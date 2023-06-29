Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic's joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.

This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's.

North Arrow also reports it has agreed to purchase certain exploration data related to historic lithium exploration in the Northwest Territories.  North Arrow has agreed to pay the arm's length vendor 200,000 common shares of North Arrow at a deemed value of $0.065 per share. Issuance of the shares to the vendor is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located on Great Slave Lake in the NWT and is also exploring for lithium in the NWT and Nunavut at the LDG Property, Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and on Baffin Island and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.  Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Ken Armstrong or Nick Thomas
Tel: 604-668-8354 or 778-229-7194
Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow MineralsNAR:CCTSXV:NARBattery Metals Investing
NAR:CC
The Conversation (0)
North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories. Highlights of this initial lithium exploration program will include:

  • Detailed evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium pegmatites including mapping and rock sawn channel sampling;
  • Mineralogical characterization sampling of spodumene mineralized exposures of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits. Sampling of exposed mineralization will allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be completed in advance of exploration drilling planned for August and September;
  • Property wide prospecting of identified target areas for previously undiscovered or undocumented spodumene mineralized pegmatites; and
  • Program funding has recently been enhanced by a $180,000 grant awarded to the DeStaffany Lithium Project under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "The start of this exploration program is an important milestone for North Arrow, as the DeStaffany Lithium Project represents a compelling spodumene pegmatite target with rapid evaluation potential. Historic tantalum mining of the Moose 2 pegmatite has exposed spodumene mineralization that is easily accessible for the mineralogical characterization sampling currently underway, and channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite will provide the first full evaluation of spodumene mineralization and its distribution in this pegmatite. Furthermore, the property's first exploration drilling program is planned for later this summer and potential discovery of additional spodumene pegmatites during current fieldwork could add new targets to include as part of this drilling."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") announces that pursuant to North Arrow's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 8,625,000 incentive stock options to Officers, Employees, Directors and Advisors of the Company. The stock options are exercisable to acquire one common share of North Arrow at $0.08 per share and can be exercised until June 1, 2028.

About North Arrow Minerals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE
SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced on April 24, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

North Arrow Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of a combination of units (the " Non-FT Units" ) at a price of $0.06 per Non-FT Unit and flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used to explore North Arrow's lithium properties, particularly its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, NWT.

Each Non-FT Unit will consist of a single non-flow-through common share of the Company (each a " Non-FT Share ") and one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Non-FT Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months following closing of the private placement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Exploration Team advances its key properties with one drill program just completed and three work programs planned and/or underway this summer

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ "). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol " GEMS ".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

The survey is an important step in the exploration process to discover new high-grade silver-cobalt vein structures.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") will be conducting an airborne Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (M-PASS) developed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. (ALS GoldSpot") over large sections of its Castle Mine property in Northern Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Agreement regarding Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

The Company has today published the following announcement in Canada regarding the timing for release of its Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023. This will not impact on the deadline for publishing the Financial Statements as required under AIM Rule 19.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

LRC-AUN LLP ("LRC") announces that it has sold in a private transaction, 75,500,000 common shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (the "Company") at a price of approximately $0.01 per share (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, LRC beneficially owned 75,500,000 common shares, representing approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares. LRC now owns zero shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

Lithium Investing

DFS Confirms Project’s Economic Viability And Indicates Low Capital Intensity And Exceptional Profitability Potential

Resource Investing

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

manganese investing

Element 25 Signs US$85M Supply Deal with GM for Manganese Sulphate

Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Setup is "Profound" — Supply Fragile, Demand Strong

×