Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)(TSE:5713

nano one® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce the closing of the strategic equity investment and collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd ("SMM", together with nano one, the "Companies"), a leading vertically integrated miner, refiner and producer of cathode active materials ("CAM"), announced on September 25, 2023. SMM made an equity investment of C$16,879,949.85 and the Companies entered into a collaboration agreement (the "CA") under which they will work together to accelerate the commercial production of lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), CAM and nickel-rich CAM chemistries, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide ("NMC").

Investment and Collaboration
SMM purchased by way of private placement, 5,498,355 common shares (the "Shares") of nano one at a price of C$3.07 per share for a total investment into nano one of C$16,879,949.85 (the "Private Placement"). The Shares issued under the Private Placement equate to approximately 5% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of nano one.

The CA involves various aspects primarily centered on supporting the development of battery ecosystems, with a particular focus on LFP and NMC production using the One-Pot process. The collaboration will support technical product optimization for both LFP and NMC, as well as efforts to mitigate supply chain risks. These joint efforts are intended to strengthen and progress the development, design, construction, and operation of nano one's proposed LFP production scale pilot plant, the piloting of nickel- and manganese-rich CAMs, and nano one's first LFP commercial plant.

Additionally, the Companies will look to explore business development opportunities, including future sales and technology licensing, forging long term partnerships and identifying potential investment and financing opportunities to expand operations. In the pursuit of these shared business objectives, the Companies intend to exchange relevant market information and technical expertise to improve the quality and cost of CAM produced by the One-Pot process at the Candiac facilities to meet SMM customer requirements.

The Company intends to use this investment principally towards the conversion of its existing Candiac LFP manufacturing facility to a One-Pot production scale pilot plant, nickel- and manganese-rich engineering, and piloting activities, and for working capital purposes.

Together with the closing of the Private Placement and the CA, the Company entered into an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") whereby the Company granted SMM a participation right in any future equity financings to maintain its pro rata ownership interest for a period of up to three (3) years. Under the IRA, SMM has agreed to a standstill provision that, among other things, restricts SMM's ability to purchase additional shares without nano one's consent for a period of 24 months and restricts SMM's ability to sell the Shares for 12 months, subject to certain exemptions. In addition the Shares are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and a day under applicable Canadian securities legislation

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

###

About nano one
nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. nano one aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) dates back to 16th Century Copper Mining and Processing in Japan. SMM is an integrated producer covering from mineral resources development, smelting & refining, to the production of battery materials and functional materials. By connecting the core businesses, it has advantages in sustainable value chains. SMM has expertise, deep knowledge and many years of experience in producing various types of precursor cathode active material/cathode active material and aims to increase the production capacity of cathode materials (nickel CAM and LFP) from approximately 60,000 tonnes per annum currently to 180,000 tonnes per annum by 2030.

For more information, please visit https://www.smm.co.jp/en/

Company Contact:
nano one:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful collaboration with SMM; industry demand; successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the functions and intended benefits of nano one's technology and products; the development of nano one's technology and products; achieving commercial production of LFP and pilot scale production of NMC at the Candiac facility; nano one's licensing, supply chain, joint venture opportunities and potential royalty arrangements; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of nano one's plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘encouraged', ‘projected', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of nano one to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of nano one's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of the Candiac facility; industry demand; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of nano one's plans which are contingent on support and grants; nano one's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of nano one's technology and patentsvia license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for nano one which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of nano one has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. nano one does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:nano one materials corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790063/nano-one-announces-closing-of-sumitomo-metal-mining-169m-strategic-investment-and-collaboration-agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nano One MaterialsNANO:CATSX:NANOTech Investing
NANO:CA
Nano One Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

Nano One Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
automotive engineer expert witness

Nano One Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) and Tokyo, Japan (TSE:5713

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LFP from Nano One's Commercial Size Reactors Lead to Fast-tracking Customer Samples

LFP from Nano One's Commercial Size Reactors Lead to Fast-tracking Customer Samples

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Successfully Completes Second SDTC Project Receives Final Contribution of $803,000

Nano One Successfully Completes Second SDTC Project Receives Final Contribution of $803,000

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q2 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q2 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Q2 2023 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights - nano one's LFP plans in Québec are on time and on budget:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to provide an update on its commercial joint venture in Taiwan with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

RecycLiCo and Zenith have signed an amended and restated joint venture agreement (the "Amended Agreement") in order to expedite the set-up of the joint venture. Under the Amended Agreement, the parties will make cash contributions to the joint venture vehicle in accordance with a revised schedule which will facilitate approval by the Taiwanese regulatory authorities. The Amended Agreement will not alter the economic substance of the original agreement as all other terms will remain the same, including the 50/50 ownership of the joint venture by the parties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) confirms that Lilac Technologies' direct extraction technology has been proven successful through extensive field testing at the flagship Kachi project ("Kachi") in Argentina.

