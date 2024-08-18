RC Drill Results Further Confirm Kamperman Potential

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Astral Resources

RC Drill Results Further Confirm Kamperman Potential

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final three RC holes from a recently completed 26-hole (2,808 metres) RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Assay results for the final three holes from the 26-hole (2,808 metres) reverse circulation (RC) infill and extensional drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project) have been received, with best results including:
    • 10 metres at 5.04g/t Au from 99 metres in FRC350; and
    • 32 metres at 2.13g/t Au from 125 metres in FRC360.
  • In-fill results continue to support the interpretation of a very continuous, steeply west-dipping, zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the southern part of the deposit.
  • A maiden Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for Kamperman is scheduled to be reported in the September Quarter as part of an updated MRE for the broader Feysville Gold Project.

Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “We had already considered this 26-hole drill program to be the most successful program completed to date at Kamperman, and when you include these final three holes – we are now certain of it!

“These latest results strengthen our geological interpretation of a broad, 30-metre-wide zone of consistent high-grade gold mineralisation across multiple sections in the southern part of the Kamperman Deposit. This bodes well for the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Kamperman as part of the wider Feysville Gold Project.

“The exploration focus has now returned to the Theia deposit, the cornerstone of our flagship Mandilla Gold Project, where the first phase of a new infill RC drilling program commenced early this month.

“On completion of the phase one program, Astral will return to Feysville for further in-fill and extensional RC drilling at Kamperman, as well as follow up on two significant greenfield gold anomalies announced in July 2024 to the north-west of Kamperman.”

Figure 1 - Map illustrating location of Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.

FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT

The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman – Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 14km south of the KCGM Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.

Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited. The area also hosts the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).

Feysville hosts an MRE of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz of contained gold1 at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for the project to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed for a future operation based on Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aargold stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Astral Resources

Astral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide information on the Remorse Target. Recently completed soil sampling in the south of the main Remorse Target has yielded comparable copper and zinc to previous work and further cementing the ~ 5km x 1.5km coherent anomaly. Analyses utilising spectral mineralogical show the likely presence of a significant hydrothermal system to a degree much further than identified in geochemistry or fieldwork. This is an exciting improvement to the prospectivity of the target with a 5,000m RC drilling program imminent. Earthworks for drilling are nearing completion and drilling will commence upon arrival of the contracted drill rig.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

Project Rationalisation

As previously advised, Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) has been undertaking a detailed review of all projects in its current portfolio. As a part of this strategic review, the Company has now completed its detailed technical assessment of the Marble Bar and Murchison Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Don Durrett, gold and silver bars.

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com weighed in on the recent market meltdown, saying he sees it as another indicator that the US economy is in trouble and heading toward a recession as the year continues.

"I think that we're going to see kind of like a 2008 scenario where you start seeing big events," he explained.

"We had a couple banks go bad, but we haven't had a really big bankruptcy (like a) Lehman or a Bear Stearns event. And I think those are coming — I think Q4 is going to be very, very negative for the markets and better for gold and silver."

Keep reading...Show less
A gavel with the word "litigation" beside it.

Victoria Gold Placed into Receivership After Heap Leach Pad Failure at Eagle Gold Mine

Victoria Gold (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), the owner of the Yukon-based Eagle gold mine, has been placed into receivership after the collapse of a heap leach pad at the site in June.

The company said on Wednesday (August 14) that the Yukon government had made a receivership application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and the court granted the application later that day.

According to the Globe and Mail, the Yukon is looking to exert greater control over cleanup and impact mitigation efforts after the heap leach pad incident, which has raised questions about the future of mining in the territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget in tray.

Westgold Resources Shares Maiden Ore Reserve for South Junction, Mining to Start This Month

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,TSX:WGX,OTCQX:WGXRF) released a maiden ore reserve statement for its South Junction mine, part of the Bluebird - South Junction mining complex, on Wednesday (August 14).

According to the company, the ore reserve for Bluebird - South Junction has increased by 233 percent and now stands at 3 million tonnes at 2.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 277,000 ounces of the yellow metal.

South Junction contributed 2.6 million tonnes at 2.7 g/t gold for 225,000 ounces of gold.

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Announces CEO is Stepping down for Health Reasons, Appointment of New CEO and Settlement of Debt

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSXV:KGC) announces Rob Solinger CEO, and Director of Kestrel Gold Inc will be stepping down for health reasons. Pat Lynch, currently a director and member of the audit committee has been appointed CEO effective August 19, 2024

The Corporation has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Rob Solinger to settle management fees in the amount of $52,963 by the issuance of 1,765,433 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per Common Share. The debt settlement agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking

New Seismic Studies Upgrade Raya Prospect

Related News

Copper Investing

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

Oil and Gas Investing

ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking

Oil and Gas Investing

New Seismic Studies Upgrade Raya Prospect

Industrial Metals Investing

China Tightens Grip on Strategic Minerals with New Antimony Export Controls

Copper Investing

Eagle Mountain Uses Fleet Space Technology to Advance Arizona Copper Exploration

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Gets AU$2.63 Million Government Refund for R&D Work

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company - 1

×