Israeli-based Jelly Button ® a Playtika ® studio, today announces the global launch of Merge Stories, a new free-to-play casual mobile game that takes merge gaming to new heights.

Merge Stories unites two worlds of gaming in one, unlike anything seen before. Developed in-house by Jelly Button, the game creates a whole new category by combining merge gaming and battle play with incredible 3D graphics for a completely new experience. Merge Stories also innovates traditional merge gameplay by being one of the first of its kind to enable players to merge non-identical items.

Following its successful soft launch, the game is now available globally. Players can build their own kingdoms, raid enemy lands, discover new territories, earn resources, protect their kingdom, be the strongest and beat the gods to reveal new units, interesting battles, and new experiences!

Merge Stories joins the company's diverse portfolio and maintains its high standards of gameplay content and visuals. It is also a reflection of Playtika's work to expand into new genres and approach all kinds of audiences with new experiences.

Simply by playing the game, players will be among the first to check out a one-of-a-kind combination of merge and casual battle gameplay. In doing so, they will adventure through endless battle strategies, take on story-driven special quests, unlock a diversity of characters that keep their kingdoms growing - from powerful units to a smashing dragon, and merge to create the strongest units and best defense for their kingdom. Each unit in the game also has its own skill to enable players to plan their best raid strategy.

Players will see lots of activity surrounding the launch in the US, as well as worldwide, and surprises are planned over the next few months to introduce Merge Stories to audiences across the globe. Fans who jump on cutting-edge new games before everyone else should also look out for Merge Stories.

Merge Stories is now available in English, French, German and Spanish - with more languages to come.

Meir Shitrit, SVP New Games at Playtika, said: "The development of this new game has been an exciting process for Playtika & Jelly Button, with the studio utilising the most creative talent and top-notch technology. This has been a chance for Playtika to broaden its gaming portfolio and develop as a brand in an entirely new way – which is core to our new game strategy. We hope that the fun we had in creating this game is reflected by our Merge Stories players."

Dudu Dahan , EGM Casual Games at Playtika, said: "Playtika moved fast to recognize the opportunities that the merge game genre offers and used our deep experience in running beloved casual titles worldwide to channel our learnings into the creation of Merge Stories. This is a reflection of Playtika's work to expand into new genres and continue to strengthen our brand around the globe."

Download Merge Stories for free from the App Store or Google Play .

About Jelly Button®

Jelly Button, a studio operating under Playtika Ltd., a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp., combines creativity, technology and data to craft titles which are played together by a massive and diverse audience that enjoys interaction through playing games. The team was an early mover as the casual gaming space began to take off and was quick to recognize the huge growth in demand for Mingle Play. Its first major release, Pirate Kings, is played by many millions of people around the world.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895459/Playtika_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895457/Playtika_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895458/Playtika_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314414/Playtika_Logo.jpg

In Merge Stories, players can build their own kingdoms, raid enemy lands, discover new territories, earn resources, and protect their kingdom.

Players can adventure through endless battle strategies, take on story-driven special quests and unlock a diversity of characters that keep their kingdoms growing.

Playtika Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-expands-its-casual-gaming-portfolio-with-the-launch-of-game-changing-merge-stories-301621251.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Enters Official Partnership with Minnesota Varsity League to Provide Expert Esports Coaching & Development

Youth esports platform Vanta has announced their official partnership with Wisdom Gaming as the official coaching partner for the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL). The partnership will aim to expand coaching and development opportunities available for students participating in MNVL esports programs.

Minnesota's home for high school esports, MNVL has grown its operations to over 60 high schools with around 1,200 students participating in the program state-wide. With the mission to provide students with skills and opportunities to grow both in and outside of the classroom, MNVL's partnership with Vanta's kid-safe esports platform allows teams and players to to learn from mentors and teachers who will help them continue to gain essential skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Payfoot to Release Fan-Focused Soccer Metaverse with Web3 Leader Cosmic Wire

Payfoot enlists Cosmic Wire, a leader in Web3, to help release their soccer Metaverse Ecosystem for both fans and clubs alike. The Payfoot Metaverse will be live for beta testing on the 30th of September with the launch being announced via their official social media handles https:twitter.comPayfoot_ and https:www.instagram.compayfoot_official .

(PRNewsfoto/Cosmic Wire)

Payfoot is proud to release the first ever fully fan-focused soccer metaverse and ecosystem. This ultimate fan experience will also allow clubs to enter the metaverse and interact directly with their global fanbase of 4 billion people. While in the Payfoot Soccer Metaverse, fans can participate in one-of-a-kind events, clubs, team experiences, and games amplified by deep social connections as they explore the islands of their favorite clubs in the Payfoot Ecosystem.

The stadium is more than a place to watch the game now, it is a way to live the sport. Payfoot is blazing a path into Web3 immersion by releasing their metaverse and blockchain-based solution for football clubs and fans. This is not only a new way for fans to come together as a whole to celebrate the sport they love, but a new way for clubs to enhance their community, business model, and reach.