"This is a key milestone for DFS preparation for Phase 1 of the Kachi project and a major derisking of the Kachi project," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"This is a significant achievement as Kachi is one of the largest successful DLE testing programs ever undertaken and couldn't have been done without this on-site development.

"This work supports the phased approach to first commercial lithium production from 2H 2027, with a targeted plant capacity of 25,000 TPA of battery grade LCE by 2028, and targeted plant capacity of 50,000 TPA battery grade LCE from 2030"

He said process unit operations had been tested and data collected for the commercial plant design.

"The ion exchange DLE technology at Kachi is working extremely well with outstanding rates of recovery at ambient brine temperatures, minimal water consumption, and high lithium concentrations.

"We processed 120,000 liters of Kachi lithium chloride eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate which included:

- Bench scale validation testing
- 1,000-liter Pilot Plant testing
- 10,000-liter Demo Plant testing

"Then we made the Kachi lithium carbonate product available for quality validation to Saltworks and our off takers.

"This, along with our demonstrated viability of extraction and injection has us on track for a Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 1 of the Kachi Project in December 2023."

In the attached ASX presentation and in an investor webinar today Lake says that process design, site power design, equipment list compilation, and further detailing of capital and operating expenditure is well underway.

"We continue working with United States and Argentina authorities on strengthening the lithium supply chain."

He said he was also having regular updates with Export Credit Agencies in the United Kingdom and Canada and with offtake partners while working with strategic advisors on capital management.

The webinar can be accessed at:
https://app.webinar.net/1yZ07ZdzGrl/on-demand



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant (a "Warrant") each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

 Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce its participation in a ground-breaking ceremony in Suriname alongside his Excellency, C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname. The occasion was marked by an inaugural tree planting ceremony, which included the presence of key District Commissioners, Government Ministers, and other representatives.

Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X commented, "We are honoured to be part of this ceremony that serves to demonstrate the mutual commitments we share with our jurisdictional partners in Suriname. Since 2017, Klimat X and Pomeroon have been active in this region. Many people are not aware that Suriname is a net negative carbon emitter nation and has huge potential to generate carbon credits from mangrove restoration and conservation. James continues, "this type of project can generate 500-1000 tons per hectare with tens of thousands of hectares of potential and we see many mutual and intertwined benefits from this enhanced partnership with the Government of Suriname:

  • Further enhancement of the country's reputation for world leading investment in sustainable farming and nature-based carbon credit generation with a commitment to community and local benefits stemming from large nature-based mangrove projects.
  • The introduction and application of cutting edge technology, Tree Counter™ , a pool of proprietary machine learning tools developed in partnership with the University of Copenhagen to count every individual tree on projects and measure every kilogram of carbon sequestered.
  • Supporting the execution, quality, and traceability of the Company's operations through."
Highlights
  • Klimat X continues to work on data gathering and analysis for mangrove protection and restoration activities in both Coronie and Commeweijne Districts covering 30,000+ hectares.
  • Following 6 months of fieldwork, the Company aims to submit two draft Project Design Documents for pipeline listing with Verra by Q4 2023.
  • All Company activities will be supported by Tree Counter using ground-breaking remote sensing and AI enhanced data processing from the University of Copenhagen to monitor every tree planted and protected in Suriname.
  • Through Klimat X subsidiary, Pomeroon Suriname N.V. the Company launches sustainable agriculture operations in Suriname and formally opens its farm.
  • The Company has commenced both coconut seedling nursery setup and tree planting on a 3,000-acre farm site in the Coronie District. ('Coronie')
Background

On 30 September 2022 , the Company entered a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with the Government to pursue two country-wide initiatives:

  • The development of mixed agro-forestry and carbon offset projects to be planted with coconut and hardwood trees in an environmentally friendly manner. More recently, a 3,000-acre site for long term company utilisation has been confirmed.
  • The restoration and rehabilitation of mangroves along the coastline of Suriname with their key existing partner and global expert in blue carbon– Silvestrum Climate Associates – KlimatX has deployed several field teams to Suriname throughout 2023.

