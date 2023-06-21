White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business at the AGM, including the following resolutions:

(i) setting the number of directors at six;

(ii) electing all six nominees to the board of directors, namely Alain Lambert, (Peter) Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, Louis Doyle, and Martin Dupuis; and

(iii) re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix its remuneration.

Following the AGM, a meeting of the board of directors of the Company was held and Alain Lambert was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company and Tom Provost of MLT Aikins LLP, legal counsel to the Company, was appointed as Corporate Secretary. Craig Gibson continues as the Company's President and CEO and Carmelo Marrelli continues as its CFO.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona, United States (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.prismometals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Gibson
President and CEO
Email: craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@prismometals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170766

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Palos Verdes (silver, Sinaloa, Mexico) 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an investor update Zoom call at 9:00 am PDT on Thursday June 1st, 2023. In attendance from Prismo Metals will be Dr. Craig Gibson, President & CEO, Steve Robertson, Technical Advisor for the Company's Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, Alain Lambert, incoming Executive Chairman and Jason Frame, Manager of Communications.

Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) on each of the Company's three projects, followed by a question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions before or during the meeting to jason.frame@prismometals.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Drilling Preparation Underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its trenching program across the three main mineralized trends on its Los Pavitos property has commenced. The main objective of the trenching program is to better define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. Samples from the current work will be submitted to the lab shortly and should be available by the middle of June. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") announces that its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting").

Prismo Metals is pleased to announce that Messrs. Alain Lambert and Martin Dupuis have been nominated by the Company to stand for election as new directors of the Company, in addition to current directors Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, and María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, who will be standing for re-election. It is anticipated that Mr. Lambert will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals following his election as a director at the Meeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling campaign at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico has started.

The Company will complete a drill program of a minimum of 2,500-meter program to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled, along with some other veins mapped at the surface. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present on Prismo's concession, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) on their adjacent land package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Grab samples* on a new gold-bearing quartz vein at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") graded up to 288.00 gt Au, 35.20 gt Au and 2.78 gt Au (Figure 1). Furthermore, additional trenching and detailed mapping, conducted since the beginning of May 2023, identified a different dipping orientation for some quartz veins that were missed by previous drilling. These new veins will be prioritized for testing in the upcoming drilling program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and money in drawer

What is the Best Precious Metal to Invest in for 2023?

Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring, metallic assets that have high economic value.

In the past, the precious metals market was important because these commodities were used as currency. Today, precious metals are considered valuable because of their investment and industrial uses.

But what is the best precious metal to invest in for 2023? Different investors have different needs, and it’s important to be aware of the factors that affect supply, demand and prices for each precious metal before making a financial decision.

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf "), pursuant to which Blackwolf will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement or such transaction structure to be determined by the Company and Blackwolf under a definitive transaction agreement.

In connection with the Transaction, each Optimum shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.65 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Blackwolf for each share of Optimum held, resulting in existing shareholders of the Company collectively owning approximately 26% of the outstanding share capital of the resulting company upon closing of the Transaction. Additionally, all outstanding stock options of the Company are expected to be cancelled and each outstanding warrant of the Company to purchase Company Shares will be converted into a warrant to purchase Blackwolf Shares in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes", together with Steppe Gold, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that the shareholders of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shareholders") approved the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (each, an "Anacortes Share") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) at a special meeting of Anacortes Shareholders held on June 19, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes Shareholders will receive 0.4532 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of Steppe Gold (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Share held. Outstanding Anacortes warrants will be cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, and vested in-the-money Anacortes options will be exercised into Anacortes Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Shares will be exchanged for Steppe Common Shares. All of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options will be cancelled without payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 720-meter drilling program (the "Drilling Program") on its 100%-owned Triple T Project in Nevada as previously announced January 25th, 2023. The completion of this Reverse Circulation drilling represents the continuation of our recent work to expand and confirm mineralization first identified in wide-spaced drilling by the Company in 2009

Highlights of the recent drilling include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO), a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional precious metals story, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Base Metals Investing

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

×