In the Payfoot Metaverse:

  • Fans via their "avatar", can meet other fans, develop friendships, share experiences, play games, and participate in events, while also gaining access to limited exclusive club offers and merchandise.
  • Clubs can scale their platform and grow their fan community by bringing their organization into the Metaverse. By harnessing Web3 technology, fans from around the globe will be able to interact in new and more meaningful ways with their club and stadium on a dedicated island. All will be able to interact through an integrated social network and fabric of a true living ecosystem.

The central island of the Metaverse ecosystem is the Payfoot Island, a futuristic and ecological island, which offers a series of attractions, games, and activities related to soccer.

Virtual football competitions and leagues will be created under the supervision of the Virtual Football Association ( www.virfa.net ) chaired by Marco Villiger , ex-Vice President of FIFA, and with a strong involvement of the fans through governance tokens. A soccer democracy is born!

" We share the same vision with the Cosmic Wire team: we strongly believe in digital tools to bring fans closer to their clubs and offer them new experiences. The creation of virtual stadiums will allow all fans around the world, who are not lucky enough to live nearby, to participate much more actively in the life of their club. This is definitely the future, and we are proud to be leading the way, for soccer and tomorrow for other sports," said Thibault Verbiest , co-founder of Payfoot.

Cosmic Wire builds exceptional experiences utilizing blockchain technology, and community building, including immersive and meaningful adventures. The company's complete ecosystem offers brands, celebrities, art, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, sell, and license their work. Cosmic Wire's market advantage includes having a wholly internalized development, marketing, and sales team, allowing us to support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire creates immersive experiences with iconic names to expand the scale and scope of the brand and its value.

"Cosmic Wire is proud to empower and amplify Payfoot and their vision of what Web3 can be. We at Cosmic Wire are about the democratization of the space, and empowering creatives to help their visions come to life. Payfoot has a vision, and we are excited to help them bring it to the world," said Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck .

For more information , visit: https://www.payfoot.com
Payfoot Metaverse Teaser: https://youtu.be/7dwSUGiePnw

About Payfoot

Our mission is to digitally revolutionize the world of sports and share the value creation with clubs and athletes, amplifying the way fans live and experience their passion. Our vision is to create a (de)centrally-governed ecosystem for the sports community – starting from football to the whole sector. With our unique soccer-related metaverse and social network, we maximize the fans' engagement and interaction, giving every individual the same possibilities to take part in the game.

Payfoot is developed by RCS SA (Reserve Currency Solutions SA), a Swiss company based in Zug, also known as the cradle of the Crypto Valley.

About Cosmic Wire

Based in Los Angeles , Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 entertainment technology company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire creates NFTs with a purpose and expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire believes that a proper client contract provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients so that Cosmic Wire succeeds when their clients do.

For More Information:

Rubenstein Public Relations
Steven Weiss
sweiss@rubensteinpr.com
Direct: (212) 805-3062

Cosmic Wire
Alan Wallace
press@cosmicwire.com
Direct: (917) 524-7440

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payfoot-to-release-fan-focused-soccer-metaverses-with-web3-leader-cosmic-wire-301621943.html

SOURCE Cosmic Wire

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Swarmio Media Signs a Telco Wholesale Distribution Agreement with Apelby Communications to Target the European, African and Latin American Markets

  • Apelby Communications is a wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services whose clients include major global telecom operators.

  • Swarmio and Apelby have entered into a revenue share agreement whereby Apelby will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in Europe , Africa , and LATAM.

  • Swarmio's Ember platform enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase in-game items using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces it has entered into a revenue share agreement (the "Agreement") with Apelby Communications ("Apelby"), a wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services to major telcos across Europe Africa and LATAM.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

According to the Agreement, Apelby will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in Europe , Africa and LATAM, to sell to their own customers. Ember subscribers will gain access to an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), and gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay). Swarmio, Apelby and the telco will share all the revenues generated through the multiple monetization channels of the platform, which include monthly subscription fees, payment processing fees, and fees from in-game purchases.

Emil Kovac , CEO and co-founder of Apelby, commented: "Having validated Swarmio's Ember platform, and knowing that our telco clients and partners are looking for ways to engage with the vast and growing populations of gamers who are already online in the regions they serve, we are confident that offering Ember to our clients and partners will provide them with a unique new solution to monetize and retain their customers. We are excited to be investing in Swarmio and we look forward to seeing what the future brings as we assist in the launch of Ember in new international markets."

Vijai Karthigesu , Swarmio's CEO, commented: "Entering into this Agreement with Apelby Communications provides another leg to our continued growth in key gaming markets. We welcome Apelby's vote of confidence in our strategy of building a premier global online gaming and esports hub through strategic telecom partnerships, and we look forward to working closely with them as we continue to launch the Ember platform in new markets around the world."

