements necessary to finalize the 30-year leases required under Sierra Leone law.
  • The Company has now completed demarcation of more than 20,000 ha of land and transferred payments to 170 smallholders under the supervision of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.
  • All transactions were completed under the scrutiny and review of Namati, an international NGO that ensures smallholders are aware of their rights and sign leasehold contracts under conditions of Free, Prior and Informed Consent.
  • The process is based on a comprehensive community mapping process led by the Company and resolves any land boundary disputes among landowners, village elders, chiefdom councils and paramount chiefs, confirming clear title over the land and the associated carbon. The signing ceremony and transfers were broadcast on Sierra Leone national news.
  • The Company continues to develop the mangrove restoration project with a further 10ha of trial plots planted from seedlings produced in their nursery. The Company has scaled the nursery capacity for mangrove planting and is prepared to plant up to 300 ha before the end of the calendar year.
  • The Company has also filed the Project Document (PD) for the mangrove restoration project, a critical step in advancing a project with Verra, the global carbon registry. The PD for mangrove conservation is being developed separately and continues to advance well.

James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X Developments stated 'This milestone shows the incredible social impact our projects have on rural communities in Sierra Leone . We believe it is critical to address the drivers of deforestation and land degradation by giving local people a strong and equitable stake in the success of these projects. Our customers recognize that this approach to credit development represents the highest quality of carbon credits.'

Nieks Bezuidenhout, CEO of Rewilding Malforki, a Klimat X Delivery Partner in the region and an in-country operator for two decades commented, 'Building on almost 20 years of work in Sierra Leone , we have achieved this milestone in record time and established a model not only for the region but across Africa for a fair and scalable approach to carbon credit production.'

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems.  The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c4874.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $750,000 through a brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 3,750,000 units of Sona (each, a "Unit") at $0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Sona (a "Common Share") and one-half (12) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share of Sona at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date"). Insiders and certain other existing shareholders of Sona may also subscribe for Units under the Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology life sciences company with proprietary manufacturing technology for biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs"), is pleased to provide an update on the status of its current operating activities, notably the development of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") therapy and its rapid bovine tuberculosis prototype test.

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "Earlier this year, Sona developed a plan to secure the FDA Investigational Device Exemption necessary to permit human trials for our THT therapy, which is the strategic priority for the Company. Thanks to our purpose-built, strengthened team, Sona has made significant advancements towards this goal and has reduced the number of 'unknowns' in our development program by working with leading, experienced advisors and partners. With these accomplishments, including the completion of a prototype of our next generation THT light device by Minnetronix Medical and the securing of a THT efficacy study in murine breast, melanoma and colorectal models, we now look forward to reporting back in the coming months on study results, preclinical and manufacturing partner selections, and regulatory updates. All of these deliverables will advance our mission to develop a treatment therapy for colorectal cancer sufferers with less collateral damage than happens under the current standard of care."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the pricing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). NEO will issue a minimum of 12,187,500 up to a maximum of 15,625,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,900,000 CAD up to a maximum of $5,000,000 CAD. Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units offered will be immediately freely tradeable, not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Klimat X Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 24, 2023.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of F5.com. Interested listeners may also access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (877) 407-0312 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (201) 389-0899 for callers from other countries.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×