  • On 21 December 2022 the parties entered into two binding co-operation agreements further detailing the terms of the proposed activities and investment in each area
  • This enabled the Company to commence investment in early 2023 and over USD500K has already been invested including on soil and ground analysis and testing, mapping, data gathering and establishment of a local office and team.
  • On April 24, 2023 the company announced it had signed a binding agreement with the national government of Suriname to develop mangrove carbon credit and agroforestry projects. The Company has built a presence in Suriname and has been actively conducting fieldwork to establish project size and feasibility.
  • Beyond job generation and employment, the Company expects to invest in, and undertake projects and initiatives in areas including education, climate smart agriculture and female empowerment and has a proven track record in doing so.
About Pomeroon

The Pomeroon group of companies were formed in 2017 with an initial focus on sustainable agriculture and coconut farming in Guyana . Since inception they have been mission driven, for profit corporations focussed on climate smart agriculture and more recently on nature-based carbon projects. They are controlled subsidiaries of KlimatX.

About Carbon Done Right and Tree Counter™

The Carbon Done Right methodology and technology company Tree Counter can provide analysis-ready data and results maps and statistics. Metrics can be at plot level, stand level, ecosystem level or at a national or continental scale. For Governments or developers. They have a world leading AI dataset that provides unprecedented insights into forest change and carbon capture at the individual tree level, with advanced deep learning models. Tree Counter is a nature monitoring technology intended to revolutionize the monitoring, reporting, and verifying of nature with expertise. The company's cutting-edge analytics platform covers all nature-based solutions, including forestry, regenerative agriculture, rice methane, grassland management, and blue carbon. Providing small holder carbon project developers and natural capital investors, and governments with real-time verification of co-benefits and monitoring of potential leakage, double counting, permanence, and additionality of environmental interventions.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c5190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Successful Completion of Lithium Carbonate Test Program

Lake Resources NL Successful Completion of Lithium Carbonate Test Program

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces the successful completion of the Saltworks Technologies lithium carbonate test program to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from Lilac DLE lithium chloride eluate. Lake delivered 120,000 litres of concentrated lithium chloride eluate to Saltworks Technologies in Richmond, BC for this carbonate production test work. The eluate was produced from the Kachi Lilac DLE Demonstration plant in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

"Most DLE lithium carbonate announcements are based on a few kilograms of carbonate produced on a lab bench scale unit; we've produced more lithium carbonate than most DLE projects under development. This gives us great confidence in our process," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

The DLE Demo Plant continues to operate in Catamarca having now produced over 150,000 litres of eluate and processed over 3 million litres of Kachi brine. The demonstration plant is expected to produce over 200,000 litres of eluate and process close to 4 million litres of Kachi brine from multiple wells before it is shut down in October.

"The extraction technology is now proven, and we are concentrating on designing well-structured project schedules for a facility with a target design life of 25 years at Kachi."

Mr. Dickson said Lake remained on track for completion of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study in December, as previously announced.

He said Saltworks had demonstrated the Kachi commercial flowsheet unit operations in the processing of the 120,000 the litres of eluate solution:

- Reverse Osmosis
- Impurity removal (Ca, Mg)
- Evaporation
- Ion Exchange (Ca, Mg, B)
- Lithium Carbonate precipitation
- Centrifuge and Washing

Mr Dickson said these results, along with the recent successful extraction and injection testing, showed that the DLE process at Kachi was being paired with high-yield, production-scale extraction wells.

"Process plant design is underway, we have good optionality with our power supply, and environmental and community consultations are well underway, so we are very happy with the progress."

"We have drilled deeper for better grades and improved our drilling performance by 40 percent this year."

"Grades from recent extraction tests are 20 percent higher than exploration samples and we can expect further JORC updates prior to publishing the Phase 1 DFS results," he said.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or " the Company ") advises that yesterday, September 21, 2023, it entered into a binding agreement to divest its Midpoint foreign exchange business.

The 100% sale of Midpoint to David Wong for a nominal figure will allow Blockmate to focus all of its resources towards the blockchain, battery and clean energy ventures within its portfolio. By divesting Midpoint, Blockmate is expected to reduce its net cash outflows by approximately $500,000 per annum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

Nano One Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Waroona Energy Commences DFS on Solar Power Facility

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt

QXR Signs Formal Documentation To Acquire 75% Interest In 100km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Related News

technology investing

Waroona Energy Commences DFS on Solar Power Facility

Lithium Investing

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

QXR Signs Formal Documentation To Acquire 75% Interest In 100km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Resource Investing

Peru Maiden Drilling Campaign Underway

Resource Investing

Regional Government Increases Commitment For Lithium Projects

Gold Investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

×