As Swarmio continues its global expansion, it expects that Africa and Latin America will be key markets. In Latin America , which is the world's fastest growing gaming market , approximately 70% of the population currently remains unbanked or underbanked. In Africa , where the population of gamers has more than doubled over the past 5 years largely due to the proliferation of smartphones (Sub-Saharan Africa is the world's fastest growing mobile phone market ), approximately 57% of the population lacks any form of bank account.

Swarmio deploys its Ember platform to customers around the world via its telco partners. To date, Swarmio has successfully launched its platform with some of the largest telcos in Asia and North Africa , including Ooredoo in Tunisia (launched under brand name Ooredoo EZ - Powered by Ember), Globe Telecom in the Philippines (launched under brand name Globe Gamer Grounds – Powered by Ember), and Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT Esports - Powered by Ember). Swarmio is strategically targeting key markets where both internet use and gaming activity are rising rapidly and populations lack access to traditional bank accounts or credit cards.

About Apelby Communications

Apelby is a global ICT provider of a wide range of telecommunication services, including carrier-to-carrier voice and outsourcing services for retail customers, technology and ICT solutions. Since establishment in 2005, Apelby has managed to grow in both revenue and key business products while being able to expand its presence into important regions and acquire a significant customer portfolio. To learn more about Apelby Communications, please visit their website .

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/12/c0786.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas Releases Teaser for "Hybrid Champion" Gameplay

"Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas," a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) for iOS and Android, has released a new teaser for their hybrid champions gameplay. The latest development will bring a unique gaming experience, empowering players to create new hybrid champions that combine the skills and appearances of their other heroes in a mix & match style.

The game was released by leading mobile game development and publishing company GOAT Games on June 23 in English-language regions including the U.S., Canada , U.K., Australia , and New Zealand . The immensely popular game was ranked number one on the U.S. IOS Top New Free Chart on its launch day and gained over 1 million users within the first month.

The game has already featured a "marriage system" that allows players to harness the power of the champions' bloodlines to create new generations of hybrid heroes that will inherit the skills and power of their predecessors. This new system promises to combine these elements with long-awaited visuals, so that new hybrid champions will truly appear to be mixtures of their parents' races and appearances.

The game's lead narrative designer, Kyle, shared a progress update on the development of "hybrid champions" in the teaser. The "hybrid champion" gameplay was developed based on feedback from players. The development team plans to release the new gameplay in the near future.

"We value players' suggestions and the great ideas they've shared with us. The new hybrid champions system will unveil new characters, backstories, and events for our players. We want to bring new and exciting content to our players in order to create a one-of-a-kind gaming experience that encourages our players to explore and combine their champion's traits and abilities in the game," said Kyle.

Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas has a traditional Western fantasy theme with visually stunning realistic 3D graphics that gives players the total freedom to create various bloodlines. A unique and fresh design that makes the game stand out from traditional RPG games, with a variety of events and challenges that give players an immersive experience of managing their own city-state. Players can rebuild their cities and negotiate peace or wage war with rival factions, and eventually become a mighty leader capable of uniting the world of Lithas.

To learn more about the latest hybrid champion gameplay release, please watch the teaser at https://youtu.be/HBlGx15FlOI

Click this link to download Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas for free on IOS/Android: https://app.adjust.com/w7htdwe_bq5yri3

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloodline-heroes-of-lithas-releases-teaser-for-hybrid-champion-gameplay-301621670.html

SOURCE GOAT Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Including Tsubasa Ozora and Rivaul Wearing Official FC Barcelona Uniforms

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC Barcelona Official Campaign starting Friday, September 9th . During the campaign period, new players Tsubasa Ozora, Rivaul, Gordoba Gonzales, and Pedro Fonseca will debut wearing FC Barcelona official kits. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC Barcelona Official Campaign starting Friday, September 9th. During the campaign period, new players Tsubasa Ozora, Rivaul, Gordoba Gonzales, and Pedro Fonseca will debut wearing FC Barcelona official kits. There will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this collaboration so be sure to see the announcements for more details.

FC BARCELONA OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN Login Bonus
Login every day to the game during the event period to receive great rewards.

FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer
Rivaul, Gordoba Gonzales, and Pedro Fonseca wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit debut as new players in this Transfer.

FC BARCELONA OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN Daily Scenario
Users can complete these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Clear the scenario to receive points and medals to exchange for amazing items.

FC BARCELONA OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN Event Mission
During the event period, complete the Event Missions to earn great rewards.

FC BARCELONA 2022/2023 Official Kits Added to Dreamball Exchange
The Dreamball Exchange is getting an update with the FC BARCELONA 2022/2023 home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:
App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-including-tsubasa-ozora-and-rivaul-wearing-official-fc-barcelona-uniforms-301619984.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the " Shares ") have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

On August 4, 2022, the Company began to trade on the OTC Pinks. As of September 12, 2022, the Company's Shares will be upgraded to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ‘XOEEF'. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XONE".

Mark Elfenbein, Chief Executive Officer of X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd., commented, "Listing X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. on the OTCQB provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors. In addition, the OTCQB listing is anticipated to enhance liquidity and broaden the Company's shareholder base."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

