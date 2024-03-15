Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024 .

North Arrow Minerals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Eira Thomas, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire North Arrow team I'd like to thank Chris for his consistent passion, support and commitment to the company over many years. Chris' legacy as a serially successful global explorer and developer has left an indelible mark on us all and it has been a privilege to work alongside him for so long."

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT), is exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/15/c0933.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), announces today the departure of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Williams, effective on March 31, 2024, when he will also leave the Company's Board. Mr. Williams will remain available to the Company on a consulting basis going forward. Ken Armstrong, Non-Executive Director will step in as Interim CEO and Patrick Anderson, Chairman of the Board, will become the Executive Chairman of the Company during the transition and search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company through the next stage of development of South Crofty as the Company moves towards construction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2024 . Ms. Thomas succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas who will remain as a director after 17 years as the Company's Chair.

Eira and Gren Thomas prospecting for a new source of hard rock lithium at the LDG Project, NWT, October 2023. The windfarm at the Diavik Diamond Mine (a mine they discovered in the 1990s) can be seen from this location. Eira Thomas (left) has been appointed Chair of the Board for North Arrow Minerals, taking over for her father Gren Thomas (right) who will stay on as a director. (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Eira Thomas to North Arrow as Chair of the Board of Directors. Eira has a long and successful track record in the resource sector, in particular with identifying and building out opportunities in the junior mining space." Mr. Armstrong continued: "I'd like to extend my thanks and appreciation to Gren for his past guidance as Chair and look forward to his continued involvement as a director of the company."

Ms. Thomas, Chair of North Arrow's Board, stated: "As a long-time advisor and supporter of North Arrow, I am delighted to join the Company as Chair and help guide management through their ongoing strategy of evaluating lithium occurrences identified on three properties in 2023, extracting value from the Company's portfolio of legacy diamond properties, and identifying new, compelling exploration and development opportunities in Canada ."

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, particularly in the diamond, gold and energy spaces. She has held executive and board positions with a number of companies over that period, including Aber Diamond Corp., Stornoway Diamond Corp., Kaminak Gold Corp., and Lucara Diamond Corp., as well as 17 years as a director of Suncor Energy.

Pursuant to North Arrow's stock option plan, North Arrow has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a director. Each incentive stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company, has an exercise price of 8 cents per share, and can be exercised until February 28, 2029 .

North Arrow Minerals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c3951.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has waived its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium. North Arrow may purchase 1% of the royalty (reducing the royalty from 2% to 1%) by making a single payment of $2 million at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due. Dr. Chris Jennings a director of North Arrow, is a principal of Springbok. Further details related to the agreement can be found in North Arrow news release dated February 5, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces it has granted Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on its 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has agreed to waive its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

2.10% Li 2 O over 4m from the new MK3 Pegmatite

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Drilling in up to six (6) holes totaling approximately 1,200 metres is planned and is anticipated to continue until the end of March 2024.

The 2024 winter drilling program at Gibbons Creek (see Figure 1) is designed to test for unconformity-type and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in the eastern area of the Project. Weather conditions are satisfactory for the mobilization of equipment and personnel and the work is proceeding as scheduled. Proximity to the community and infrastructure of Stony Rapids adds greatly to the efficiency of the exploration program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has negotiated debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $143,669 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 606,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.24 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 2 of Oversubscribed, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Two-Year Extension of the BamaStar Landowners/Mineral Rights Agreement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 2 of Oversubscribed, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Two-Year Extension of the BamaStar Landowners/Mineral Rights Agreement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the successful closing of the second and final tranche of its oversubscribed, upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,485,209 Shares priced at C$0.72 per Share common shares (the "Shares"), for an additional gross proceeds of C$1,789,352. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for accelerating exploration, development, construction activities, as well as corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces 2024 Strategic Plan

Beyond Lithium Announces 2024 Strategic Plan

Highlights

  • Plan to advance the four primary projects, the Ear Falls Spodumene, the Victory Spodumene, the Cosgrave Lake, and the Wisa Lake Projects with diamond drilling and advanced mapping and sampling programs to delineate more targets for mechanical stripping and further diamond drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

In advance of the PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) conference, 'The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention', which starts on March 3, 2024, in Toronto, International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) ("ILC" or the "Company") wishes to put several matters into the public domain for full disclosure, enabling the Company to talk openly about anticipated questions and topics of a strategic nature.

Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV: LIT) (OTCQX: LILIF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Lithium Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Files Two Separate Actions: Seeking to Vacate EPA's Illegal Veto and a Takings Case

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Gold Investing

R3D Secures Additional Funding

Gold Investing

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

manganese investing

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

Oil and Gas Investing

Operations Update

