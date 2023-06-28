Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays results from its trenching program at its Los Pavitos gold exploration project (see Table 1). Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 gt Au and 104 gt Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 gt Au and 13 gt Ag at Santa Cruz. The 5,289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented: "Recent assays from trenches have confirmed that the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling at Los Pavitos are hosted by wider mineralized structures. This is important because wider zones of gold mineralization near surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

Table 1. Highlight assays from Los Pavitos trenches

TrenchLocationLength (m)Au_g/tAg g/t
ZA1Auras6.40.1-
ZA2Auras19.02.222.9
includes
4.010.3104.3
ZSC4Santa Cruz18.50.2-
ZSC3-1Santa Cruz2.11.7-
ZSC9Santa Cruz8.00.5-
ZSC10Santa Cruz7.82.313.0
ZSC12Santa Cruz2.50.969.6

 

The trenching program across the main mineralized trends on the Los Pavitos property is well underway. Assay results have now been received for 146 samples from a combined length of 309.3 meters in eleven trenches in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas. The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 2 meters at Las Auras and 16.7 g/t Au and 48,2 g/t Ag over 1 meter at Santa Cruz. The main objective of the trenching program is to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. An additional 157 samples for 298.2 meters have been taken from 10 trenches and will be submitted to the lab this week. Approximately 250 meters of trenching remains to be completed.

Table 2. Sampled trenches at Los Pavitos





Coord startWGS84Coord endWGS84
TrenchLocationLengthAzimEastingNorthingEastingNorthing
ZA1Las Auras31.5348674,6863,003,774674,6813,003,803
ZA2Las Auras44.5335674,7703,003,795674,7523,003,833
ZSC2Santa Cruz40.3153676,7663,001,823676,8023,001,805
ZSC3-1Santa Cruz28.7322676,7543,001,728676,7393,001,749
ZSC3-2Santa Cruz13.0313676,7313,001,754676,7233,001,762
ZSC4Santa Cruz35.2325676,7213,001,708676,7033,001,734
ZSC8Santa Cruz18.2155677,3233,002,231677,3313,002,216
ZSC9Santa Cruz38.2231676,7903,001,997676,8283,001,994
ZSC10Santa Cruz21.2273676,8133,001,939674,7943,001,942
ZSC11Santa Cruz24.2335676,8443,001,869676,8353,001,888
ZSC12Santa Cruz14.3227676,9143,001,680676,9083,001,690

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Trench locations at Los Pavitos.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure1.jpg

 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure_2_550.jpg

Figure 2: Photos of ongoing trenching program at Los Pavitos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure_2.jpg

Palos Verdes Exploration Update

Prismo is currently drilling at its Palos Verdes project. The drill program is designed to test the areas of the Palos Verdes vein system in areas where there previously was no drill access, mainly along the northeastern extension of the vein system and certain areas in the southwestern portion where previous drilling occurred. Six holes have been completed for a total of 928 meters of HQ core drilled for the current program, with an additional hole in progress. Samples from the first six holes have been submitted to the lab for analysis.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure3.jpg

Figure 3: Core from hole PV-23-24

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171593

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

