Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Empowering Digital Transformation

Qualcomm

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

We are an invention company that solves fundamental technology problems at the heart of everyday life.

Our inventions have helped power the adoption of smartphones, connecting billions of people to each other and the internet. We make our connected world - and future - possible by pushing the boundaries of AI, VR, connectivity and more.

We are a global leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. Our technologies and products are used across industries in applications ranging from mobile handsets to automotive to Internet of Things (IoT) and more.

We share our inventions broadly through our licensing program - enabling wide ecosystem access to technologies at the forefront of innovation - and through the sale of our wireless integrated circuit platforms and other products.

We believe in good faith license negotiations and fair value for our patented technologies. We believe this approach to licensing creates efficiency in the ecosystem and reflects the value and innovation that our research, developments and contributions provide. We collaborate across the ecosystem, which includes manufacturers, operators, developers, system integrators, cloud providers, tool vendors, service providers, governments and industry standards organizations, to enable a global environment to drive continued progress and growth.

We inspire the development of regionally relevant use cases of advanced 4G and 5G connectivity, AI at the network edge and IoT through deep-technology incubators and mentorship programs for early-stage startups in many emerging regions, including India, Taiwan, Vietnam and across Africa.

We invest heavily in research and development (R&D), have a long history of driving innovation and have developed foundational technologies that help drive the continued evolution of the wireless industry.

We bring advanced wireless technology to people and communities who need it most, facilitating new business models and unlocking societal benefits that serve the greater good.

The technology development at the foundation of our solutions is governed by our Technical Business Review (TBR) process with oversight by our Chief Technology Officer. The goal of the TBR process is to align long-term technology development with product (application-specific integrated circuit and software) roadmaps. The output of the TBR results is guidance for the development of industry-leading technology roadmaps, which feed into the Company's one technology roadmap and span processing, connectivity, visual and rendering technologies, AI, security and system-level technologies needed for multiple product categories, industries and applications (e.g., mobile, compute, automotive, connected systems and networking)

2025 Goals

Reduce power consumption by 10 percent every year7 in our flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform products.

Enrich the lives of 27 million people8 by continuing to bring technology to underserved communities around the world through Wireless Reach, measured against 2006 base year.

Continue to foster the next generation of innovators by inspiring 1.5 million students and teachers across the globe through our STEM initiatives, from a 2020 base year.

7 Given equivalent features.
8 Defined as direct and indirect beneficiaries.

Learn more about how Qualcomm is driving innovation, societal advancement and sustainability in the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

QCOM
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Our Approach to Operating Sustainably

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

We work to be a positive force in protecting the environment by continually looking for ways to develop our ESG programs. We take actions that conserve water, lower emissions, minimize energy consumption and strive to reduce the impact of our waste disposal practices. We believe that environmental sustainability is extremely important, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from our Company and other corporate citizens

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024

Ten innovative startups selected to participate in an 8-month incubation program with a chance to win $225,000 in cash prizes

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the shortlisted companies for the Qualcomm® Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024 (QVIC) program. These ten startup teams, specializing in technology areas such as smart cities, robotics, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), AgriTech, Generative and other AI, and more, have been chosen to receive a grant of US$10,000 each in cash prizes to further develop their proposals during the 8-month incubation period. The program will provide them with technical support, business coaching, and intellectual property training. Additionally, the teams will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes of US$100,000, US$75,000, and US$50,000 in the finale. The selection of shortlisted companies was based on various criteria, including their technical capabilities, innovative products, patentable technologies, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 10, 2024

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special event at Apple Park on June 10

Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to celebrate in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Apple Jing'an to welcome its first customers this Thursday, March 21, in Shanghai

The new Apple Store in Shanghai features Apple's best lineup of products ever, special Today at Apple sessions that celebrate local culture, and a team of more than 150 ready to offer excellent service to customers

Apple® today previewed Apple Jing'an, located near Jing'an Temple and Jing'an Park in Shanghai. The store is encircled by an exterior plaza that gives the community a gathering place for special events, as well as providing a one-of-a-kind shopping destination where customers can discover and buy Apple's unparalleled lineup of products and services.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Driving Sustainable Excellence and Inspiring the Next Generation: A Blueprint for Companies

Qualcomm

By Angela Baker, VP, Corporate Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.80 to $0.85 per share of common stock. This dividend increase will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 21, 2024 and will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.40 per share of common stock.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. We remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

