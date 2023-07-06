PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    July 13, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q2 Results release
    August 8, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

  • Q2 Results live presentation and webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0205.

The Q2 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has launched Phase 1 (2,000 m) of its 2023 drilling program, and the drill is currently turning at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

The fully-funded and permitted 2023 program (minimum of 6,000 m) is focused on the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and is designed with three (3) primary objectives:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration diamond drilling has commenced at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property located in the White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1) approximately 65 km southeast of the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category ( 1 ) which remains open for expansion. The Betty property is located approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's Coffee gold deposit (Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (2) ) and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (3) ). Planned drilling at Betty Ford in 2023 will continue to evaluate the zone of near-surface high-grade gold mineralization, which has previously returned intersections of 3.46 gt Au over 50.00 m (BETFD21D003) and 1.17 gt Au over 48.0 m (BETFD21D001) during maiden drilling in 2021, and 8.94 gt Au over 18.29 m (BETFD22RC004) and 1.50 gt Au over 55.20 m (BETFD22D007) in follow up drilling in 2022. The focus of the 2023 drill program is to test for a mineralized buried porphyry at depth and possible feeder contactstructure for the near-surface gold mineralization. This drill program forms part of the Company's 2023 fully funded exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Maiden JORC Resource At Dynasty Of 3.1Moz Gold And 22Moz Silver

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce a first Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which is reported in accordance with JORC (2012) on the Company’s 100% owned Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty), in the Loja Province, southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross completes US$500 million unsecured 10-year notes offering to refinance its outstanding notes due 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K)(NYSE: KGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering of debt securities, consisting of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of Kinross and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by certain of Kinross' wholly-owned subsidiaries that are also guarantors under Kinross' senior unsecured credit agreements. Kinross intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all US$500 million aggregate principal of its outstanding 5.95% senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes").

As of the date of this news release, Kinross has not issued a notice of redemption in respect of the 2024 Notes. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Notes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

Empress Royalty


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Resource Investing

Discovery Hole Intersects 280m Of Graphite Schist At Mcintosh Project

×